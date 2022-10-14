Read full article on original website
tpr.org
The love flows at grand opening of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park
Phase I of San Antonio’s San Pedro Creek Culture Park is now open to the public after a grand opening ceremony on Friday and Saturday. The project celebrates the creek and its waters that over time has changed dramatically, and more than once. San Pedro Springs and the creek...
How to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in San Antonio and the Hill Country
The holiday is around the corner, so start planning now!
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millions
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
PJ's Coffee opens fourth San Antonio store on the Northwest Side
The drive-thru is now open.
viatravelers.com
Where to Stay in San Antonio, Texas: 9 Best Areas & Fun Neighborhoods
Planning a vacation to San Antonio? Heck yeah! This Texas town absolutely rocks, with a ton of great things to do in the city. If you’re headed to San Antonio, also known as the Alamo City, you might wonder where the best hotels and neighborhoods are. So, we’ve done the hard work for you and created a list of the best areas, vacation rentals, and hotels in San Antonio so you can plan accordingly.
Bobby J’s, 'Puta de la Fruta': San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Two articles about Northeast SA sports venue Toyota Field rounded out our list of top food-related stories.
Truth Pizzeria permanently closes on Eastside San Antonio
Plus some more food news you might have missed.
Visiting San Antonio's San Pedro Springs Park, the oldest park in Texas
People have been gathering here for 12,000 years.
San Antonio's Lala's Gorditas stands against supposed death of Tex-Mex
One restaurant owner is keeping strong in his dedication to the genre.
yolotx.com
A Taste of the Italian Coast | Allora | San Antonio, TX
Allora brings a taste of the Amalfi Coast to Texas. From authentic Italian pastas and wines to classic seafood dishes, dine like the Italians at this San Antonio hot spot. For starters, try the Prosciutto di Parma. A bruschetta bread smeared with burrata and vinaigrette. Then get a taste of it all by ordering the Fettucine di Mare Diavolo. A seafood & pasta entrée with shrimp, calamari, and octopus mixed with tomatoes, peppers, and basil. Compliment the experience with a wine imported from the coasts of Italy.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: State Fair, Eight-Foot Pizza, & 10-Pound Cinnamon Roll
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Hill & Vine, one of...
Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening for first New Braunfels franchise
The fresh cookie shop also sells milk and ice cream.
KSAT 12
Luther’s Cafe owner considers selling long-time establishment in San Antonio’s gay district
SAN ANTONIO – Luther’s Cafe has been shut down for nearly a week, and now the owner is considering selling the establishment. The restaurant in the city’s gay district, known as The Strip SA, shared an update to its Facebook page, saying several issues are to blame.
Drive-thru haunted forest event returns to San Antonio’s Castle Hills neighborhood Oct. 22
The family-friendly attraction will scare for just one night.
San Antonio Current
The 25 best San Antonio restaurants when you have $15 or less
Passionate foodies know that just because a restaurant is pricy doesn't mean it's good — and vice versa. An expensive meal may get you great ambiance or the chance to taste the work of a famous chef, but there’s no guarantee your extra dough will get you a better meal. Not to mention, with inflation putting the pressure on pocketbooks, it can feel even more satisfying to score a delicious plate of food that doesn’t break the bank.
visitsanantonio.com
Celebrate Day of the Dead in San Antonio with These Día de Muertos Events
Día de Muertos is a time-honored Mexican celebration honoring loved ones who have passed on. It is a colorful, vibrant holiday meant to commemorate the lives of friends and family rather than focus on the sorrow of missing them. There is no better way to celebrate Día de Muertos...
Buc-ee's, Spurs receive some Texas-sized lovin' from Diplo & Lil Nas X during ACL sets
Lil Nas X is apparently a big Tiago Splitter fan
SAFD quickly suppresses fire at central-San Antonio living complex
SAN ANTONIO — An unknown number of people were temporarily displaced Friday afternoon after a fire broke out at a central-San Antonio home converted into several apartment units. Though local fire crews were able to bring the fire under control within about 20 minutes of arriving, SAFD spokesperson Doug...
Chipotle to open new San Antonio location with drive-thru pickup lane
The first five customers get free merchandise.
blackchronicle.com
Early week front sends rain chances, fall air into South Texas
San Antonio – Did you are feeling the humidity on the market Saturday? Southeast winds shortly ushered in loads of moisture for the weekend, accompanied by warmer-than-average highs within the higher 80s and low 90s Saturday afternoon. Good news for these lacking that fall really feel: cooler and drier...
