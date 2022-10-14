ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

'Enough': Biden renews push for assault weapons ban after Raleigh mass shooting

By Dylan Stableford, Yahoo News
 4 days ago
President Biden condemned Thursday's deadly mass shooting in Raleigh, N.C., and renewed his call for an assault weapons ban.

“Jill and I are grieving with the families in Raleigh, North Carolina, whose loved ones were killed and wounded in yet another mass shooting in America,” Biden said in a statement released Friday by the White House. “We are thinking of yet another community shaken and shattered as they mourn the loss of friends and neighbors, including an off-duty police officer.”

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy is suspected of killing five people in a shooting along a nature trail on Thursday night.

Among the victims was 29-year-old Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres, who was on his way to work. The others were identified as Nicole Conners, 52; Susan Karnatz, 49; Mary Marshall, 35; and James Roger Thompson, 16.

The suspected teenage gunman, whose name was not released, was taken into custody. He remains hospitalized in critical condition, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said at a news conference Friday morning.

Patterson declined to offer further details — including a possible motive or the type of weapon used — saying only that the incident remains under investigation.

“My heart is heavy because we don't have answers as to why this tragedy occurred,” Patterson said.

Biden said he was “grateful for the law enforcement and other first responders, including federal law enforcement who were on the scene last night and into this morning.”

But he also expressed his exasperation with America’s gun violence.

“Enough,” the president said. “We’ve grieved and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of these mass shootings. Too many families have had spouses, parents and children taken from them forever. This year, and even in just the five months since Buffalo and Uvalde, there are too many mass shootings across America, including ones that don’t even make the national news.

“For the lives we’ve lost and the lives we can save, I took historic action to stop gun violence in our nation, including signing the most significant gun safety law in nearly 30 years,” he added. “But we must do more. We must pass an assault weapons ban. The American people support this common sense action to get weapons of war off our streets. House Democrats have already passed it. The Senate should do the same. Send it to my desk and I’ll sign it.”

In June, following the shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, Biden signed bipartisan legislation that bolstered mental health programs and closed the so-called boyfriend loophole, under which unmarried people convicted of domestic abuse could still obtain weapons.

But the package did not include many of the tougher restrictions that advocates had called for, including banning AR-15-style rifles, raising the purchasing age on such weapons to 21 and background checks for all gun transactions.

WHIO Dayton

Parents of accused North Carolina shooter express sorrow

The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement Tuesday saying they are "overcome with grief" and saw no warning signs before the killings. Alan and Elise Thompson issued the statement through a lawyer that acknowledges the pain caused...
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Where some N.C. candidates stand on combatting gun violence

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin issued a plea after Thursday’s shooting that left five people dead. Rep. Ted Budd voted against bipartisan gun safety bill. Cheri Beasley wants to keep combat-style guns off street, doesn't specify whether she supports ban. N.C. District 13 candidates differ on how on gun safety.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Suspect in killing of 2 teens appears in Orange County court

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The 17-year-old suspect linked to the murder of two teenagers in Orange County is in North Carolina. In September, the bodies of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found in woods in western Orange County off Buckhorn Road, by two ATV riders. Lyric...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WHIO Dayton

What we know about the Raleigh shooting victims

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — An avid runner and the mother of three boys. A woman who was the “rock” of her family and knew everyone in the neighborhood. A Navy veteran whose wedding was two weeks away. These were among the victims of Thursday's shooting...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility

DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man recounts seeing shooting suspect on drive home

RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine. Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street. “I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence....
RALEIGH, NC
Vox

Why Cheri Beasley might be Democrats’ most underrated Senate candidate

DURHAM, North Carolina — Before locals packed inside Beyú Caffè in downtown Durham on a Tuesday evening in October, Rheba Heggs arrived early to save her seat. A retired attorney, she had come to see Democrat Cheri Beasley, who could become the first Black person to represent North Carolina in the US Senate.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Human skeleton found in Wilson County

ELM CITY, N.C. — A pair of hunters discovered a human skeleton Saturday in a wooded area in Wilson County. According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, deputies found an "almost complete" skeleton under a brush pile off Four Tenths Road in Elm City. The remains have not been...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Driver crashes in Raleigh after I-40 chase topping 150 mph, NC troopers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver crashed in Raleigh after a 150 mile per hour chase on Interstate 40 out of Durham County late Monday night, officials said. The incident began around 11 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 40 near mile marker 283, which is at the Interstate 540 interchange in Durham County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
RALEIGH, NC
