Willacy County, TX

Willacy County family files wrongful death lawsuit

 4 days ago
RAYMONDVILLE — A family has filed a lawsuit arguing three Willacy County sheriff’s deputies and a Lyford police officer beat a 33-year man, leaving him with injuries that led to his death in the county jail.

In 197th state District Court, Blanca Gomez, on behalf of her family, filed the lawsuit against the city of Lyford, the Lyford Police Department, the sheriff’s department and Sheriff Joe Salazar, arguing the officer and deputies used “unjustified and excessive force” leading John Ray Zamora to die in jail on Feb. 11 after officials denied his requests for medical help.

In her lawsuit, Gomez, who requests a jury trial, demands $1 million in damages.

On Friday, Salazar did not respond to a message requesting comment.

Meanwhile, Lyford Police Chief Armin Martinez discussed what he described as his officer’s involvement in the case.

“There’s video footage,” he said.

“Our officer responded to a call for service at the residence,” Martinez said during an interview, adding the officer believed Zamora was “under the influence.”

“The officer could not determine what he was under the influence of,” he said. “He contacted the family to ask if (Zamora) needed medical attention and the officer left the scene.”

Martinez said the officer returned to the house after hearing the deputies were trying to restrain Zamora.

“That’s when he assisted the (deputies),” Martinez said.

In her lawsuit, Gomez states a Lyford police officer arrived at the home of Yvonne Zamora, Zamora’s mother, where he believed Zamora was intoxicated.

“The Lyford Police Department officer, Willacy County Sheriff’s Department deputies and all other employees and agents of defendants gained entry to Ms. Zamora’s property without authorization and without (probable) cause,” the lawsuit states.

“The officer began to confront Mr. Zamora on the basis of public intoxication at Ms. Zamora’s house,” the lawsuit states, adding the deputies arrived as a result of his call for back-up.

“The three deputies began to subdue Mr. Zamora violently,” the lawsuit states. “The Lyford Police Department officer assisted the deputies. Mr. Zamora called out to his mother for help as the police violently and painfully beat and restrained him. Ms. Zamora came to assist …. Ms. Zamora attempted to save her son’s life. However, she was arrested for interfering with the Lyford Police Department officer and Willacy County sheriff’s deputies. The deputies grabbed a lawful pocket knife out of Mr. Zamora’s pocket. The deputies used the knife as an excuse to continue unnecessary force on Mr. Zamora.”

The lawsuit argues Zamora requested medical help.

“At the time of the incident in question, John Ray Zamora requested medical attention,” the lawsuit states. “Further, Mr. Zamora began showing signs of serious injury and/or illness. Thus, the Lyford

Police Department officer, Willacy County Sheriff’s Department deputies and all other employees and agents of defendants knew Mr. Zamora’s physical health and welfare were at serious risk.”

Then, Zamora was taken to the county jail.

“Understanding that his injuries from the police confrontation were life threatening, Mr. Zamora requested medical assistance,” the lawsuit states, adding, “Willacy County denied medical assistance.”

After Zamora was found “unresponsive,” he was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center, where he died, the lawsuit states.

