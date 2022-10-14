Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
In Letter to North Korea's Kim, China's Xi Calls for Communication, Unity and Cooperation - KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) -In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea's state media reported on Sunday.
US News and World Report
Russia Says Seized Ukrainian Lands Are Under Its Nuclear Protection
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Tuesday that four Ukrainian regions whose annexation it proclaimed last month are under the protection of its nuclear arsenal. The statement from the Kremlin came at a moment of acute tension, with both NATO and Russia expected to hold military exercises shortly to test the readiness of their nuclear weapons forces.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Shot Down 85-86% of Russian Drones Involved in Latest Attacks - Air Force
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine has destroyed 37 Russian drones since Sunday evening, around 85-86% of the number involved in attacks, Ukraine's air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Monday. "That's quite a good result for the work of our air defences and that number will rise in the future," he...
US News and World Report
Sanctions Needed if Iranian Drones Used in Ukraine, Says Poland
WARSAW (Reuters) - EU countries generally agree that sanctions should be imposed on Iran if investigation proves the country provided Russia with drones used in attacks in Ukraine, the Polish foreign minister said on Monday after meeting his counterparts in Brussels. (Reporting by Anna Koper and Marek Strzelecki; Editing by...
US News and World Report
Exxon's Russian Oil Output Collapsed After Rejecting Local Tanker Insurance - Sources
HOUSTON/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Oil output at the giant Exxon-led Sakhalin-1 Russian Pacific project collapsed following the U.S. major's refusal to accept local insurance for tankers after Western insurers pulled out due to sanctions, several industry sources told Reuters. Western insurers withdrew cover from tankers operated by state-run Sovcomflot, Russia's...
Iran agrees to ship missiles, more drones to Russia, defying the West-sources
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Iran has promised to provide Russia with surface to surface missiles, in addition to more drones, two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats told Reuters, a move that is likely to infuriate the United States and other Western powers.
US News and World Report
China Will Accelerate Building of World-Class Military, Strong Strategic Deterrent - Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will accelerate the building of a world-class military and strengthen its ability to build a strategic deterrent capability, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing. China must adhere to the party's absolute leadership of the military,...
BBC
Tunisia: Thousands from rival political parties protest against President Kais Saied
Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Tunisia's capital to demonstrate against the president. Parallel demonstrations by political movements who are deeply opposed to each other were held in Tunis. Both groups denounced Kais Saied as an autocrat who is reversing the democratic progress made since the 2011...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Lawmakers Brand Chechnya 'Russian-Occupied' in Dig at Kremlin
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament voted on Tuesday to declare the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria "temporarily Russian-occupied" land in a resolution certain to anger Moscow, which takes a zero-tolerance line on any talk of separatism inside its borders. Ichkeria is the historical name of Russia's southern region of Chechnya that...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says Russia Has Kidnapped Two Officials at Occupied Nuclear Plant
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's state nuclear energy company accused Russia on Tuesday of "kidnapping" two senior staff at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine. The power station's head of information technology, Oleh Kostyukov, and Oleh Oshek, an assistant to the plant's director, were seized on Monday, Energoatom wrote...
US News and World Report
U.S., Canada Deliver Armored Vehicles to Haitian Police to Fight Gangs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. and Canadian military aircraft on Saturday delivered tactical and armored vehicles and other supplies to the Haitian National Police (HNP) to help combat criminal gangs that have worsened a humanitarian crisis in Haiti. "This equipment will assist the HNP in their fight against criminal actors who are...
US News and World Report
Malta Demonstrators Mark Five Years Since Daphne Caruana Galizia's Murder
VALLETTA (Reuters) - Demonstrators in Malta marked five years since the car bomb murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on Sunday, two days after two brothers admitted to her killing and were each sentenced to 40 years in prison. Many of those present carried pictures of Caruana Galizia and...
US News and World Report
Iran Prison Fire Death Toll Grows as Some EU States Call for Sanctions
DUBAI (Reuters) -Eight prisoners died as a result of a fire at Tehran's Evin prison over the weekend, Iran's judiciary said on Monday, doubling the death toll from a blaze that has increased pressure on the government as it struggles to contain mass protests. The fate of Mahsa Amini, a...
US News and World Report
Mali Threatens to Defend Against French Sovereignty Violations
DAKAR (Reuters) - Mali's foreign affairs minister on Tuesday said the military government would exercise its right to self-defence if France continued to undermine the West African country's sovereignty and national security. Speaking at a United Nations Security Council briefing on Mali in New York, Minister Abdoulaye Diop repeated allegations...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Invites U.N. Experts to Examine 'Iranian-Origin' Drones
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ukraine has invited United Nations experts to inspect what it says are Iranian-origin drones used by Russia to attack Ukrainian targets in violation of a Security Council Resolution, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Russia launched dozens of "kamikaze" drones, or unmanned aerial...
US News and World Report
U.S. Consular Official Spoke With Detained Americans Griner and Whelan -State Dept
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. consular official spoke on Tuesday with Britney Griner and Paul Whelan, Americans detained in Russia, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said. "There was a substantial proposal on the table earlier this summer to facilitate their release. Our governments have communicated repeatedly and directly on that...
US News and World Report
More Than 100 Haitian Migrants Found on Island Near Puerto Rico
MIAMI (Reuters) - More than 100 Haitian migrants have been found on an uninhabited island near Puerto Rico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on Tuesday, as a gang blockade of a fuel terminal has caused a humanitarian crisis in Haiti. The group of migrants includes 63 females, three of...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Moves to Cut Diplomatic Ties With Iran After Drone Attacks
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday he was submitting a proposal to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to formally cut diplomatic ties with Tehran after a wave of Russian attacks using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones. Russia launched dozens of "kamikaze" drones on targets in Ukraine on Monday, striking...
U.S. seeking to make it harder for Iran to sell drones to Russia
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The United States will continue to take "practical, aggressive" steps to make it harder for Iran to sell drones and missiles to Russia, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday, adding that Washington had a number of tools to hold both Moscow and Tehran accountable.
US News and World Report
Discussing 'Sensitive' War Topics, Russian Duma Halts Live Broadcasts
(Reuters) - Russia's Duma has indefinitely stopped broadcasting live plenary sessions to protect information from "our enemy", a leading lawmaker said on Tuesday as parliament's lower house debated topics related to the war in Ukraine. "Those questions that require sensitive discussion in a narrow professional circle should not be the...
Comments / 0