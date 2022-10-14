Read full article on original website
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
39th Duke City Marathon takes place through colder temperatures, rain
Participants ran through the October weather during the 39th Annual Duke City Marathon.
KRQE News 13
High winds, heavy rain, and cool temps Sunday
Wow, what a difference from yesterday! You may have heard the rumbles of thunder already or felt the canyon wind starting. It’s going to be an interesting weather day to say the least as our state sees all kinds of impacts from this multi-faceted storm. Very strong canyon winds will reach 45-55 mph for the metro area throughout the morning and afternoon hours with a backdoor cold front.
rrobserver.com
Rain and storms in store for the weekend
After a clear and sunny week, the weekend has some rain up it’s sleeve but with luckily almost no wind. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”A storm system arrives Saturday, increasing rain chances through Monday. Light snow will even be possible above 9500 ft!”. It will be a good...
Balloon Fiesta Park bouncing back after crowds, rain damaged fields
Hundreds of thousands of feet and tires visited Balloon Fiesta Park for nine days straight.
New Mexico pumpkin patches increase prices to handle inflation
"This year has been interesting," said Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch Owner Max Wade.
BioPark cautions against feeding Tingley Beach birds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is asking people to reconsider tossing out bread for the birds at Tingley Beach. They say it has been an active avian flu season. Because of that, they are asking people to refrain from feeding the birds at Tingley. The BioPark says this encourages them to gather and could cause […]
ladailypost.com
Tree Thought To Be Dead Makes Spectacular Comeback
A tree filled with colorful fall leaves is spotted Monday at a home in the Pinon Trails neighborhood of White Rock. Eleven years ago in the summertime this home was vacant and this tree without a single leaf was thought to be dead. Placing a hose on a slow drip running over nutrition sticks inserted around its base began to draw the tree back to life. The following year it produced a handful of leaves and more every year thereafter – with this year being its most spectacular. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
rrobserver.com
City of Rio Rancho to hold Fall Festival Saturday October 22
The City of Rio Rancho announced it will hold the Rio Rancho Fall Festival at Campus Park in City Center on Saturday, October 22, from 2 to 8 p.m. The event is free and family friendly. According to the event notice, City Center will be decorated to celebrate the fall...
New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science visitors take part in ‘Sweet Saturday’
The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science hosted its first "Sweet Saturday" for a chocolate exhibit.
New speed camera placed on Coors after city previously said ‘no’ to cameras on state roads
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque added a new speed camera along Coors Blvd. near Fortuna Rd. after previously saying they would not place one on state roads. The city says after “a combination of traffic information, the high fatality and injury network, crash data” the decision was made to place a camera on […]
Santa Fe officials: 1 dead after pedestrian crash
Officials are still investigating the incident.
Albuquerque police search for woman suspected of helping steal $2k worth of retail items
APD is asking anyone with information about the woman to give them a call, and reports can be submitted anonymously.
2022 Assistance Fair helps Albuquerque community with paying bills, obtaining clothes, diapers, flu shots
Families are struggling to keep up as inflation is hitting too close to home for many.
City of Albuquerque, volunteers team up to help seniors prepare homes for winter
“This project has become more than a volunteer service day for the Local 412, this day is seen as us taking care of our own, that is how invested we have become in servicing our community,” said Union 412 Business Manager Courtenay Eichhorst, “We are proud of the partnership for the past three decades and grateful to continue this work with Mayor Tim Keller and the City of Albuquerque Senior Affairs.”
ladailypost.com
Scene Of Birthday Party Saturday At East Park
Scene of a birthday party Saturday at East Park in Los Alamos by Party To Go!, which is a family business that brings the entertainment to parties and events throughout Los Alamos and White Rock. The Purvis Family of White Rock started the business in 2007. Games and activities are part of the fun that Party To Go! provides to people of all ages at get togethers including family and school reunions, office parties, outdoor events and fundraisers. The company offers a popular bubble/foam pit, bounce house, dunk tank and more. Visit www.nmpartytogo.com to learn more. Photo by VaLynn Purvis.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque property owner and homeless woman bond on commonality
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Douglas Peterson is Albuquerque's largest property owner, he’s the president of Peterson Properties LLC. Lately, he's been frustrated with what's been going on at his properties. “Most of our properties that we own around Albuquerque, we have to clear people out every day who are...
KOAT 7
Police investigate Saturday homicide in southeast Albuquerque
Police have opened a homicide investigation, after a body was found Saturday morning in southeast Albuquerque. A spokesman for APD says officers received a call of a deceased individual, in an alley behind 1414 Central Ave. SE. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found the body, and homicide detectives were called out.
Rio Rancho Police Department collecting gifts for children
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Police Department is getting ready for its annual toy drive. The department is asking those who want to donate to give new unwrapped gifts for children ages two to 12. The toy drive will start Monday, Oct. 17, and end on Nov. 28. Presents can be dropped off at […]
BioPark elephant will need surgery to correct eye condition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with the latest information from the ABQ Biopark about Irene’s eye procedure. An elephant at the Albuquerque zoo will now have to undergo surgery. Irene, the 55-year-old Asian elephant, is undergoing the procedure to help correct an eye condition. Her left eye lens is loose which […]
International District Harvest Market holds grand opening
The grand opening of the International District Harvest Market was celebrated by the City of Albuquerque, the International District Economic Development Center, and local participants.
