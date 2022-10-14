The Jackson College community is saddened to hear of the passing of Jackson Junior College alumnus James A. McDivitt Jr. ’50 on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. McDivitt was an astronaut and program manager for NASA, a pioneer in the expansion of the horizons of space. After attending JJC, McDivitt served in the U.S. Air Force as a fighter pilot in the Korean War. He returned to Michigan to attend the University of Michigan, where he graduated first in his class in 1959. With many service decorations, NASA selected him as an astronaut in 1962 and was command pilot for Gemini IV in 1965 and commanded the Apollo IX flight in 1969 in which the Lunar Module was tested for the first time in earth orbit. He retired from the Air Force in 1972 as brigadier general and went to work in executive roles in the private sector, including Consumers Power Co., Pullman, Inc. and Rockwell International.

