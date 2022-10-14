Read full article on original website
B (Becky) Adrienne Maidic 87 of Center
B (Becky) Adrienne Maidic 87 of Center, passed away Oct. 11, Tuesday evening 2022 in Center, Tx. She was born July 20, 1935 in New York City to Albert and Blanche Beck. Per Becky’s request, a Memorial Service was conducted at Watson’s Funeral Home 11:00 am Thursday October 13, 2022 with Rev. Malcom Monroe officiating.
Inga Yvonne Lout, 68, of Center
Inga Yvonne Lout, 68, of Center, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, in Shelbyville. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with visitation beginning at Noon. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center. Born July...
Kaitlyn Simone Hewitt (17) of Center
Hicks Mortuary is announcing funeral services for Kaitlyn Simone Hewitt (17) of Center, Texas. Kaitlyn died on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Willis Knighton South in Shreveport, Louisiana. Kaitlyn was born to the late Jerry Dewayne Hewitt and the late Karaline Ann Suell-Hewitt on October 21, 2004. Kaitlyn attended Center High School and was in her senior year. Kaitlyn participated with the girls' tennis team. Kaitlyn’s hobbies included watching soccer and participating in the Culinary Arts Department at Center High School. Go Riders! Funeral service will be on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Triumph the Church and Kingdom of God in Christ located 908 Daniels Street Center, Texas 75935. Elder Cleon Williams Sr of Lilly of the Valley Church of God in Christ will be officiating.
