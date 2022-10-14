Read full article on original website
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Giants Rally Late to Top Turnover Prone Ravens
GIANTS 24 – RAVENS 20. Sometimes you need a little help on the road to a 5-1 start to a season. It’s Big Blue’s best start through six games since 2009. The Giants got that and more courtesy of the Baltimore Ravens who totally collapsed in the fourth quarter, blowing a 20-10 lead as Big Blue came all the way back to win it 24-20.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Jets Make Huge Statement in Green Bay
JETS 27 – PACKERS 10. The New York Jets have been one of the NFL’s most ridiculed teams for well over a decade. From Buttfumbles to Adam Gase’s googly eyes, nobody has taken the Jets seriously in some time. That is all changing, and Head Coach Robert Saleh is taking receipts.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Twitter Reacts: New York Yankees Advance To 2022 ALCS Vs. Astros
The New York Yankees have advanced to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) after a 5-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians during game 5 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) tonight. The Yankees will face the Houston Astros tomorrow night (Wednesday, October 19) with a start time of 7:37...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
National League Championship Series is Set
The National League Championship Series is all set. It will be the Philadelphia Phillies against the San Diego Padres. Wait? You didn’t have that on your 2022 MLB Playoff Bingo Card?. Yup, it’s true. Phillies-Padres. The Phillies advanced their first NLCS appearance in 12 years with an 8-3...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Next Stop Houston: Yankees Take Care of Guardians
YANKEES 5 – GUARDIANS 1 — NYY win series 3-2 After much consternation and hand-wringing. After it looked like Aaron Boone had tossed the series away in Game 3 of this American League Division Series when he didn’t pitch Clay Holmes with the Yankees up 5-3. After...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Yankees Survive Another Night Thanks to Cole Gem
YANKEES 4 – GUARDIANS 2. SERIES TIED 2-2 The Yankees needed it, and Gerrit Cole was ready to deliver. With the Yankees facing elimination on Sunday night, the Yankees ace stepped up in a big way, holding the Guardians to just two runs on six hits over seven innings of work.
