Atlanta, GA

The Spun

Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shared Racy Photo

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is currently in the middle of trade rumors. The All-Pro running back will likely remain in Carolina, though the Panthers are reportedly open to moving him. If McCaffrey is on the move, it'll mean his girlfriend is, too. McCaffrey is dating swimsuit model Olivia...
CHARLOTTE, NC
atozsports.com

Eagles making Cowboys’ Pro Bowler regret what he said in first half

The Philadelphia Eagles are already making a Dallas Cowboys defender look dumb after their phenomenal first half. Some of you may remember, some of you may not, or just didn’t care, but the Cowboys were trash-talking all week leading up to this game. In particular, it was DeMarcus Lawrence, and he is already looking bad, and will probably regret what he said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Christian McCaffrey trade talks heating up with 4 teams expressing interest

The Carolina Panthers are expected to press forward with a rebuild and potentially blow up the roster ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. That could see star running back Christian McCaffrey on the move via trade, and soon. With the deadline looming, McCaffrey trade talks have reportedly begun to heat up, and the latest reports, via, indicate there are four teams at the forefront of his market. According to Jonathan Jones, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos are among the teams that have shown interest in a trade for the Panthers RB.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Saints Make Four Moves Including Designating CB Alontae Taylor To Return

The Saints also signed QB Jake Luton and DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad and released DL Christian Ringo from the unit. Taylor, 23, was originally a wide receiver before converting to cornerback during his time at Tennesee. He opted to sit out the 2021 Music City Bowl in preparation for the draft. The Saints used the No. 49 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
TAYLOR, LA
The Spun

Panthers' Trade Demands For Christian McCaffrey Revealed

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly shopping all-world running back Christian McCaffrey as they prepare for an imminent rebuild. But that doesn't mean they'll let him go cheaply. According to NFL Network's Peter Schrager, Carolina will only listen to offers that include "multiple first-round picks." Granted, that could just be a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Photos: NFL Cheerleaders Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shots

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty iconic photoshoots over the years, posing with athletes and models and even big-time celebrities. NFL cheerleaders have gotten their shine in the prestigious issue, as well. Several years back, some of the league's top cheerleaders posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated...
Yardbarker

Matt LaFleur has worrying response to Aaron Rodgers’ complaint

The Green Bay Packers do not necessarily seem to be on the same page when it comes to the team’s struggling offense. After Sunday’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that the Packers need to “simplify some things” on offense. Coach Matt LaFleur was asked about that remark on Monday, and he had a somewhat strange answer.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: Tom Brady didn't get preferential treatment for skipping walk-through

It was reported over the weekend that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady attended New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding on Friday night, along with a host of other celebrities and former Patriots players. "TB12" then skipped out on the Bucs' Saturday walk-through one day ahead of their Week 6 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which Tampa Bay lost, 20-18.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Arthur Smith has celebratory beers with Falcons O-line after win

The Atlanta Falcons pulled off a surprise win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, which prompted coach Arthur Smith to reward some of his players in a pretty awesome way. The Falcons pulled off a 28-14 win largely on the strength of the run game, with the team tallying 168 rushing yards. Even more impressively, the Falcons did it against the NFL’s top run defense, as the 49ers came in allowing just 3 yards per carry on the season.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Blame directed at Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury after Cardinals latest loss

Add the Arizona Cardinals to the list of dysfunctional NFL offenses. They lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and are averaging 12.7 points in their past three losses. The defense is only allowing 19.7 points during the same span. Kyler Murray signed a contract extension worth $230.5M over five...
CBS Boston

Leftover Patriots Thoughts: The Mac Jones takes are awful

BOSTON -- Silly me.I thought, having witnessed two decades of the finest quarterback play that's ever taken place in the history of football, that everyone in the New England region would have an elevated understanding of the position. A heightened education on greatness at the QB position. An existence on a higher plane.I fear I may have been mistaken.Not all that long ago, Jimmy Garoppolo was the next Tom Brady. Now nine years into his career, Garoppolo has clearly fallen a touch short of that high bar.Then, Mac Jones was The Guy™. No doubt about it; the Patriots got their...
Yardbarker

Calls for HC Nathaniel Hackett's firing grow after Broncos' 2-4 start

After another dreadful performance, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett appears more and more likely to be packing his bags. His team is 2-4 and has now looked appallingly incompetent in three primetime games. If insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, Hackett...
DENVER, CO

