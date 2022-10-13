ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A mother in Texas has been charged with capital murder for stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death at a park, officials said. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to intentionally killing her daughter. The sheriff’s office said Towne...
TOMBALL, TX
KTRE

Video shows moment train slams into tow truck

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Cell phone video captured the moment a tow truck driver jumped from his vehicle just seconds before it was hit by a train. According to College Station police, the driver was parked on the tracks while hooking up another truck that was involved in a separate crash.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy