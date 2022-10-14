Read full article on original website
Drumlines come together for 2022 Percussion Concussion, featuring the Detroit Lions Drumline
Join us for the 2022 Percussion Concussion, Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. in Potter Center’s Harold Sheffer Music Hall!. The Jackson College Drumline joins the Detroit Lions Drumline and local high school drumlines for this rhythmic extravaganza! Performing will be drumlines from East Jackson, Jackson, Lumen Christi, Mason, Michigan Center, Napoleon, Northwest, Springport and Western high schools. Lions Drumline members will provide tips in advance of the performance, then all members will perform on the Potter Center’s stage!
Jackson College 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration set
Jackson College is pleased to announce that local businessman Anthony Parker will be the 2023 recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Medal of Service Award!. Parker will be honored at the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, on Saturday, Jan. 14 in the Victor Cuiss Fieldhouse; doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets will be $35 for adults, and $25 for senior citizens and students. The theme for the evening will be “Drum Major for Justice, Peace & Righteousness,” with keynote speaker Angela Thompkins, vice president and chief diversity officer for Consumers Energy.
Jackson College saddened to hear of James McDivitt’s passing
The Jackson College community is saddened to hear of the passing of Jackson Junior College alumnus James A. McDivitt Jr. ’50 on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. McDivitt was an astronaut and program manager for NASA, a pioneer in the expansion of the horizons of space. After attending JJC, McDivitt served in the U.S. Air Force as a fighter pilot in the Korean War. He returned to Michigan to attend the University of Michigan, where he graduated first in his class in 1959. With many service decorations, NASA selected him as an astronaut in 1962 and was command pilot for Gemini IV in 1965 and commanded the Apollo IX flight in 1969 in which the Lunar Module was tested for the first time in earth orbit. He retired from the Air Force in 1972 as brigadier general and went to work in executive roles in the private sector, including Consumers Power Co., Pullman, Inc. and Rockwell International.
College seeking adjunct instructors
Become an adjunct instructor for Jackson College and share your knowledge and skills! Learn more at an Instructor Hiring Event from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 7 in Bert Walker Hall on Central Campus. Part-time instructors are needed across all subjects at Jackson College. For those who would like to teach today’s...
