Hays PD Activity Log, Sept. 11-24
The Hays Police Department responded to 90 calls from Sept. 11 through Sept. 17, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log. The Hays Police Department responded to 97 calls from Sept. 18 through Sept. 24, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Barton County Sheriff's Office Booking Activity (10/17)
BOOKED: Matthew Cooley on two Barton County District Court warrants for Probation Violation, total bond set at $105,000 C/S. BOOKED: Daniel Bartonek on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. RELEASED: Curtis Rosas on Barton County District court, after time served. RELEASED: Linus Rupp, Jr., on four Great Bend...
Man Dies when Vehicle Driven by 12-Year-Old Boy Crashes in Western Kansas
QUINTER, Kan. (WIBW) – Authorities say a man was killed Sunday afternoon when the pickup truck he was riding in – and that was being driven by a 12-year-old boy – crashed in Gove County, in western Kansas. WIBW TV reports(link is external) that the crash was...
NW Kansas man dies after crash in pickup driven by 12-year-old
GOVE COUNTY—A Kansas man died just after 3p.m. Sunday in Gove County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1977 Chevy pickup driven by a 12-year-old from Quinter was southbound on County Road 78 at County AA Road. The pickup began to skid sideways, entered the west ditch, rolled and...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson
More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
Great Bend council to vote on prohibiting RVs used as residence
Existing Great Bend ordinances and regulations could be interpreted to prohibit the use of an RV parked on a lot as a residence. However, they do not clearly do so. A complaint was made to code enforcement about a trailer in the side yard of a property being used as a residence for a family member. When the city code enforcement officer contacted the owner, he came before the Great Bend City Council a few weeks ago and argued that the existing ordinances and regulation do no prohibit the use of an RV as a residence.
Boil water advisory issued for city of La Crosse
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the city of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled...
Deadline to register in general election is Oct. 18
With the Nov. 8 general election less than a month away, the deadline to get registered to vote is quickly approaching. Residents in Kansas have until Tuesday to register for the Nov. 8 general election. Kansas can register online through the Kansas Department of Revenue and Secretary of State by...
NWS: Freeze warning issued for most of northwest Kansas
With the mercury expected to take a drastic nosedive this week, a freeze warning is in effect for most of northwest Kansas overnight Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expected the low in the Hays area to drop to 27 degrees early Tuesday morning, with a low of 29 predicted early Wednesday morning.
🎙 Post Podcast: Preparations underway for Hays Chamber Ag Appreciation Dinner
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Hays Chamber president and CEO Sarah Wasinger and administrative assistant Crystal Young share information about the Ag Appreciation Dinner.
SPONSORED: Free parenting seminar set for Saturday in Hays
Messiah Lutheran Church is offering a FREE PARENTING SEMINAR on Sat, Oct. 22 from 9:00 am - noon. Dr. Annette Anschutz is a professor of Early Education at Concordia University Nebraska. She will be focusing on children's growth and development, discipline, and faith development. We want to help each of you as parents of preschool and elementary students grow in your parenting skills! Our children are such amazing gifts to each one of us! Let us sharpen our parenting tools and give our kids the best we can!
Meet and greet set for new director of Center for Life Experience
The Center for Life Experience, 103C E. 27th, Hays, invites members, friends, family, donors, and community partners to a “Meet & Greet” from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. This is an opportunity to meet Darian Schlegel, the center’s new executive director, hear about her plans for...
⛳ Rader finishes in top-five, Tiger men seventh at Newman Invitational
NEWTON, Kan. – The Fort Hays State men's golf team finished seventh at the Newman Invitational, held at Sand Creek Station Golf Course. Jackson Rader turned in a top-5 performance by tying for fourth individually at 5-over par overall to lead the Tigers. Rader carded 10 birdies over three...
🏈📹 FHSU weekly press conference
Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, tight end Leyton Cure and linebacker Makel Williams talked with the media Tuesday before they host Central Missouri Saturday in Hays.
🎙 Post Podcast: Lt. Gov. Toland praises Ellis Co. Microfactory, economic development
On this episode of the Post Podcast Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams shares information about the Microfactory groundbreaking. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
🎙 FHSU music department kicks off season with Choirs Concert Friday
Fort Hays State University Concert Choirs will take the stage Friday for the first FHSU music event of the year. Under the direction of professor of music and director of choral activities Terry Crull, the free concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center, 600 Park. “It's...
🎙 FHSU creates Cybersecurity Institute and Technology Incubator
As cybersecurity threats continue to grow, Fort Hays State University has launched a program that hopes to help alleviate the damaging nature of online attacks and take advantage of the market opportunity in the growing cybersecurity industry. “This entire initiative is really aligned with the Fort Hays State spirit of...
⚽ Tiger women play Jennies to draw in top-25 showdown
HAYS, Kan. - The 23rd-ranked Fort Hays State women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with 5th-ranked Central Missouri on Sunday at FHSU Soccer Stadium. The Jennies scored first in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Tigers were able to find the equalizer to stay unbeaten on the season. FHSU moved to 9-0-7 overall, 4-0-5 in the MIAA, while UCM collected their first tie in conference play and moved to 13-1-2 overall, 7-1-1 in the MIAA.
