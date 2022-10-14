Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. stocks fall Friday, ending mixed after volatile week of trading
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks ended down Friday, putting a quick end to Thursday's rally as concerns about the economy continue to roil markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points, or 1.34%, to close at 29,634.83. The S&P 500 dropped 86.84 points, of 2.37% to 3,583.07 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 327.76 points, or 3.08%, to 10,321.39.
Yahoo!
Stock market interest is back on the rise: Chart
With a brutal year for the stock market getting closer to a close, investors may be showing renewed interest in their investments as they look to take action into 2023. Google searches for "Dow Jones" have picked up over the last month (chart below), according to findings compiled by DataTrek Research. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is often seen as the most commonly used metric for stocks by the average U.S. household.
via.news
S&P 500 Is 8% Down In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 14:08 EST on Friday, 14 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is at 3,601.82, 8.72% down since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 1536519000, 30.51% below its average volume of 2211225168.18. S&P...
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
Why Shares of Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo Are Rising on the Eve of Earnings
Large banks rallied with the broader market today.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying
Equinix has grown its revenue for 78 straight quarters. Walgreens has increased its dividend for the last 47 consecutive years. Zscaler's revenue has expanded at a 55% annual rate since 2018. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Bearish Momentum With A 11% Fall In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 23:08 EST on Sunday, 16 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is at 16,367.63, 11.84% down since the last session’s close. HANG SENG INDEX Range. About HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.13% down from...
via.news
EUR/USD Pokes 21-DMA: 0.959% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/USD flirts around with the 21 DMA hurdle at the 0.9800 threshold, as buyers try to maintain upside momentum in the face of slow oscillators. The sluggish conditions at the RSI (14) and MACD (14) are also threatening the latest upward move of major currency pairs. FXStreet...
via.news
GBP/EUR Went Up By Over 1% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is currently on bullish momentum. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 16 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is at 1.1526, 1.33% up since the last session’s close. About GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2% up from its trailing 7 days low of $1.13 and 0.544% down from its trailing 7 days high of $1.16.
via.news
EUR/CHF Bullish Momentum: 0.82% Up In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is currently on bullish momentum. At 22:06 EST on Sunday, 16 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is at 0.9784, 0.82% up since the last session’s close. In the recent past, the EUR/CHF currency pair has shown considerable stability. During that time, it has traded from near-par to a high of 1.1199. However, it is important to note that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Investing in this currency pair should only be done after evaluating the risks and returns associated with it.
via.news
GBP/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.828% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is currently on bearish momentum. At 10:15 EST on Friday, 14 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is at 1.1489, 0.8278% down since the last session’s close. GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) Range. Regarding GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.786% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.16...
via.news
CBOE Rises By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 12:13 EST on Friday, 14 October, CBOE (VIX) is at 32.85, 2.85% up since the last session’s close. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.86% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $31.63 and 3.01% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $33.87.
US stocks jump after wild week as investors digest wave of corporate earnings reports
The upswing followed an earnings beat from Bank of America. Earnings from top tech companies like Tesla and Netflix are also due this week.
via.news
SmileDirectClub Stock Over 31% Down In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) dropped by a staggering 31.2% in 30 days from $1.25 to $0.86 at 15:46 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 2.62% to $10,369.83, following the last session’s upward trend. SmileDirectClub’s last close...
via.news
Gold Price Sees Monthly Support Close To $1,650 Before FOMC: (GC) 2% Down In 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Gold (GC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 05:50 EST on Friday, 14 October, Gold (GC) is at $1,657.70 and 2.59% down since the last session’s close. Gold price (XAU/USD) renew downside momentum around $1,660, following a brief rebound from the weekly bottom, as the US dollar bulls return to the table during Wednesday’s Asian session. Also weighing on the metal prices could be the firmer yields and cautious mood ahead of today’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes.
Comments / 0