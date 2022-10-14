ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
True Blue LA

Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 4 chat

The Dodgers need a win to stay alive in the National League Division Series, with Tyler Anderson on the mound for Los Angeles in Game 4 at Petco Park in San Diego. Joe Musgrove starts for the Padres. NLDS Game 4 lineups. Pos Dodgers Pos Padres. RF Betts SS Kim.
Yardbarker

Dodgers History Of Coming Back From 2-1 Deficit In NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers set a franchise record with 111 wins during the regular season but now find themselves on the brink of elimination against the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. After winning Game 1 behind Trea Turner’s home run and contributions from Max Muncy, Will...
