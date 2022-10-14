Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Industry Experts Presenting at Free Business and Economic OutlookBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the CountryTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
CLH’s Alexia Perez Joins INCPAS Young Pros Leadership Academy (YPLA)Building Indiana BusinessIndiana State
Related
Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities
A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said. The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening. Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the...
15 Trick-or-Treating Neighborhoods You Have to Hit
The very best Chicago spots to find Instagram-worthy decorations, full-sized candy bars, and plenty of family fun on Halloween. Grab your biggest treat bag, and get your bell-ringing fingers ready. Halloween is upon us. However, with All Hallows Eve falling on a Monday this year, trick-or-treating won’t likely start until the grown-ups are home from work. Considering that late timing—plus the ever-present threat of snow in October—it might make sense for parents of little kids to take their pint-size ghouls and goblins to one of the formally organized daytime events on the weekend prior.
101-Year-Old St. Anne's Convent to Close in Chicago
An old mahogany china cabinet. A manual typewriter. A life-size plaster statue of the Virgin Mary and St. Anne — yellowed and flaking. And as burly men hauled these and many other items down the front steps of the brick convent to a moving van last week, Sister Judith Mandrath remained in prayer inside the tiny chapel on the building’s second floor.
YWCA of NWI Hosts “Sold Out” Circle Of Friends Gala
This past weekend, the YWCA of NWI hosted its annual Circle of Friends Gala at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, and the circle of friends and supporters was larger than ever. The pandemic forced organizers to hold the event virtually the past two years, so the anticipation of this in-person occasion was high. Hundreds attended in support of the organization, which champions women empowerment and the elimination of racism. The gala was hosted by celebrities Samantha Chatman of ABC 7 Chicago and her father, DJ Sam Chatman of 95.1 FM Chicago Club Steppin’.
wjol.com
A Joliet Institution Expected To Close Sometime Next Year
The future of Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet is on life support. WJOL has learned the facility could be closing as early as the first month of the new year. Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home was born out of the mission of the Joliet Franciscan Sisters to meet the unmet needs of people. The land at 1201 Wyoming Avenue on Joliet’s west side is owned by the Sisters and ground was broken on May 1st, 1960. The first residents began moving into the new facility in January of 1962. OLA became the gold standard for rehabilitation and long term care and independent living within the Joliet community. But the building at Wyoming has fallen into disrepair over the years. Problems with elevators not working or broken dishwashers. An outside management team has been running the day-to-day operations and when food service wasn’t available, they had to order in breakfast from McDonald’s. Residents are eating off of paper plates and it’s been hard to keep staff.
Indiana teacher charged after admitting to having 'kill list' of students, staff
A 25-year-old Griffith, Indiana teacher was arrested last week after telling one of her students that she had made a “kill list” with students she taught, according to ABC News.
nwi.life
Franciscan Health partners with 57 non-profits on community health
Franciscan Health recently announced $450,000 in funding for community health improvement through its Social Impact Partnership Program (SIPP). Fifty-seven non-profits located throughout Franciscan Health’s Indiana service regions and south suburban Chicago were selected from applications to receive funding of up to $9,750 per organization. Partners in the Hammond/Munster/Dyer area...
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System welcomes new practitioners to Community Care Network
Community Healthcare System recently welcomed four doctors to the Community Care Network, Inc. (CCNI) team of physicians. Specialties these providers represent include general surgery, intervention cardiology, family medicine and orthopedic surgery. CCNI physicians are closely affiliated with Community Healthcare System’s hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
fox32chicago.com
This is the most popular car color in Chicago, according to new report
CHICAGO - A new report sheds light on the most popular car colors in Chicago and Illinois. , looked at more than 6.1 million cars on the road to figure out the most popular colors nationally, by state, and by metro area. When it comes to Chicago, the 10 most...
University of Chicago student shot in Woodlawn
A 20-year-old University of Chicago student was shot in Woodlawn earlier this week.
East Chicago parents hold emergency meeting over how school handled alleged ‘kill list’
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Parents in East Chicago are holding an emergency meeting Monday night over how a school allegedly handled a teacher accused of having a “kill list.” On Wednesday at around 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to St. Stanislaus School, located in the 4900 block of Indianapolis Boulevard. According to court documents, at […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Disabled Boat Claimed by Storm
(Michigan City, IN) - A pleasure boat in Michigan City was heavily damaged from being repeatedly slammed against a concrete wall by high waves during the storm. Service 1 Marine owner Bob Stratton said the 36 foot boat was heading here from Chicago when it ran out of gas on Saturday.
iheart.com
5th Grade Teacher Arrested For Having 'Kill List' Of Students And Teachers
An elementary school teacher from Indiana was arrested after she admitted to having a "kill list" of students and teachers. The East Chicago Police Department said that Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, a fifth-grade teacher at St. Stanislaus School, told one of her students that she was thinking about killing herself, students, and other teachers.
thechicagogenius.com
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan
GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
nwi.life
Holladay Properties enriches the lives of the community and zoo animals during Service Week
Each year Holladay Properties holds two community service weeks, one in the spring and one in the fall, to help enrich the communities it serves. This fall’s service week has been a huge success. On Wednesday, October 12, over a dozen Holladay crew members gathered at the Washington Park Zoo to volunteer and help prepare the zoo for winter.
lakecentralnews.com
Classroom Poster Raises Concerns at School Board Meeting
At the Sept. 19 School Board Meeting in the high school’s LGI Room, Dyer resident Cherie True voiced her concerns about a sign in a classroom at the high school. The sign read “In this classroom we believe: Science is real, Black Lives Matter, Love is Love, Feminism is for everyone, Humans are not illegal, Kindness is everything.” She would not disclose the classroom or the subject where the poster was found.
nwi.life
BLUES LEGEND BUDDY GUY TO PERFORM AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO’S SILVER CREEK EVENT CENTER ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2023
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that multi-Grammy Award winning blues icon Buddy Guy will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, February 24 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show range from $60 to $80, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, October 21 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot, killed at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge
A man was shot and killed during a fight inside the J. Parker rooftop lounge at Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, overnight, according to Chicago police. The men were physically fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest around 1:21 a.m., Chicago police said. EMS took the 35-year-old victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Cordaryl Allen of Roseland.
Former TV reporter Charles Thomas takes $50K to support Darren Bailey
Fed up with the Democratic Party, former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who retired in 2017 after nearly 26 years in broadcasting, took $50,000 on September 16 from a conservative super PAC that’s funneling tens of millions of dollars into Republican candidate Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Bailey’s campaign to unseat Democrat incumbent JB Pritzker.
Comments / 0