ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Abbott launches new infant formula recall at another plant for faulty bottle cap seals

By Sasha Pezenik
ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QWeVi_0iZY7A5m00

In a new recall following a separate one which dogged them for the better part of this year, Abbott, which has been the largest infant formula manufacturer in the U.S., is now voluntarily recalling bottles of their largest, most popular kind of formula, Similac, from their manufacturing facility in Columbus, Ohio.

This recall is not for the bacterial contamination concerns which prompted the massive voluntary recall at their plant in Sturgis, Michigan, earlier this year.

The new recall in Ohio is because the bottle caps on some of their 2-ounce ready-to-feed liquid products made at the Columbus plant are faulty, and may not have sealed completely, the company said in a recall notice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yhnc2_0iZY7A5m00
A pallet of Similac infant formula is seen at a food distribution site organized by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, in West Covina, Calif., Dec. 29, 2020. Bing Guan/Reuters, FILE

If formula bottles aren't sealed properly, it could result in spoilage, Abbott said. Babies could develop painful gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting if they consume spoiled products, according to the company.

Abbott underscores that only a "small percentage, less than 1%" of bottles in these recalled lots have faulty caps, according to a statement. The company says they "internally identified the issue and are addressing it."

While this is yet another setback for Abbott, industry experts say it is an important part of the oversight system: for companies to rigorously self-monitor their safety and quality control processes and catch problems before they get worse.

Abbott declined to provide an exact number of bottles being recalled now, but said in the statement it "equates to less than one day's worth of the total number of ounces of infant formula fed in the U.S. and is not expected to impact the overall U.S. infant formula supply."

Even so -- that still means this recall could temporarily keep millions of bottles off the shelves, in a market still recouping from the months' long formula crisis this spring.

Between 2 and 3 million babies in the U.S. rely to some degree on formula every day, experts have told ABC. On average, infants drink between four and six 8-ounce bottles' worth of formula a day. That includes unfinished or spilt bottles, and naturally fluctuating appetites from day to day. Multiplied out -- that means American babies need somewhere between 10 and 12 million bottles per day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YAeaQ_0iZY7A5m00
Bottles of Similac baby formula are seen at empty baby formula section shelves at a store due to shortage in the availability of baby formula, on May 17, 2022, in New Jersey. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images, FILE

The recall from the Columbus facility impacts smaller, 2-ounce bottles, of which more are required for a day's worth of feeding.

Abbott is still continuing production of these popular Similac products on a different production line at the facility, the company said.

Abbott's formula industry dominance made their abrupt absence this spring a strain on the U.S. market. When their Sturgis production was shut down amid Cronobacter contamination concerns, it sent the U.S. formula market into a tailspin.

Amid the dire shortage, Abbott ramped up production at their Columbus facility in an attempt to mitigate some of the shortage.

Abbott converted manufacturing lines at their Columbus plant to increase production of Similac and Alimentum liquid ready-to-feed formula -- something the company repeatedly touted to the public and in congressional testimony.

Abbott says the products included in the Columbus plant recall were distributed "primarily to hospitals and to some doctors' offices, distributors and retailers in the U.S., including Puerto Rico; one lot of products was sent to Barbados, Bermuda, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Croix and St. Thomas; and two lots were sent to Canada, Curacao, Panama, and Trinidad and Tobago."

The company advises parents to check whether formula they have was recalled at similacrecall.com, and if it is, not to use it.

Abbott says their recall includes the brands Similac® Pro-Total ComfortTM, Similac® 360 Total Care®, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac® Special Care® 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac® NeoSure®, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution manufactured at their Columbus facility.

Abbott says this recall does not impact any of their other formula products. They say they will continue to produce Similac formula products "in alternative product sizes and formats for delivery to retail locations, in addition to increased production throughout our global manufacturing network."

"We take our responsibility to deliver high-quality products very seriously," Joe Manning, executive vice president of nutritional products at Abbott said in a statement. "We internally identified the issue, are addressing it, and will work with our customers to minimize inconvenience and get them the products they need."

A Food and Drug Administration spokesperson tells ABC News the agency is "aware" of Abbott's new recall of Similac products from their Ohio plant, and say they "don't expect" it to impact overall domestic supply.

The agency spokesperson pointed to how FDA has relaxed their import discretion, allowing foreign formula makers to sell their products on the U.S. market, as the reason they think this latest recall from Abbott shouldn't have the same kind of drastic impact which the massive one from earlier this year.

"Parents and caregivers have many additional formula options today thanks to FDA's efforts and those of many of our government partners," FDA's spokesperson said, adding they are "more than doubling the number of formula manufacturers" making formula for U.S. infants.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Potato Chips Recalled

The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
BGR.com

Another cheese recall: 13 more cheeses you need to throw out now

Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Popculture

Colgate Products Recalled in 11 States

Colgate has recalled select products in 11 states where they were stored outside of their permissible temperature range. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall applies to certain lots of products that may have been compromised in transit to Family Dollar stores. However, so far there have been no reports of illness due to these products.
OREGON STATE
Popculture

Boxes of Cookies Recalled

A Denver company is recalling boxes of its caramel-flavored cookies because they may be dangerous to consumers with peanut allergies. Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies could include peanuts, but there is no warning on the packaging. People with an allergy to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction to the cookies.
WASHINGTON STATE
International Business Times

Salad Dressings Sold At Aldi Recalled Over 'Life-Threatening' Allergy Risk

A company is voluntarily recalling certain salad dressings sold at Aldi stores nationwide due to a mix-up with labels that may prompt "life-threatening" allergy risks. The problem with TreeHouse Foods' Tuscan Garden-branded Restaurant Style Italian Dressing was discovered after the company received two complaints "at the store level," according to the announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.
Popculture

Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled

Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
ALABAMA STATE
BGR.com

New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous

After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
OREGON STATE
Lifehacker

Throw Out These Recalled Cheeses From More Than 20 Popular Brands, FDA Says

Because no cheese is worth the risk of a Listeria infection. Bad news for fans of soft cheeses: Brie and camembert products from more than 20 brands sold across the United States and Mexico are part of a massive recall over concerns that the cheeses are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what to know.
Thrillist

Massive Cheese Recall Just Expanded to Include More Products Sold Nationwide

Listen up, cheese lovers. You’ll need to check your fridges right away because Old Europe Cheese, Inc is expanding its voluntary recall of Brie and Camembert cheeses, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recall now includes a dozen varieties of baked brie cheeses. All products in this recall have potentially been contaminated with listeria.
TheStreet

Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason

Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S....
iheart.com

Nestlé Recalls Toll House Cookie Dough

Nestlé has issued a voluntary recall for its ready-to-bake Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling due to the "“potential presence of white plastic pieces,"the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced in a news release on Monday (October 17). The voluntary recall is isolated to...
The Kitchn

More than 4,000 Pounds of Pork Have Been Recalled Due to Possible Plastic Contamination

After a massive recall of pork products last month, another brand of meat was recently flagged. AdvancePierre Foods, based in Oklahoma, just announced a recall of more than 4,000 pounds of pork loin fritter, which may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the company received complaints from restaurants after finding hard pieces of plastic in the product.
COLORADO STATE
Thrillist

Pork Is Recalled Over Potential Plastic Bits Inside the Meat

AdvancePierre Foods of Oklahoma has announced a recall that encapsulates more than 4,000 pounds of pork loin fritter. The pork has been recalled because it may be contaminated with hard pieces of plastic, according to an announcement shared by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The problem was flagged after the company received complaints from restaurants that found pieces of plastic in the meat.
COLORADO STATE
ABC News

ABC News

880K+
Followers
185K+
Post
498M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy