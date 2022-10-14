ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Where to Stay in San Antonio, Texas: 9 Best Areas & Fun Neighborhoods

Planning a vacation to San Antonio? Heck yeah! This Texas town absolutely rocks, with a ton of great things to do in the city. If you’re headed to San Antonio, also known as the Alamo City, you might wonder where the best hotels and neighborhoods are. So, we’ve done the hard work for you and created a list of the best areas, vacation rentals, and hotels in San Antonio so you can plan accordingly.
A Taste of the Italian Coast | Allora | San Antonio, TX

Allora brings a taste of the Amalfi Coast to Texas. From authentic Italian pastas and wines to classic seafood dishes, dine like the Italians at this San Antonio hot spot. For starters, try the Prosciutto di Parma. A bruschetta bread smeared with burrata and vinaigrette. Then get a taste of it all by ordering the Fettucine di Mare Diavolo. A seafood & pasta entrée with shrimp, calamari, and octopus mixed with tomatoes, peppers, and basil. Compliment the experience with a wine imported from the coasts of Italy.
The 25 best San Antonio restaurants when you have $15 or less

Passionate foodies know that just because a restaurant is pricy doesn't mean it's good — and vice versa. An expensive meal may get you great ambiance or the chance to taste the work of a famous chef, but there’s no guarantee your extra dough will get you a better meal. Not to mention, with inflation putting the pressure on pocketbooks, it can feel even more satisfying to score a delicious plate of food that doesn’t break the bank.
Early week front sends rain chances, fall air into South Texas

San Antonio – Did you are feeling the humidity on the market Saturday? Southeast winds shortly ushered in loads of moisture for the weekend, accompanied by warmer-than-average highs within the higher 80s and low 90s Saturday afternoon. Good news for these lacking that fall really feel: cooler and drier...
