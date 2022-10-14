ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

njbmagazine.com

Murphy Announces $20M Grant Program to Support Manufacturers

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the creation of a pilot program that will provide New Jersey manufacturers grants for the purchase of equipment they need to improve their operations. The New Jersey Manufacturing Voucher Program (MVP) will be developed and administered by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and funded with $20 million from the FY2023 budget.
rew-online.com

Lee & Associates brings Newark school complex to market

Lee & Associates New Jersey has been named exclusive marketing agent for the sale of a fully built-out school property in Newark’s University Heights. A bidding deadline of Oct. 31 has been set for the turnkey acquisition opportunity at 66-78 Morris Ave. The commercial real estate services firm’s Jerry...
NEWARK, NJ
J.R. Heimbigner

New Jersey sending back up to $2,000 to residents

woman holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate. There is also another program that I share about at the bottom that is paying out up to $1,500 to individuals.
multifamilybiz.com

Hudson Valley Property Group Completes $57 Million Preservation of Corinthian Towers Affordable Housing Community in New Jersey

EAST ORANGE, NJ - Hudson Valley Property Group, a leading, national affordable housing preservation company, announces the completion of the $57 million preservation project at Corinthian Towers, a 221-unit housing complex in the 4th Ward of East Orange, New Jersey. City of East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green, U.S. Housing...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Beach Radio

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ

The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
PRINCETON, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Applications Available for Program Supporting Film Studio Creation

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) has opened applications for film production facilities seeking a designation that will facilitate their access to a pool of tax credits designed to encourage the development of large, long-term film production facilities in the state. Under the New Jersey Film and Digital Media Tax Credit Program, which was expanded and enhanced by the Economic Recovery Act of 2020, as a complement to the program for individual film production projects, two additional and separate allocations were established to support projects led by Studio Partners and Film-lease Partners.
njbmagazine.com

Affiliates Rebrand as ‘Princeton Property Partners’

Mercer Oak Realty and Princeton Property Management will take the name of their affiliate Princeton Property Partners. According to CEO Aubrey Haines, “Mercer Oak Realty has served our commercial brokerage clients for over 20 years in the Princeton Region. In that time, we have created sister companies Princeton Property Partners and Princeton Property Management to invest and develop in projects in downtown Princeton and to manage and construct commercial and residential properties around the Princeton Region. Rebranding the names of our entities to Princeton Property Partners recognizes our dedication to bring a full range of services to our clients under one roof.”
PRINCETON, NJ
94.5 PST

More NJ renters are falling behind, face eviction – There is help

New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed 24% of New Jerseyans are "Not caught up on...
ALABAMA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

The New Jersey Vegan Festival is coming to the Meadowlands

New Jersey’s largest vegan food festival, the New Jersey Vegan Festival, is coming to the Meadowlands Expo Center on Nov. 12-13. “The New Jersey Vegan Food Festival is a two-day celebration that features yummy vegan and plant-based meals from local chefs, as well as vegan products, plant-based fashion, live music and good times. All welcome!”
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Corrado calls for resignation of Passaic prosecutor

A Republican state senator has called for the resignation of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, joining a group of local police unions and some activists angered by her refusal to investigate Paterson police officers who were later convicted of corrupt acts in federal court and allegations that she abused a low-level court employee.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ

