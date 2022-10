SAN DIEGO (AP) — Remember the San Diego Chicken? Well, the long-ago iconic mascot of the Padres has some competition. There’s a new bird in town. The Rally Goose. The Padres and their fans adopted the goose as a good-luck charm after a real one landed in the Dodger Stadium outfield during their upset of Los Angeles in the NL Division Series. The goose appeared on the giant videoboard in the eighth inning of the NL Championship Series opener Tuesday night, but he couldn’t revive the Padres. They lost 2-0.

