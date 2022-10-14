When you read the song titles on Cumulus’ upcoming album, Something Brighter, you may spot something unusual in the year of our Lord 2022—optimism. Titles like “What a Beautiful Thing,” “Sunbeam,” and “Better Kind of Love” read like they were written by a… happy person? If optimists exist in these quasi-apocalyptic days, they are certainly an endangered species, but thanks to Cumulus, they have a brilliant new soundtrack for dancing in the rubble.

1 DAY AGO