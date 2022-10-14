Aljamain Sterling is almost where he always wanted to be. More importantly, the UFC bantamweight champion is exactly where he needs to be.“I thought I was gonna be in the NBA when I was a kid. That clearly didn’t work out,” the 33-year-old laughs. “I wasn’t blessed with the height. Thank you, Lord from above. My dad’s actually 6ft tall, his brothers are all tall, I’m 5ft7in. The NBA was the goal I wanted when I was in elementary school; as a youth I always wanted to be a professional athlete. That was the only thing I saw for myself.”A...

20 MINUTES AGO