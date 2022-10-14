ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

Hays PD Activity Log, Sept. 11-24

The Hays Police Department responded to 90 calls from Sept. 11 through Sept. 17, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log. The Hays Police Department responded to 97 calls from Sept. 18 through Sept. 24, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Office Booking Activity (10/17)

BOOKED: Matthew Cooley on two Barton County District Court warrants for Probation Violation, total bond set at $105,000 C/S. BOOKED: Daniel Bartonek on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. RELEASED: Curtis Rosas on Barton County District court, after time served. RELEASED: Linus Rupp, Jr., on four Great Bend...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson

More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
RICE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend council to vote on prohibiting RVs used as residence

Existing Great Bend ordinances and regulations could be interpreted to prohibit the use of an RV parked on a lot as a residence. However, they do not clearly do so. A complaint was made to code enforcement about a trailer in the side yard of a property being used as a residence for a family member. When the city code enforcement officer contacted the owner, he came before the Great Bend City Council a few weeks ago and argued that the existing ordinances and regulation do no prohibit the use of an RV as a residence.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Boil water advisory issued for city of La Crosse

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the city of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled...
LA CROSSE, KS
Hays Post

Deadline to register in general election is Oct. 18

With the Nov. 8 general election less than a month away, the deadline to get registered to vote is quickly approaching. Residents in Kansas have until Tuesday to register for the Nov. 8 general election. Kansas can register online through the Kansas Department of Revenue and Secretary of State by...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

NWS: Freeze warning issued for most of northwest Kansas

With the mercury expected to take a drastic nosedive this week, a freeze warning is in effect for most of northwest Kansas overnight Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expected the low in the Hays area to drop to 27 degrees early Tuesday morning, with a low of 29 predicted early Wednesday morning.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

SPONSORED: Free parenting seminar set for Saturday in Hays

Messiah Lutheran Church is offering a FREE PARENTING SEMINAR on Sat, Oct. 22 from 9:00 am - noon. Dr. Annette Anschutz is a professor of Early Education at Concordia University Nebraska. She will be focusing on children's growth and development, discipline, and faith development. We want to help each of you as parents of preschool and elementary students grow in your parenting skills! Our children are such amazing gifts to each one of us! Let us sharpen our parenting tools and give our kids the best we can!
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎙 FHSU creates Cybersecurity Institute and Technology Incubator

As cybersecurity threats continue to grow, Fort Hays State University has launched a program that hopes to help alleviate the damaging nature of online attacks and take advantage of the market opportunity in the growing cybersecurity industry. “This entire initiative is really aligned with the Fort Hays State spirit of...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚽ Tiger women play Jennies to draw in top-25 showdown

HAYS, Kan. - The 23rd-ranked Fort Hays State women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with 5th-ranked Central Missouri on Sunday at FHSU Soccer Stadium. The Jennies scored first in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Tigers were able to find the equalizer to stay unbeaten on the season. FHSU moved to 9-0-7 overall, 4-0-5 in the MIAA, while UCM collected their first tie in conference play and moved to 13-1-2 overall, 7-1-1 in the MIAA.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

