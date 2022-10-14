ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FanSided

3 Dodgers who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go

Not everyone from the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers is likely to return next season. Which three Dodgers will not be back in 2023 and where will they go?. The 2022 Dodgers had it all — arguably one of the best teams in regular-season history loaded with talent thanks to an ownership willing to spend and a previously-stocked farm system. Then, they ran into the San Diego Padres buzzsaw.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sports Illustrated

The Yankees Will Need a New Manager Next Season

There is no way that Aaron Boone keeps his job. No matter what happens in tonight’s Game 4, or in Monday’s Game 5, if they can get that far—which is a big if based on all that unfolded last night, during and after the game. No matter if he was actually the person who made last night’s baffling ...
CLEVELAND, NY
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez Rips Yankees For Usage Of Aaron Judge

It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
NJ.com

Yankees-Guardians postponed: New date, time for Game 5 (UPDATED)

Rain has washed out the game. It will be played at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. A “Let’s go Yankees!” chant broke out over the loud music pumping through the stadium speakers. Still no word from the Yankees. This is getting ridiculous. 7:27 p.m. Now it’s raining. Hard.
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning

If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
HOMER, NY
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos talks about re-signing Dansby Swanson

An electric Braves season came to an abrupt halt this weekend, as they fell in humiliating fashion to the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the worst the Braves played all season, and it couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time… but that’s baseball. It will take awhile for the fans to get over, but the general manager doesn’t have that luxury. He’s already looking towards next season, and his most significant decision of the offseason is Dansby Swanson, who will be an unrestricted free agency.
CBS Sports

Padres vs. Phillies score: Live updates as Yu Darvish, Zack Wheeler square off in NLCS Game 1

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are beginning their best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Petco Park. The winner of the series will claim the NL pennant and advance to the World Series. The Phillies reached this point after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending champion Atlanta Braves; the Padres by toppling the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Here's how to watch Tuesday's Game 1.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Zack Wheeler, Phillies blank Padres in NLCS opener

SAN DIEGO -- Zack Wheeler pitched seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball and Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber homered to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday in the opener of the National League Championship Series. Philadelphia relievers Seranthony Dominguez and Jose...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres vs. Phillies score: Live updates as Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber homer in NLCS Game 1

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are beginning their best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Petco Park. With an ace for each team on the mound (Padres' Yu Darvish and Phillies' Zack Wheeler), the Phillies got on the board first in the fourth inning when Bryce Harper hit his fourth homer of the postseason, a solo shot. Kyle Schwarber made it 2-0 in the sixth inning with a 488-foot homer off Darvish, the longest ever at Petco Park. Here's how to watch Tuesday's Game 1.
SAN DIEGO, CA

