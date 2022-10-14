Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga, Washington State women receive votes in preseason AP poll
They’re not ranked, but the Gonzaga and Washington State women’s basketball teams received votes in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll. Both teams, however, will have several shots at knocking off ranked teams this season. The poll, released Tuesday, gave Gonzaga three votes and WSU one, even...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga opens at No. 2 in preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll
Gonzaga won’t open a third consecutive college basketball season as the No. 1 team in the country, but the Bulldogs won’t be far off when they host North Florida on Nov. 7. Reigning national runner-up North Carolina was tabbed No. 1 in Monday’s preseason Associated Press Top 25...
Gonzaga ranked No. 2 in first AP men's basketball poll of 2022-23 season
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the No. 2 team in the country in the first official Associated Press Top 25 poll of the 2022-23 college basketball season. GU, which opened as the top-ranked team this time last year, received 12 first-place votes. The North Carolina Tar Heels took the No. 1 spot, ...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga Prep grad Devin Culp made the catch that mattered for Washington against Arizona
The 6-foot-4, 239-pound tight end hasn’t always done so, struggling with drops throughout his four-plus seasons in Seattle. The Spokane product wasn’t perfect Saturday, either, dropping an easy completion in the third quarter of a 49-39 win over Arizona. UW coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday that “it’s such...
One of America’s Top Ranked Universities is Minutes From Idaho
When it comes to an education, we all want the best--especially for our children. There is certainly some contention over whether or not a college education is needed to survive for young adults these days. For many, it may not be--and with this economy, it's important to take a realistic look at your options and career trajectory.
Journey, Toto to play Spokane Arena in April
SPOKANE, Wash. – Legendary rock band Journey will be stopping in Spokane during their 50th-anniversary tour. They will be joined by special guest Toto when they play the Spokane Arena on April 14, 2023. Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m. They range from $35 to $149.50 and can be purchased at TicketsWest.com. ...
Our heat continues through Thursday then a big change – Mark
The sun and warmth return today through Wednesday with highs above 70 then we see a cooldown into the weekend. Overnight lows remain in the 40s into Saturday. Showers coming this weekend with a possible start Friday night.
FOX 28 Spokane
Journey is bringing their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour to Spokane!
SPOKANE, Wash. – The legendary rock band, Journey, is bringing their 50th anniversary freedom tour to Spokane in 2023!. Aril 14, 2023, Journey and special guest Toto will be taking the stage at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Tickets will range from $35.00 to $149.50 and go on sale...
Gonzaga student dies from injuries in accidental shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Gonzaga student died in the hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday. The student, Colton L. Marcantel, accidentally shot himself during a social gathering at an on-campus apartment early Saturday morning. A Prayer Service of Remembrance will be held on Wednesday at noon in the University Chapel. Students, staff, and community members of Gonzaga are...
huckleberrypress.com
From Barnyard Chick to Spokane Businesswoman: Tammy Merrill
When Sandy Tarbox, owner of Greencastle Soap and Supply, started thinking about retirement she knew her perfect replacement: Reardan farmgirl, loyal customer, and soap making instructor Tammy Merrill. “I could never do what you do!” Tammy Merrill insisted. “I wish you would (do what I do)!” Sandy replied.
Friend of Scott Eldredge mourns following fatal crash at Stateline Speedway
POST FALLS, Idaho — Keith Van Dyne said no one will be able to fill the shoes of his friend Scott Eldredge. “He turned out to be one of my, or if not, my best friend,” Van Dyne said. When thinking back on their 12 to 14 year...
KXLY
Sunny Sunday, but is it the last one for a while?
SPOKANE, Wash.– It will continue to be another gorgeous weekend, but is it our last one for a while?. Wildfire smoke continues to be a problem in this unusually warm weather. Most of the Inland Northwest should have clean air on Sunday thanks to winds out of the east. We will continue to see air quality issues at the foot of the Cascades and around Bonners Ferry.
Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week. But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible. NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s...
boatingindustry.com
Hagadone Marine Group names new GM
Hagadone Marine Group announced that Ryan Holmes has been appointed as the new General Manager. Holmes is an award-winning executive leader who has incredible experience delivering successful improvements for business operations, profitability and team development. Holmes comes to Hagadone Marine from Honda of Seattle, where he was the Operations Manager...
First flu-related death of the season reported in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Flu season has just begun, and it has already claimed the life of a Spokane County resident this past week. The Spokane Regional Health District says the patient was in their 60s with underlying health conditions. “Unfortunately, this is a sad example of how serious flu can be,” said Dr. Francisco Velázquez, Spokane County health officer. “Our...
The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something fun to do with friends and family next weekend? The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane next Saturday! The annual event gives people the opportunity to play in the leaves, enjoy the trees and explore the Finch Arboretum. You can take yourself and loved ones to take a photo with their huge...
KLEWTV
Colfax Auctioneer Selected As 2022 FFA American Star Finalist
Colfax auctioneer and junior at Oklahoma State University, Cotton Booker, has been selected as one of four finalists for the National FFA Organization’s top achievement awards, the American Star in Agribusiness, according to a press release. The American Star Awards represent the best of the best among thousands of...
Get in the spooky spirit at the Campbell House’s Dark History Tour this Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Campbell House in Browne’s Addition is a piece of Spokane history dating back to the early 1900’s. The stories surrounding the old house and the mining family who lived there make it the perfect destination to get in the spooky spirit of the season! The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture is hosting its last Dark...
Child hit by car on Northwest and Grace
SPOKANE, Wash. — A child was hit by a car on W. Northwest Boulevard near W. Grace Avenue on Monday. Spokane Police say several kids were crossing the road when a car hit one of them. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries. Spokane Police are investigating this incident. This is a developing story. Check back for updates....
Crash on I-90 WB Lincoln Street off ramp cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A collision on the I-90 WB Lincoln Street off-ramp now cleared. WSDOT says the right lane and part of the left lane were blocking traffic in the area. They said to expect delays in the area. WSDOT said an STA was unable to get around the collision, causing more backup on I-90 WB. Lincoln Exit 280 was...
