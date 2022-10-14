ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, IL

Crash between car and train closes busy railroad crossing in Plainfield

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47eQ6U_0iZXraSU00

Train vs. car collision in Plainfield forces street closures 00:12

CHICAGO (CBS) – One of the busiest areas in suburban Plainfield was brought to a standstill when a car and train collided at Main Street.

First responders were called to the scene around 10:50 a.m., according to Plainfield police. The railroad crossing just east of Bartlett Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours.

There were no injuries due to the crash, according to the Plainfield Fire Department. The two occupants of the car were not inside when the train hit.

Plainfield police said the driver of the white Chevy Impala was stopped in the dynamic envelope of the railroad crossing when the railroad gates came down signaling a train was approaching. The driver and passenger exited their vehicle. Shortly after, the train struck the car.

Multiple crossings and the Route 126 off ramp form southbound Interstate 55 had to be closed to deal with the crash.

Plainfield police and Canadian National were at the scene investigating.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Firefighter among 6 hurt after multiple crashes on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – A firefighter and five other people were injured following multiple crashes on the Eisenhower Expressway Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police. Preliminary information says ISP District Chicago responded to a two-car hit-and-run crash on I-290 near California Avenue around 4:54 a.m.While on the scene, a sliver Infiniti Struck the ISP squad car and a Chicago Fire Department truck around 5:29 a.m. Shortly after, a silver Chevrolet Malibu caught fire after striking a tow truck that responded to the crash scene.ISP says six people, including a firefighter, were taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No Illinois State Police personnel were injured.Around 5:53 a.m., the westbound lanes of Interstate 290 near California Avenue were closed for the investigation. All lanes reopened around 6:58 a.m.No further information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 killed, car catches fire in Gurnee crash

GURNEE, Ill. — Three people were killed after a car crashed into a tree and caught on fire in Gurnee early Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call of flames coming from a tree line along route 132 and North Greenleaf Street in Gurnee around 2:00 a.m. The driver of the SUV […]
GURNEE, IL
napervillelocal.com

Man, 19, Killed In Single-Car Crash On Commons Road In Naperville

A 19-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old male passenger was critically hurt in a single-car crash that took place near the intersection of Commons Road and Conestoga in Naperville early Thursday. Police say the 19-year-old was driving a black 2016 Audi A6 east on Commons toward Conestoga “at a...
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Video: Car owner flings himself on top of car during attempted vehicle theft

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows an attempted car theft in action in Edgewater. As CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez reported, witnesses say it's lucky no one nearby was hurt in the process. The incident happened on Thorndale near Broadway in the middle of the day Friday -- on a busy street full of small businesses. A few of the employees who were working at the time said they are still shaken up about it. It looks like a stunt out of a movie. In the images, widely circulated on social media, a man can be seen clinging to the top of the front...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

3 killed in fiery crash in Gurnee

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are dead after their car crashes into a tree line and catches fire in Gurnee early Sunday morning. Gurnee Police said around 2 a.m., officers noticed large flames coming from the tree line along Route 132 near North Greenleaf Street. Responding officers discovered a...
GURNEE, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dead, woman rescued from Cicero house fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 82-year-old woman was rescued from a house fire in west suburban Cicero overnight, but a man believed to be her son is dead.The fire started after midnight on 53rd Avenue near 31st Street, according to a Cicero town spokesman.Cicero firefighters safely escorted an 82-year-old woman out of the home, but a 63-year-old man believed to be her son died in the fire. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified him as Dale Frost.He was watching TV in the front room, and it appears the fire started in the basement under that room, according to a Cicero spokesman.The family also has five cats, three of which have been rescued, but two are missing and suspected to have died in the fire.The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but it is believed to have started as the result of a burning candle.
CICERO, IL
starvedrock.media

Minor injuries in accident near Troy Grove Saturday night

State Police say that accident Saturday near Troy Grove involved three cars – not two as earlier reported. The collision occurred on northbound I-39 – after 7 – just north of the Troy Grove exit. Police say one person was taken by ambulance to a hospital with...
TROY GROVE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man arrested after fleeing from police following crash

An Aurora man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed his vehicle and fled from police early Saturday morning in Plano. 27-year-old Angel M. Leal, of Aurora, is charged with DUI, driving on a revoked licence, obstructing police officers, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and a few others.
PLANO, IL
wcsjnews.com

Morris Gas Station & Minooka Liquor Store Burglarized

Two businesses in Grundy County were burglarized on Friday morning. The Morris Police Department said they were called to a burglary that occurred at the BP Gas Station along Route 6 in Morris around 1:30 this morning. Police officials say the suspects broke a window to the business and stole...
MORRIS, IL
WSPY NEWS

Three hurt in DeKalb County crash

Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Perry Road, just east of University Road, south of DeKalb. A news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile driver in one vehicle was airlifted to a hospital in Peoria. An eighty-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman from Shabbona, who were in the second vehicle, were taken to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

One killed and one hurt in Naperville crash

Naperville police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person and seriously injured a second. It happened early Thursday morning in the area of Commons and Conestoga roads. A news release from the Naperville Police Department says the 19-year-old man who was driving was killed. A passenger, who police...
NAPERVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Montgomery police warn of card skimmers at gas station

The Montgomery Police Department says that it has taken a report of card skimmers on the gas pumps at the Gas N Wash gas station located at 1055 Orchard Road in Montgomery. In a statement on Sunday, the police department advises anyone who used the gas pumps at the station to monitor their accounts. Police are not sure how long the skimmers were there. An investigation is ongoing.
MONTGOMERY, IL
wjol.com

Tolled Express Lanes In Will County?

The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has issued a proposal, called “On to 2050”, a plan to reduce congestion in the Chicagoland area. One prominent Will County expressway is in the plan, which calls for adding a tolled express lane to attempt to ease congestion. The plan proposes...
WILL COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Skokie Police give out catalytic converter alarms to help prevent thefts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skokie is trying a relatively new approach to stopping catalytic converter thefts. The village teamed up with Farmers Insurance and North Shore Community Bank to give out catalytic converter alarms. Residents had to register ahead of time, but they got to pick them up and have them installed Sunday. "We have seen neighboring departments hold different events, spray painting, etching. Wanted to try something different to prevent it from happening," said Sgt. John Oakley with the Skokie Police Department. Skokie Police prioritized cars with no access to garage parking as well as models most targeted by thieves. 
SKOKIE, IL
CBS Chicago

Fundraiser held for 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was shot and partially paralyzed during the Highland Park July 4th parade shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People all over the northern suburbs came together Sunday to help out one of the youngest survivors of the deadly Highland Park parade shooting. Eight-year-old Cooper Roberts was left partially paralyzed after being shot during that massacre, and he has a long road to recovery ahead. Sunday friends, family and well wishers held a fundraiser at Whiskey River Bar and Grill in Glenview. The event featured food, drinks, activities for the kids and raffle prizes, all to raise money to help Coopers family pay for medical expenses. Organizers say their goal was to raise $50,000. Over the summer a GoFundMe for Cooper raised more than $2 million. 
GLENVIEW, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
122K+
Followers
29K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy