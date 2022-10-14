ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KOLD-TV

2 construction workers injured after falling 60 feet at west Phoenix jobsite

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix firefighters are on the scene of a construction site accident in west Phoenix where two workers fell about 60 feet Tuesday morning. Just after 8 a.m., rescue crews responded to a site on West Roosevelt Street, just southeast of Interstate 10 and Loop 202. Fire officials say two men in their 20s fell from a tilt slab construction site. Both men were rushed to the hospital and were taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The extent of their injuries is unclear. No other information has been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Teen who survived 2018 lightning strike shares message of hope for girl struck in Sun City West

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - What happened to 12-year-old Ella Jorgensen this past weekend is eerily similar to another west Valley teen who was struck by lightning in 2018. Josiah Wiedman was just thirteen at the time, and although physically injured during the incident, he was another case doctors said was a miracle. Four years later, Wiedman has made a remarkable recovery and has a message for the little girl and her family going through the same thing.
SUN CITY WEST, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man acting erratically with gun injures deputy, barricades himself inside Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputy was injured Sunday during a standoff with a man at a Phoenix home. It happened Sunday, around 7:30 p.m. when MCSO deputies were called to a home near 2800 S. 70th Avenue for the report of a person acting erratically and pointing a gun at people in the area. The first deputies on the scene located a man with a gun who fought with a deputy before running into a home.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Teen boy in critical condition, 2 other teens injured after shooting near west Phoenix park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three teen boys are hurt and one of them is fighting for their life after a shooting near a West Phoenix neighborhood park Saturday morning. Phoenix police were called out to park near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road just before 11:30 a.m. When they arrived, they learned that two teen boys had been in an argument with another teen when it escalated into a shooting. Details on exactly what led up to the shooting have not been released. Two teens were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries while the third was reportedly in critical condition. It’s unclear if detectives are still seeking suspects or if only the three teens were involved in the shooting.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Suspect arrested after man found stabbed to death in east Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a suspect is now in custody after a man was found stabbed to death in an east Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, it happened around 2 p.m. near 37th Street and Earll Drive, just north of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found the suspect, identified as Dassise LaBamba, 34, and the victim with stab wounds. He was identified only as a 36-year-old man. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Police say they arrested LaBamba and booked him into the Maricopa County jail.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Washington comes out on top against Arizona

SEATTLE. (KOLD News 13) - Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. wasn’t about to let the Huskies lose their third straight. Penix passed for 516 yards and four touchdowns as Washington beat Arizona 49-39 Saturday at Huskie Stadium. Cam Davis added two scores on the ground as Washington (5-2, Pac-12...
SEATTLE, WA

