Spokane, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga, Washington State women receive votes in preseason AP poll

They’re not ranked, but the Gonzaga and Washington State women’s basketball teams received votes in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll. Both teams, however, will have several shots at knocking off ranked teams this season. The poll, released Tuesday, gave Gonzaga three votes and WSU one, even...
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga opens at No. 2 in preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll

Gonzaga won’t open a third consecutive college basketball season as the No. 1 team in the country, but the Bulldogs won’t be far off when they host North Florida on Nov. 7. Reigning national runner-up North Carolina was tabbed No. 1 in Monday’s preseason Associated Press Top 25...
SPOKANE, WA
103.5 KISSFM

One of America’s Top Ranked Universities is Minutes From Idaho

When it comes to an education, we all want the best--especially for our children. There is certainly some contention over whether or not a college education is needed to survive for young adults these days. For many, it may not be--and with this economy, it's important to take a realistic look at your options and career trajectory.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Journey, Toto to play Spokane Arena in April

SPOKANE, Wash. – Legendary rock band Journey will be stopping in Spokane during their 50th-anniversary tour.  They will be joined by special guest Toto when they play the Spokane Arena on April 14, 2023.  Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m. They range from $35 to $149.50 and can be purchased at TicketsWest.com. ...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gonzaga student dies from injuries in accidental shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Gonzaga student died in the hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday. The student, Colton L. Marcantel, accidentally shot himself during a social gathering at an on-campus apartment early Saturday morning. A Prayer Service of Remembrance will be held on Wednesday at noon in the University Chapel. Students, staff, and community members of Gonzaga are...
SPOKANE, WA
huckleberrypress.com

From Barnyard Chick to Spokane Businesswoman: Tammy Merrill

When Sandy Tarbox, owner of Greencastle Soap and Supply, started thinking about retirement she knew her perfect replacement: Reardan farmgirl, loyal customer, and soap making instructor Tammy Merrill. “I could never do what you do!” Tammy Merrill insisted. “I wish you would (do what I do)!” Sandy replied.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Sunny Sunday, but is it the last one for a while?

SPOKANE, Wash.– It will continue to be another gorgeous weekend, but is it our last one for a while?. Wildfire smoke continues to be a problem in this unusually warm weather. Most of the Inland Northwest should have clean air on Sunday thanks to winds out of the east. We will continue to see air quality issues at the foot of the Cascades and around Bonners Ferry.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?

SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week. But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible. NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s...
SPOKANE, WA
boatingindustry.com

Hagadone Marine Group names new GM

Hagadone Marine Group announced that Ryan Holmes has been appointed as the new General Manager. Holmes is an award-winning executive leader who has incredible experience delivering successful improvements for business operations, profitability and team development. Holmes comes to Hagadone Marine from Honda of Seattle, where he was the Operations Manager...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

First flu-related death of the season reported in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Flu season has just begun, and it has already claimed the life of a Spokane County resident this past week. The Spokane Regional Health District says the patient was in their 60s with underlying health conditions. “Unfortunately, this is a sad example of how serious flu can be,” said Dr. Francisco Velázquez, Spokane County health officer. “Our...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something fun to do with friends and family next weekend? The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane next Saturday! The annual event gives people the opportunity to play in the leaves, enjoy the trees and explore the Finch Arboretum. You can take yourself and loved ones to take a photo with their huge...
SPOKANE, WA
KLEWTV

Colfax Auctioneer Selected As 2022 FFA American Star Finalist

Colfax auctioneer and junior at Oklahoma State University, Cotton Booker, has been selected as one of four finalists for the National FFA Organization’s top achievement awards, the American Star in Agribusiness, according to a press release. The American Star Awards represent the best of the best among thousands of...
COLFAX, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Child hit by car on Northwest and Grace

SPOKANE, Wash. — A child was hit by a car on W. Northwest Boulevard near W. Grace Avenue on Monday. Spokane Police say several kids were crossing the road when a car hit one of them. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries. Spokane Police are investigating this incident. This is a developing story. Check back for updates....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash on I-90 WB Lincoln Street off ramp cleared

SPOKANE, Wash. — A collision on the I-90 WB Lincoln Street off-ramp now cleared. WSDOT says the right lane and part of the left lane were blocking traffic in the area. They said to expect delays in the area. WSDOT said an STA was unable to get around the collision, causing more backup on I-90 WB. Lincoln Exit 280 was...
SPOKANE, WA

