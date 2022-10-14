ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cause determined in Wickliffe building fire

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – Fire crews battled flames in a vacant building in Wickliffe on Sunday. The fire department said the building at 30012 Lakeland Boulevard was under construction at the time the fire broke out, according to a press release. Officials say the cause is ruled to be accidental, likely from welding in the […]
WICKLIFFE, OH
cleveland19.com

Large sinkhole forms at Lorain park, repairs to come

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The parking lot at Lakeview Park in Lorain has become home to a large sinkhole as of Thursday morning. When crews learned of the sinkhole, they shut the area down. Kate Golden, stormwater manager in Lorain’s Engineering Office said they believe they know what caused...
LORAIN, OH
High School Football PRO

Cuyahoga Falls, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Barberton High School football team will have a game with Cuyahoga Falls High School on October 15, 2022, 07:00:00.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
cleveland19.com

Have a tattoo? The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to help recruitment, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has changed its tattoo policy to be more inclusive. The new policy says any new hire with visible tattoos would be required to wear the long-sleeved uniform year round to cover them up. The policy...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

4 family members found dead inside Elyria home

ELYRIA, Ohio — An investigation is underway after the Elyria Police Department discovered four family members dead inside a Lorain County Home. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Elyria Police officers responded to a home...
ELYRIA, OH
akronlife.com

Lucky Shoes Grew from one Akron store to a Thriving Chain

A European immigrant named Joe Luck started small by selling clothing and boots out of a pushcart in 1914, and five years later he opened a clothing shop, the Lucky Store, in Akron’s Firestone Park. Over time, the Lucky Store expanded into what is now the Fairlawn Town Centre...
AKRON, OH
High School Football PRO

Garfield Heights, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bedford High School football team will have a game with Garfield Heights High School on October 15, 2022, 07:00:00.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
WHIO Dayton

4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home, police say

ELYRIA, Ohio — Four family members were found dead inside a northern Ohio home on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Elyria Police Department, 911 dispatchers received a call at about 11:45 p.m. EDT, WOIO-TV reported. Police said the caller told the dispatcher that he had killed his...
ELYRIA, OH
msueagles.com

Rifle Has Record-Setting Day Versus Akron

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State Rifle had a pair of school records today and had many personal bests again as the Eagles fired against Akron. The Eagles' 4,685 aggregate total tied the school mark, and the Smallbore kneeling total of 781 out of 800 also set the school record. Akron fired a 4,709 to set its own program record as well.
MOREHEAD, KY

