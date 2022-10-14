ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

High winds, heavy rain, and cool temps Sunday

Wow, what a difference from yesterday! You may have heard the rumbles of thunder already or felt the canyon wind starting. It’s going to be an interesting weather day to say the least as our state sees all kinds of impacts from this multi-faceted storm. Very strong canyon winds will reach 45-55 mph for the metro area throughout the morning and afternoon hours with a backdoor cold front.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rain and storms in store for the weekend

After a clear and sunny week, the weekend has some rain up it’s sleeve but with luckily almost no wind. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”A storm system arrives Saturday, increasing rain chances through Monday. Light snow will even be possible above 9500 ft!”. It will be a good...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BioPark cautions against feeding Tingley Beach birds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is asking people to reconsider tossing out bread for the birds at Tingley Beach. They say it has been an active avian flu season. Because of that, they are asking people to refrain from feeding the birds at Tingley. The BioPark says this encourages them to gather and could cause […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Tree Thought To Be Dead Makes Spectacular Comeback

A tree filled with colorful fall leaves is spotted Monday at a home in the Pinon Trails neighborhood of White Rock. Eleven years ago in the summertime this home was vacant and this tree without a single leaf was thought to be dead. Placing a hose on a slow drip running over nutrition sticks inserted around its base began to draw the tree back to life. The following year it produced a handful of leaves and more every year thereafter – with this year being its most spectacular. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
WHITE ROCK, NM
rrobserver.com

City of Rio Rancho to hold Fall Festival Saturday October 22

The City of Rio Rancho announced it will hold the Rio Rancho Fall Festival at Campus Park in City Center on Saturday, October 22, from 2 to 8 p.m. The event is free and family friendly. According to the event notice, City Center will be decorated to celebrate the fall...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque, volunteers team up to help seniors prepare homes for winter

“This project has become more than a volunteer service day for the Local 412, this day is seen as us taking care of our own, that is how invested we have become in servicing our community,” said Union 412 Business Manager Courtenay Eichhorst, “We are proud of the partnership for the past three decades and grateful to continue this work with Mayor Tim Keller and the City of Albuquerque Senior Affairs.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Scene Of Birthday Party Saturday At East Park

Scene of a birthday party Saturday at East Park in Los Alamos by Party To Go!, which is a family business that brings the entertainment to parties and events throughout Los Alamos and White Rock. The Purvis Family of White Rock started the business in 2007. Games and activities are part of the fun that Party To Go! provides to people of all ages at get togethers including family and school reunions, office parties, outdoor events and fundraisers. The company offers a popular bubble/foam pit, bounce house, dunk tank and more. Visit www.nmpartytogo.com to learn more. Photo by VaLynn Purvis.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque property owner and homeless woman bond on commonality

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Douglas Peterson is Albuquerque's largest property owner, he’s the president of Peterson Properties LLC. Lately, he's been frustrated with what's been going on at his properties. “Most of our properties that we own around Albuquerque, we have to clear people out every day who are...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Police investigate Saturday homicide in southeast Albuquerque

Police have opened a homicide investigation, after a body was found Saturday morning in southeast Albuquerque. A spokesman for APD says officers received a call of a deceased individual, in an alley behind 1414 Central Ave. SE. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found the body, and homicide detectives were called out.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho Police Department collecting gifts for children

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Police Department is getting ready for its annual toy drive. The department is asking those who want to donate to give new unwrapped gifts for children ages two to 12. The toy drive will start Monday, Oct. 17, and end on Nov. 28. Presents can be dropped off at […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

BioPark elephant will need surgery to correct eye condition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with the latest information from the ABQ Biopark about Irene’s eye procedure. An elephant at the Albuquerque zoo will now have to undergo surgery. Irene, the 55-year-old Asian elephant, is undergoing the procedure to help correct an eye condition. Her left eye lens is loose which […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

