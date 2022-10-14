ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

UPI News

U.S. stocks fall Friday, ending mixed after volatile week of trading

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks ended down Friday, putting a quick end to Thursday's rally as concerns about the economy continue to roil markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points, or 1.34%, to close at 29,634.83. The S&P 500 dropped 86.84 points, of 2.37% to 3,583.07 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 327.76 points, or 3.08%, to 10,321.39.
STOCKS
Yahoo!

Stock market interest is back on the rise: Chart

With a brutal year for the stock market getting closer to a close, investors may be showing renewed interest in their investments as they look to take action into 2023. Google searches for "Dow Jones" have picked up over the last month (chart below), according to findings compiled by DataTrek Research. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is often seen as the most commonly used metric for stocks by the average U.S. household.
STOCKS
via.news

S&P 500 Is 8% Down In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 14:08 EST on Friday, 14 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is at 3,601.82, 8.72% down since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 1536519000, 30.51% below its average volume of 2211225168.18. S&P...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
STOCKS
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Bearish Momentum With A 11% Fall In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 23:08 EST on Sunday, 16 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is at 16,367.63, 11.84% down since the last session’s close. HANG SENG INDEX Range. About HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.13% down from...
STOCKS
via.news

EUR/USD Pokes 21-DMA: 0.959% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – EUR/USD flirts around with the 21 DMA hurdle at the 0.9800 threshold, as buyers try to maintain upside momentum in the face of slow oscillators. The sluggish conditions at the RSI (14) and MACD (14) are also threatening the latest upward move of major currency pairs. FXStreet...
CURRENCIES
via.news

GBP/EUR Went Up By Over 1% In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is currently on bullish momentum. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 16 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is at 1.1526, 1.33% up since the last session’s close. About GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2% up from its trailing 7 days low of $1.13 and 0.544% down from its trailing 7 days high of $1.16.
MARKETS
via.news

EUR/CHF Bullish Momentum: 0.82% Up In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is currently on bullish momentum. At 22:06 EST on Sunday, 16 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is at 0.9784, 0.82% up since the last session’s close. In the recent past, the EUR/CHF currency pair has shown considerable stability. During that time, it has traded from near-par to a high of 1.1199. However, it is important to note that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Investing in this currency pair should only be done after evaluating the risks and returns associated with it.
MARKETS
via.news

GBP/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.828% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is currently on bearish momentum. At 10:15 EST on Friday, 14 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is at 1.1489, 0.8278% down since the last session’s close. GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) Range. Regarding GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.786% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.16...
BUSINESS
via.news

CBOE Rises By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 12:13 EST on Friday, 14 October, CBOE (VIX) is at 32.85, 2.85% up since the last session’s close. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.86% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $31.63 and 3.01% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $33.87.
STOCKS
via.news

SmileDirectClub Stock Over 31% Down In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) dropped by a staggering 31.2% in 30 days from $1.25 to $0.86 at 15:46 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 2.62% to $10,369.83, following the last session’s upward trend. SmileDirectClub’s last close...
STOCKS
via.news

Gold Price Sees Monthly Support Close To $1,650 Before FOMC: (GC) 2% Down In 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Gold (GC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 05:50 EST on Friday, 14 October, Gold (GC) is at $1,657.70 and 2.59% down since the last session’s close. Gold price (XAU/USD) renew downside momentum around $1,660, following a brief rebound from the weekly bottom, as the US dollar bulls return to the table during Wednesday’s Asian session. Also weighing on the metal prices could be the firmer yields and cautious mood ahead of today’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes.
BUSINESS

