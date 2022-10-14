Read full article on original website
Cleveland.com Top 25: How the top area high school football teams fared in Week 9, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 9. Archbishop Hoban (9-0) remained undefeated for next week’s clash with No. 2 St. Edward. Lamar Sperling rushed for three touchdowns and Peyton Cook caught two touchdown passes. The Knights...
Cause determined in Wickliffe building fire
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – Fire crews battled flames in a vacant building in Wickliffe on Sunday. The fire department said the building at 30012 Lakeland Boulevard was under construction at the time the fire broke out, according to a press release. Officials say the cause is ruled to be accidental, likely from welding in the […]
UPDATE: Missing endangered Akron man found
A missing Akron man whom police said was endangered has been found.
Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
cleveland19.com
Large sinkhole forms at Lorain park, repairs to come
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The parking lot at Lakeview Park in Lorain has become home to a large sinkhole as of Thursday morning. When crews learned of the sinkhole, they shut the area down. Kate Golden, stormwater manager in Lorain’s Engineering Office said they believe they know what caused...
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
Cuyahoga Falls, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Barberton High School football team will have a game with Cuyahoga Falls High School on October 15, 2022, 07:00:00.
Meet the new president of the Cleveland NAACP
As a little girl, Kayla Griffin knew she had the qualities that would prepare her for the role she has today.
Contract worker punches coworker for dropping jumper cables at NASA Glenn Research Center in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 54-year-old Cleveland man, working for an outside contractor, faces criminal charges after he attacked a coworker at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at NASA Glenn Research Center, 21000 Brookpark Road. The coworker called police and said the Cleveland man had assaulted him at about...
cleveland19.com
Have a tattoo? The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you!
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to help recruitment, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has changed its tattoo policy to be more inclusive. The new policy says any new hire with visible tattoos would be required to wear the long-sleeved uniform year round to cover them up. The policy...
newsnet5
New neighborhood opportunity center opens in Euclid to help battle poverty, offer support to residents
EUCLID, Ohio — Northeast Ohio nonprofit "Step Forward" is working daily to transform lives, strengthen communities and help struggling families battle poverty, with a new fourth location in Euclid. The timing is dire. Data shows the poverty rate in Cleveland is 35.2%. One out of every 2.8 residents of...
WKYC
4 family members found dead inside Elyria home
ELYRIA, Ohio — An investigation is underway after the Elyria Police Department discovered four family members dead inside a Lorain County Home. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Elyria Police officers responded to a home...
EHOVE Career Center investigating alleged 'unprofessional conduct' by school employee
MILAN, Ohio — An investigation is underway at EHOVE Career Center in Milan, Ohio, after school officials were made aware of "unprofessional conduct by a school employee," according to Superintendent Chris McCully. He said "proper authorities were notified" and "district protocols, procedures and policies were immediately followed." But due...
stnonline.com
Ohio School District Launches Investigation After Alleged School Bus Segregation
Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools in Summit County, Ohio launched a full investigation after a a parent alleged her and other black children was separated from white students on the school bus because of their races, reported Cleveland19 News. The mother claims that the school bus driver forced black students to...
akronlife.com
Lucky Shoes Grew from one Akron store to a Thriving Chain
A European immigrant named Joe Luck started small by selling clothing and boots out of a pushcart in 1914, and five years later he opened a clothing shop, the Lucky Store, in Akron’s Firestone Park. Over time, the Lucky Store expanded into what is now the Fairlawn Town Centre...
Garfield Heights, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bedford High School football team will have a game with Garfield Heights High School on October 15, 2022, 07:00:00.
4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio — Four family members were found dead inside a northern Ohio home on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Elyria Police Department, 911 dispatchers received a call at about 11:45 p.m. EDT, WOIO-TV reported. Police said the caller told the dispatcher that he had killed his...
cleveland19.com
Police investigating threat made towards school district in Cuyahoga County, officials say
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have begun investigations on Oct. 16 into a threat made towards the Garfield Heights City Schools, according to district officials. The threat came through social media ‘over the weekend’, a district spokesperson said, saying the threat was set for this upcoming school week.
msueagles.com
Rifle Has Record-Setting Day Versus Akron
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State Rifle had a pair of school records today and had many personal bests again as the Eagles fired against Akron. The Eagles' 4,685 aggregate total tied the school mark, and the Smallbore kneeling total of 781 out of 800 also set the school record. Akron fired a 4,709 to set its own program record as well.
Photo Gallery: Guardians beat Yankees in Game 3 of ALDS series
The Cleveland Guardians faced off against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field for Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Saturday.
