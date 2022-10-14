Read full article on original website
Lockton Introduces Digital Asset Custody Insurance Facility
Developed by Lockton’s Emerging Asset Protection (LEAP) team in collaboration with global custody insurers, the facility is supported by Lloyd’s syndicates, together with “highly rated” insurance companies. This provides Lockton clients with policy wording and full access to London market capacity, estimated today “to be in...
Philippines based Agribank Introduces Mobile Banking App
Agribusiness Rural Bank, Inc., which is reportedly one of the top ten rural banking institutions based in the Philippines, also referred to as Agribank, has launched a new mobile banking App for Android and iOS, developed and delivered by Geniusto International. This secure and configurable mobile banking platform allows Agribank...
Mastercard Partners with Paxos to Offer Crypto Trading Services
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has partnered with leading digital asset platform Paxos to offer crypto trading to banking firms. According to a statement by Mastercard, “Crypto Source” is a new feature that provides an option for traditional financial services to offer crypto trading services. Walter Hessert, Head of Strategy at...
Digital Assets: Binance Introduces Top 10 Equal-Weighted Index
Binance, which claims to be the world’s leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, announced the launch of a new series of crypto benchmarks, Binance CoinMarketCap (CMC) Index Series. The indices are designed “to enable users to better monitor and evaluate the performance of the crypto market for easier research.”...
Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) Recognized for Payment Tokenizing Solution
Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) has had its tokenizer solution recognized by the Juniper Future Digital Awards. According to a note from the company, its “eCom Tokenizer” has been anointed the winner of the “Fraud and Security Innovation: Payment Tokenization Solution.”. The eCOM Tokenizer by G+D and Netcetera relies on...
Backbase Rebrand Aims to Reflect Growth, Investment, Engagement Banking Vision
Backbase’s entrepreneurial culture is driving organic growth across the world, in terms of revenue and customers, as the company’s mission “to re-architect banking around the customer through Engagement Banking is gaining global traction.”. That culture, growth and mission were externally “validated by the €120 million investment Backbase...
Digital Asset Firm OKX Teams Up with Pyth Network
OKX, which claims to be the world’s “second largest” cryptocurrency exchange (presumably after Binance), announced that it is partnering with Pyth network, a next-generation Oracle solution built on the Solana blockchain and designed “to provide trusted and verifiable market data to decentralized applications.”. Pyth operates “one...
UK’s Molo Finance Expands its BTL Product Range
Molo Finance are pleased to announce the expansion of their buy to let product range. Relaunching back into the market, Molo will be adding the following products to their buy-to-let portfolio:. Fixed rate mortgages: starting from 6.69% on 65% LTV for individual buyers and 6.99% on 65% LTV for limited...
Mastercard Empowers Small Businesses via Start Path program
Mastercard (NYSE: MA) is expanding its commitment to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with a new program in its global startup engagement program, Start Path, “specifically tailored to companies supporting the digital needs of SMEs.”. The startups that will be selected for the Start Path Small Business program “will...
Goldman Sachs Reorganizes Firm Structure, Consumer Banking Moves to Wealth Management, Other Fintech Shuffled to Transaction Banking: Report
A day before Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) will post its Q3 earnings, a report has been distributed indicating Goldman will pursue a major overhaul of the structure of the banking firm. According to WSJ.com, investment banking and trading will now be a single division, asset and wealth management another, and transaction...
BIAN Introduces Open-Source Specification Tool to Accelerate Digital Transformation
BIAN, the “independent” not-for-profit association, recently announced its Open-Source Specification tool. Through its Open-Source offering, organizations now “have access to a set of message definitions made freely available for modification and redistribution.”. The tool has been “developed to further BIAN’s CORELESS BANKING INITIATIVE, which aims to promote...
Digital Asset Infrastructure Firm CANVAS Launches L2 Scaling Solution for “Gasless” DeFi Transactions
CANVAS, a DeFi infrastructure company, is pleased to announce the testnet launch of CANVAS Connect, the Layer 2 scaling solution “built for the digital economy.”. CANVAS Connect was “built in partnership with StarkWare, using the company’s STARK Proofs to batch DeFi transactions.” The new service will “remove the need for individuals to pay prohibitively high gas costs when accessing all Layer 1 dApps on the Ethereum network.”
NFTs: Digital Asset Firm CoinShares Launches Bot to Identify “Fair” NFT Price
CoinShares, which claims to be one of Europe’s largest and longest-standing full-service digital asset investment and trading groups, recently announced the launch of CoinSharesNFTAI (@CoinsharesNFTAI), a Twitter bot that “utilizes proprietary algorithms developed by CoinShares researchers to estimate the current fair market price for an NFT.”. As the...
Fintech Firm Northstar Acquires $24.4M to Make Financial Guidance a “Universal” Benefit
Northstar, the financial wellness benefit for employees, announced it has raised $24.4 million in new funding “led by GGV Capital and joined by new investors PayPal Ventures, Thomson Reuters Ventures, and Canvas Ventures.”. Existing investors in the investment round included M13, Workday Ventures, Parade Ventures, Foundation Capital, Designer Fund,...
BNPL: Compass Enhances Buy Now Pay Later Operations
Compass, the Mediobanca Group’s consumer credit arm, has reportedly “completed two deals in the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) segment.”. The rationale for the deals is “to accelerate the bank’s growth in the deferred payment business using digital channels, which it has entered successfully with the launch of its PagoLight product.”
Rydoo, Blue dot to Provide Tax Automation Solution for Corporate VAT, Employee Benefits Reclaim
Blue dot, a tax compliance platform for employee-driven spending for VAT recovery and Taxable Employee Benefits (TEB) analysis, announced the launch of a new partnership with Rydoo, an international SaaS software solution for managing business expenses. The partnership “offers a one-of-a-kind, AI powered solution empowering Rydoo customers with … visibility...
BlueSnap, BitPay to Offer Cryptocurrency Acceptance, Payout Services
BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses, announced a partnership with BitPay, which claims to be the largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. This product partnership will “give businesses the ability to accept and get paid out in up to 15...
Web3 Lifestyle App Gritti Secures $1.7M via Seed Funding Round
Gritti, the web3 social fitness app building healthier habits through engaged communities and applied game design, is pleased to announce “the closing of $1.7M in seed funding.”. Lingfeng Innovation Fund led the investment round along with “thesis-driven” web3 natives Youbi Capital, Bixin Ventures, Orderly Network, Stratified Capital and CDI....
Equitybee Introduces Second Quarterly Fund
Equitybee, the employee-focused stock options funding solution, announced its second quarterly fund, the VC5 Fund, which “leverages Equitybee’s unique deal flow and inherent advantages to offer accredited investors a new and unique investment channel.”. The latest fund will “follow VC firms Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures,...
Digital Asset Platform Kraken Now Supports TOKE, MOVR, PHA Crypto Trading for US, Canada
Following Kraken’s listings of Altair (AIR), Basilisk (BSX), Bifrost (BNC), Karura (KAR), KILT (KILT), Kintsugi (KINT), Moonriver (MOVR), Phala (PHA) and Tokemak (TOKE) for most countries, Kraken is pleased to announce “the availability of these tokens for residents of the United States and Canada.”. Funding and trading are...
