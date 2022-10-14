Read full article on original website
2 construction workers injured after falling 60 feet at west Phoenix jobsite
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix firefighters are on the scene of a construction site accident in west Phoenix where two workers fell about 60 feet Tuesday morning. Just after 8 a.m., rescue crews responded to a site on West Roosevelt Street, just southeast of Interstate 10 and Loop 202. Fire officials say two men in their 20s fell from a tilt slab construction site. Both men were rushed to the hospital and were taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The extent of their injuries is unclear. No other information has been released.
University of Arizona tried to get Murad Dervish charged before fatal shooting of Thomas Meixner
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona said it tried to get suspect Murad Can Dervish charged two separate times before a fatal shooting on campus earlier this month. But in both cases, the Pima County Attorney’s Office determined there wasn’t enough evidence. Authorities said...
Eviction filings hit 13-year high across Maricopa County, assistance still available
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Evictions are rising across Maricopa County, with more and more seniors, single moms, and young families getting kicked out of their homes because they can’t pay the rent. “Rents go up, and they can’t afford more because there’s a limited supply available in the community,”...
Teen who survived 2018 lightning strike shares message of hope for girl struck in Sun City West
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - What happened to 12-year-old Ella Jorgensen this past weekend is eerily similar to another west Valley teen who was struck by lightning in 2018. Josiah Wiedman was just thirteen at the time, and although physically injured during the incident, he was another case doctors said was a miracle. Four years later, Wiedman has made a remarkable recovery and has a message for the little girl and her family going through the same thing.
Man acting erratically with gun injures deputy, barricades himself inside Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputy was injured Sunday during a standoff with a man at a Phoenix home. It happened Sunday, around 7:30 p.m. when MCSO deputies were called to a home near 2800 S. 70th Avenue for the report of a person acting erratically and pointing a gun at people in the area. The first deputies on the scene located a man with a gun who fought with a deputy before running into a home.
Teen boy in critical condition, 2 other teens injured after shooting near west Phoenix park
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three teen boys are hurt and one of them is fighting for their life after a shooting near a West Phoenix neighborhood park Saturday morning. Phoenix police were called out to park near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road just before 11:30 a.m. When they arrived, they learned that two teen boys had been in an argument with another teen when it escalated into a shooting. Details on exactly what led up to the shooting have not been released. Two teens were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries while the third was reportedly in critical condition. It’s unclear if detectives are still seeking suspects or if only the three teens were involved in the shooting.
Dad saves girl after she was struck by lightning in Sun City West
A 12-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after being struck by lightning during intense storms on Saturday in Sun City West. Doctors say she’s lucky to be alive and credit her dad with saving her life.
Suspect arrested after man found stabbed to death in east Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a suspect is now in custody after a man was found stabbed to death in an east Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, it happened around 2 p.m. near 37th Street and Earll Drive, just north of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found the suspect, identified as Dassise LaBamba, 34, and the victim with stab wounds. He was identified only as a 36-year-old man. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Police say they arrested LaBamba and booked him into the Maricopa County jail.
Girl struck by lightning in Sun City West, dad helps save her life, medical officials say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 12-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after being struck by lightning during intense storms on Saturday in Sun City West. Doctors say she’s lucky to be alive and credit her dad with saving her life. Dr. Kevin Foster, director of the Arizona Burn...
Washington comes out on top against Arizona
SEATTLE. (KOLD News 13) - Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. wasn’t about to let the Huskies lose their third straight. Penix passed for 516 yards and four touchdowns as Washington beat Arizona 49-39 Saturday at Huskie Stadium. Cam Davis added two scores on the ground as Washington (5-2, Pac-12...
Phoenix family offering reward after shooting killed 2 cousins, shares impact of gun violence
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Homicides involving guns are up 45% from last year, according to Phoenix Police. Unfortunately, it’s a statistic Xena Shikenjanski knows far too well. She lost her brother and cousin in August during a shooting at a Phoenix house party. Police say hundreds of people were there, but no one has been arrested.
