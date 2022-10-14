Read full article on original website
Longtime Area Legislator Passes Away
–A longtime fixture in Kossuth County politics at both the local and state level has died. KLGA News has learned that Dolores Mertz, a Democrat from rural Ottosen, has passed away at the age of 94. Mertz served on the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors before being elected to the...
Drought Conditions Not Likely to Improve Anytime Soon
The Iowa Drought Monitor now rates the entire state as either abnormally dry or in some level of drought. At this time last year, three-fourths of the state was abnormally dry. Dennis Todey (TOH-dee) — director of the Midwest Climate Hub in Ames — says relief isn’t likely any time soon.
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Iowa Was Only One in the U.S.
If I ever win something really big, I want to hear the sound of a cash register or slot machine making that beautiful jackpot sound in my head. Of course, I realize that isn't reality. However, someone in Iowa is holding a multi-million dollar lottery ticket. The only questions are a)Do they know? and b)Who are they?
Iowa man gets 20 years for meth operation
In February 2022 Armando Silva Reyes, 55, of Spencer, Iowa, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of possession with intent to distribute.
Five injured, three ejected from vehicle, in crash on Interstate 35
Five people from north central Iowa were injured Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident that occurred in Daviess County. The highway patrol said three of the occupants were ejected after the mini-van went off Interstate 35, three miles northwest of Winston at about 11 pm. The vehicle was driven by...
No Injuries Reported After Semi Overturns near Wesley
–A West Bend man was uninjured when the semi he was driving left the roadway and overturned in rural Kossuth County last week. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Cody Aldridge of West Bend was westbound on 200th Street, south and west of Wesley just before 9 AM last Thursday.
A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down
An Iowa nursing home where a resident suffocated after becoming wedged between a bed and a safety device has been cited by the state. State records indicate the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Wright County was cited for placing its residents in immediate jeopardy. The citation covered the period between the date of a […] The post A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Amended Charges Filed Against One of Two Teens In Estherville Murder Case
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Charges against one of two teens accused of killing a man in Estherville last Fall have been amended just days before he was set to go to trial. Online court records show the first degree murder charge for 19-year-old Connor Uhde has been changed to one count each of attempted murder and third degree kidnapping.
