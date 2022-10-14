ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Aljamain Sterling: 'A younger me would be shocked and super excited for the future'

Aljamain Sterling is almost where he always wanted to be. More importantly, the UFC bantamweight champion is exactly where he needs to be.“I thought I was gonna be in the NBA when I was a kid. That clearly didn’t work out,” the 33-year-old laughs. “I wasn’t blessed with the height. Thank you, Lord from above. My dad’s actually 6ft tall, his brothers are all tall, I’m 5ft7in. The NBA was the goal I wanted when I was in elementary school; as a youth I always wanted to be a professional athlete. That was the only thing I saw for myself.”A...

