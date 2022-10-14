Read full article on original website
njbmagazine.com
Murphy Announces $20M Grant Program to Support Manufacturers
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the creation of a pilot program that will provide New Jersey manufacturers grants for the purchase of equipment they need to improve their operations. The New Jersey Manufacturing Voucher Program (MVP) will be developed and administered by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and funded with $20 million from the FY2023 budget.
NJ city buys fancy trash cans that each cost thousands of dollars
PATERSON — City officials have cleared the purchase of solar-powered trash cans as the latest Garden State community to embrace the pricey, green-minded self-compacting technology. On Oct. 11, the City Council approved spending $700,000 in state money (via the city’s Urban Enterprise Zone) to buy the solar-powered trash receptacles....
rew-online.com
Lee & Associates brings Newark school complex to market
Lee & Associates New Jersey has been named exclusive marketing agent for the sale of a fully built-out school property in Newark’s University Heights. A bidding deadline of Oct. 31 has been set for the turnkey acquisition opportunity at 66-78 Morris Ave. The commercial real estate services firm’s Jerry...
New Jersey sending back up to $2,000 to residents
woman holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate. There is also another program that I share about at the bottom that is paying out up to $1,500 to individuals.
multifamilybiz.com
Hudson Valley Property Group Completes $57 Million Preservation of Corinthian Towers Affordable Housing Community in New Jersey
EAST ORANGE, NJ - Hudson Valley Property Group, a leading, national affordable housing preservation company, announces the completion of the $57 million preservation project at Corinthian Towers, a 221-unit housing complex in the 4th Ward of East Orange, New Jersey. City of East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green, U.S. Housing...
Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ
The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
jerseydigs.com
RBH Group Unveils New Design for Long-Awaited Building in Newark’s Four Corners
A new design for a long-awaited development in Newark’s Four Corners neighborhood was unveiled to the historic preservation commission last week. The 13-story residential project by the RBH Group is a few years in the making and was originally called the Millenium Project. The glass building at 101 Market...
Washington Examiner
Half million in grant money aids struggling New Jersey small businesses
(The Center Square) – Whenever small businesses get the opportunity to receive a grant it’s a great thing, the head of the National Federation of Independent Business – New Jersey said regarding $500,000 in grant funds to help them expand to global markets. The New Jersey Department...
NJ communities joining a campaign to stamp out hate
An anti-hate program that was launched earlier this year in Monmouth County is expanding to other parts of New Jersey. The Safe Place Initiative, which began in Seattle in 2015 has spread across the country and is now taking hold in parts of Monmouth, Middlesex, Morris and Union counties as well.
njbmagazine.com
Applications Available for Program Supporting Film Studio Creation
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) has opened applications for film production facilities seeking a designation that will facilitate their access to a pool of tax credits designed to encourage the development of large, long-term film production facilities in the state. Under the New Jersey Film and Digital Media Tax Credit Program, which was expanded and enhanced by the Economic Recovery Act of 2020, as a complement to the program for individual film production projects, two additional and separate allocations were established to support projects led by Studio Partners and Film-lease Partners.
njbmagazine.com
Affiliates Rebrand as ‘Princeton Property Partners’
Mercer Oak Realty and Princeton Property Management will take the name of their affiliate Princeton Property Partners. According to CEO Aubrey Haines, “Mercer Oak Realty has served our commercial brokerage clients for over 20 years in the Princeton Region. In that time, we have created sister companies Princeton Property Partners and Princeton Property Management to invest and develop in projects in downtown Princeton and to manage and construct commercial and residential properties around the Princeton Region. Rebranding the names of our entities to Princeton Property Partners recognizes our dedication to bring a full range of services to our clients under one roof.”
More NJ renters are falling behind, face eviction – There is help
New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed 24% of New Jerseyans are "Not caught up on...
Fast-tracked concealed carry bill in N.J. narrowly moves closer to becoming law
A measure looking to strictly limit the concealed carry of firearms in New Jersey, fast-tracked by Democratic leaders, was advanced by a state Assembly committee on Monday, bringing it one step closer to becoming law. New Jersey has long had among the most restrictive gun control laws in the nation....
hudsoncountyview.com
420 Cannabis Place Corp. holds Latino cannabis business conference in Jersey City
420 Cannabis Place Corp. held a Latino cannabis business conference at Jersey City City Hall detailing the emerging industry this morning. This marked the first annual cannabis conference held by the National Hispanic Cannabis Council’s Tri-State chapter and jointly hosted by 420 Cannabis CEO Osbert Orduna. While approved by...
The New Jersey Vegan Festival is coming to the Meadowlands
New Jersey’s largest vegan food festival, the New Jersey Vegan Festival, is coming to the Meadowlands Expo Center on Nov. 12-13. “The New Jersey Vegan Food Festival is a two-day celebration that features yummy vegan and plant-based meals from local chefs, as well as vegan products, plant-based fashion, live music and good times. All welcome!”
New Jersey Globe
Corrado calls for resignation of Passaic prosecutor
A Republican state senator has called for the resignation of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, joining a group of local police unions and some activists angered by her refusal to investigate Paterson police officers who were later convicted of corrupt acts in federal court and allegations that she abused a low-level court employee.
ucnj.org
State of New Jersey to present Union County Check for New Indoor Ice Skating Rink
The Union County Board of County Commissioners would like to announce that on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 5:00 p.m., Senate President Nicholas Scutari will present a check on behalf of the State of New Jersey to the County of Union in the amount of $8 million dollars for a new indoor ice skating rink at the Warinanco Sports Center.
Small Landlords, Feeling Squeeze, Joining Protest Over Rent Program
A handful of Long Island landlords are joining a bigger protest in Manhattan Monday morning to express their anger at the handling of a rent assistance program that they say has harmed them financially. The landlords will demonstrate outside the New York office of Gov. Read More ...
News 12
Stowaway! Garden snake removed from United Airlines flight at Newark Liberty
There was an unwelcome passenger aboard a United Airlines Flight at Newark Liberty International Airport Monday afternoon. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirms that a garter snake was found on United Airlines flight 2038 which landed in Newark around 1:15 p.m. A passenger on that flight...
Hey Central NJ! Starting to Feel Sick? Your Water Supply May Be The Reason
Hey Central Jersey! If you're starting to feel sick, your water might be the reason. The New Jersey Department of Health has just discovered a disease-causing bacteria in water supplies found in Central Jersey homes, according to NJ.com. Colony of bacteria close-up 3D rendering illustration on blue background. Microbiology, medical,...
