gsutigers.com
Late Penalty Kick Secures Senior Day Draw for GSU
GRAMBLING, La. | In a game that saw the Grambling State University women's soccer team string together multiple scoring opportunities, it took a late penalty kick to seal a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon at the GSU Soccer Complex. HOW IT HAPPENED. In the opening half, Grambling State (7-7-3 overall,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Multiple Lincoln Parish footballers named to I-20 Bowl Northeast roster
This week, the Northeast Louisiana All-Star roster has been announced with multiple players selected to represent Lincoln Parish in the sixth annual I-20 Bowl. Ruston running back Dyson Fields, offensive lineman Mason Skipper, and quarterback Jaden Osborne were selected from Ruston’s offense, while defensive tackle Christian Davis will represent Ruston’s defense.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Slow start too much to overcome for Panthers
A scoreless first half was too much for Lincoln Preparatory School to overcome despite controlling the second as time ran out on the Panthers in a 43-26 loss at St. Frederick Friday night on Warriors Field. Lincoln Prep looked to its run game early but found a wall had been...
ktalnews.com
Prescott pitches shutout of Homer to remain unbeaten
HOMER, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Prescott Curley Wolves used a strong defensive effort to defeat Homer 9-0 in an interstate battle on Friday. The Curley Wolves improve to 7-0. The Pelicans fall to 5-2. Next week Prescott faces Smackover. Homer will take on Arcadia.
Football Friday Night: Final scores for October 14, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here are the final scores for October 14, 2022: WEST MONROE 43, WEST OUACHITA 0 NORTH WEBSTER 7, CARROLL 49 RUSTON 62, PINEVILLE 0 JENA 45, BOLTON 6 DELHI 58, BLOCK 0 ST. FRED’S 43, LINCOLN PREP 26 CEDAR CREEK 49, LAFAYETTE RENAISSANCE 6 DELHI CHARTER 64, TENSAS 12 OAK […]
KNOE TV8
Ouachita holds on to beat Ash, West Monroe extends winning streak against West Ouachita and Ruston s
Watch these highlights from week 7 of Friday Night Blitz!. Mayor/SEDD go back to the drawing board over funding. Mayor Ellis offered a $1 million TIF on the condition SEDD doesn’t ask residents to tax themselves for improvements.
KNOE TV8
La Tech Students alerted about armed robbery suspect possibly near campus
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police confirmed to KNOE that a “tech alert” went out Saturday evening, alerting students of a possible armed robbery suspect. Campus police said an armed robbery is believed to have occurred off-campus in Ruston on Saturday, October 15. Police say to be aware of a possible armed robbery suspect on Louisiana Tech’s campus, wearing all black. As we get more information, we will update this article.
Commercial Dispatch
Former mayor George Wade passes away
Former Columbus Mayor George Wade, 88, passed away Thursday in West Monroe, Louisiana. Wade served one term as mayor, from 1997-2001. Former city councilman Charlie Newell, who served four of his eight years with Wade, remembered him as a good man. “He was very easy to work with,” Newell said....
KNOE TV8
“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dianne King Cage, who contributed her wit and charm to KNOE and its viewers for more than two decades, has died at the age of 79. Cage passed away on Oct. 10. Cage was well known for her infectious personality and became a staple in homes...
fgazette.com
UPHS Homecoming Scheduled
Union Parish High School homecoming festivities will be held October 28, beginning with the coronation ceremony at 10:30 a.m. in the UPHS Gym. Madison Haulcy will be crowned as homecoming queen during the event. The coronation will be live-streamed on the Union Parish High School Facebook page. The UPHS homecoming...
postsouth.com
After 3 years, grand jury will hear case of Ronald Greene, Louisiana motorist in deadly police beating
MONROE, La. — Three years after the death of Ronald Greene, a district attorney said he will convene a grand jury and seek indictments against Louisiana police officers in the brutal beating death of the Black motorist in 2019. A grand jury will convene Nov. 10, District Attorney John...
Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, & Bone Thugs Coming To Bossier City
Today is a good day in the SBC. We just got a massive announcement for this December. Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City has announced a gigantic show for Friday, December 2nd, 2022. Yeah, a freakin' Friday. Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will all be coming to Bossier...
Golden Corral in West Monroe looking to fill 150 positions
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Golden Corral in West Monroe is reopening on November 15th. It has been closed for two years because of COVID, and many thought it was closed forever. With the restaurant reopening, they are hiring. They are looking to fill 150 positions at the restaurant. Jeremy Lewis, the general manager, told […]
Ruston man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend and shooting her male friend; charged with Attempted Murder
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 6 PM, 28-year-old Quandavius ”Spud” Stringfellow was arrested by Bossier City Police and US Marshals at a residence in Bossier City, La. According to officials, Stringfellow surrendered to authorities after a brief stand-off. On September 25, 2022, […]
MISSING TEEN: Monroe Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
The Monroe Police Department is searching for 13-year-old Darnesha Anderson who was last seen on October 9, 2022.
ktalnews.com
Bossier pedestrian to be cited after being hit by vehicle overnight
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team is investigating an early-Sunday morning pedestrian accident. When he is released, police say the victim will be issued a citation for a pedestrian in the roadway. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday Bossier Police responded to reports of an...
UPDATE: If the Rumor is True, Chicken Fans in Haughton are Gonna Be Really Happy
Since originally posting this story we've found that there will be a discussion regarding a proposed new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant location during Bossier's MPC meeting Monday, October 17, 2022. It's listed on the agenda as a proposal by Texstock Development. You don't see mention of 'Popeyes' until you get to page 230 of the 312-page document.
westcentralsbest.com
Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 80 in Haughton
HAUGHTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a pedestrian killed on Saturday. The body was found in the median of U.S. 79 and U.S. 80 in Haughton. Louisiana State Police took over the investigation shortly afterward. Troopers told KTBS they were interviewing a person of...
lincolnparishjournal.com
LP Narcotics Enforcement Team rounds up suspects
The Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team (LPNET) rounded up suspects this week, executing arrest warrants to culminate several ongoing drug trafficking investigations. LPNET apprehended Larry A. Jones, 64, of Ruston, on a vehicle stop on Water Tank Road. Jones was taken into custody on drug distribution warrants and suspected crack cocaine was found in his pocket. A search of the car discovered two bags of marijuana and hydrocodone and acetaminophen tablets.
State police whistleblower rejects settlement offer
MONROE, La. — The whistleblower who was fired as a state trooper rejected a settlement offer this week, because he wanted his day in court. Carl Cavalier's actions led to a closer look at the death of Ronald Greene in custody of Louisiana State Police. Greene was killed after...
