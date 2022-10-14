Mercer Oak Realty and Princeton Property Management will take the name of their affiliate Princeton Property Partners. According to CEO Aubrey Haines, “Mercer Oak Realty has served our commercial brokerage clients for over 20 years in the Princeton Region. In that time, we have created sister companies Princeton Property Partners and Princeton Property Management to invest and develop in projects in downtown Princeton and to manage and construct commercial and residential properties around the Princeton Region. Rebranding the names of our entities to Princeton Property Partners recognizes our dedication to bring a full range of services to our clients under one roof.”

