How to enable Remote Desktop without Password in Windows 11/10
By default, PC users are required to have a password to be able to access and use the native Remote Desktop feature in the Windows operating system. In this post, we will show you the steps for the methods on how to enable Remote Desktop without Password in Windows 11/10.
How to delete a TikTok account on PC and Mobile
There are several social media platforms available on the internet, and one of the most well-known ones is TikTok, which essentially allows users to create and share short videos. TikTok is a feature-rich site where you can spend all of your free time binge-watching videos. However, you could wish to delete your TikTok account for a number of reasons, such as wanting to limit the amount of time you spend online. Most likely, if you’re reading this, you’re looking for instructions on deleting a TikTok account. Thankfully, you’ve landed on the right article. This article will discuss how to delete a TikTok account on both a Windows PC and a mobile device, which is a little bit different.
Cricut Design Space not working on Windows PC
A lot of users reported that Cricut Design Space is not working on their Windows computers. Sometimes, the computer specs are on the lower side and not meeting the requirements, whereas, in other cases, some of the apps’ files are corrupted. In this post, we are going to see what you can do if Cricut Design Space is not loading or displays a black screen.
Disable Apps for Websites in Windows 11 using Settings, GPEDIT, REGEDIT
In Windows 11/10 OS, we have a built-in Apps for websites feature to let websites or links open in an app instead of a browser using web-to-app linking. That means if a link can be opened with, say, Microsoft To-do or Microsoft Teams, etc., then that particular app is launched directly (if installed on your system), or you’re prompted to open that link in an app instead of opening it in a browser. The feature can be pretty useful sometimes as an app could have a better and richer experience with added benefits than a browser. Therefore, Windows set the Apps for websites feature turned on automatically. But, if you don’t like this default behavior, you can disable Apps for Windows on your Windows 11 computer. For this, you can use the Settings app, Group Policy Editor, and Registry Editor options. All these native options are covered in this tutorial.
How to Blur or Pixelate an Image on Windows 11/10
In this post, we will show you how to blur or pixelate an image on Windows 11/10. If you want to hide part of an image from the viewers, you can blur or pixelate that part, leaving the rest of the image intact. The blur effect fades that specific part into the background, bringing the rest of the image into focus (and vice versa). Pixelate effect stretches the image to a point where individual pixels become visible. Both of these photo effects work like charms to conceal specific parts in an image, such as a face or some other sensitive part or information that you don’t want to disclose to the viewer.
How to find a Cell Phone Number Online?
You must have received a call from an unknown number. Some of them would be spam or promotional, and you would dismiss them. Often you would have suspected them of being someone known or a fraudulent call. In such a scenario, you try to find out more about the number. Alternatively, you would sometimes even try to get your old buddy’s phone number, who’s no longer in touch with you. In either case, finding a mobile number or fetching their number helps. If you are wondering how to find a cell phone number online, then we have covered you all!
How to reduce Zoom High CPU Usage
Is your Zoom app using a lot of CPU, Memory and other computer resources? If so, then in this post, we will show you how to reduce Zoom High CPU Usage. Zoom is not a light application, and it engages a lot of system resources while at work. All these resources cause high CPU utilization on the system.
Fix PIN Error 0x80280013 on Windows 11/10
Some users lately have been reporting the 0x80280013 error with Windows when they try to log in with their PIN. This error usually keeps occurring multiple times and sometimes the users are also asked to change their PIN with the error message like, “Something went wrong and your PIN isn’t available (code: 0x80280013). In this post, we will learn about some feasible fixes to this error.
Minecraft Multiplayer not working on PC
Minecraft is one of the most popular games in the world. One of the biggest reasons for its popularity is the fact that it offers users to play with their friends. Now as per the complaints from a lot, Minecraft Multiplayer is not working on their PC. When connecting to the online server, they see the following error message.
Windows Setup error 0x8009000F-0x90002 [Fixed]
While installing Windows Update or upgrading Windows from an older version to a newer version, say from Windows 7 to Windows 10, users may experience the “Windows Setup error 0x8009000F-0x90002” error. Among the affected users, most of them saw this error while upgrading their systems from an older Windows version to a newer Windows version. Some users tried upgrading Windows using the Media Creation Tool, but the Media Creation Tool gave the same error. This article shows how to deal with the Windows Setup error 0x8009000F-0x90002. The error message is:
Incompatible driver turns off Memory Integrity in Windows 11
If you see a message stating Incompatible drivers under Device Security > Core isolation in Windows Security on Windows 11/10, then this post will be able to help you. Memory integrity is one feature of Core isolation that regularly verifies the integrity of the code running those core processes to prevent any attacks from altering them.
Bluescreen after installing Drivers in Windows 11/10
Without device drivers, your computer’s internal or external hardware (such as the graphics card or hard drive) won’t function properly. When you connect new devices to your computer, Windows can check to see whether there are drivers available. In this post, we offer suggestions that should help you resolve the issue of a Bluescreen after installing Drivers in Windows 11/10.
How to create a Neon Text in PowerPoint
When it comes to Microsoft PowerPoint, we can add effects and colors to our images and text so that they can stand out to our audience. Have you ever considered creating neon text in PowerPoint? Well, in this tutorial, we will explain how to create neon text in Microsoft PowerPoint. The neon effect will give your text a glossy glow.
Scroll Wheel not working in Chrome [Fixed]
One of the most critical parts of any mouse is the scroll wheel due to how helpful it is for scrolling through lengthy pages. Users will find it frustrating if their mouse scroll wheel doesn’t work in the Google Chrome browser, as using the built-in mousepad on laptops may be rather uncomfortable.
How to get Free Kindle eBooks
Like a PC or a mobile phone, Kindle has enough storage space where you can fill it up with many ebooks to read during your leisure time. Most of the good books you find on Kindle may be expensive. Fortunately, there are ways to accomplish your reading goals without spending a lot; you just need to know where to go. This post will share multiple ways to help you get free Kindle eBooks.
How to Search for People using Facebook
If you want to find a particular person online, you can log in to your Facebook account and search and find them. Your chances of discovering the individual you are looking for are high because it is the most prominent social networking site. The platform’s core purpose is to connect people by sharing personal or professional information. The website allows users to submit a variety of information through their profiles.
YouTube Video not Processing or Uploading
YouTube is one of the most popular online streaming platforms. Countless content creators upload videos to it every day. However, many users report that they cannot upload or process the YouTube video. If you encounter the same problem, read this article for the resolutions. YouTube Video not Processing or Uploading.
