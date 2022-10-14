Scene of a birthday party Saturday at East Park in Los Alamos by Party To Go!, which is a family business that brings the entertainment to parties and events throughout Los Alamos and White Rock. The Purvis Family of White Rock started the business in 2007. Games and activities are part of the fun that Party To Go! provides to people of all ages at get togethers including family and school reunions, office parties, outdoor events and fundraisers. The company offers a popular bubble/foam pit, bounce house, dunk tank and more. Visit www.nmpartytogo.com to learn more. Photo by VaLynn Purvis.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO