Grambling, LA

gsutigers.com

Late Penalty Kick Secures Senior Day Draw for GSU

GRAMBLING, La. | In a game that saw the Grambling State University women's soccer team string together multiple scoring opportunities, it took a late penalty kick to seal a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon at the GSU Soccer Complex. HOW IT HAPPENED. In the opening half, Grambling State (7-7-3 overall,...
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Multiple Lincoln Parish footballers named to I-20 Bowl Northeast roster

This week, the Northeast Louisiana All-Star roster has been announced with multiple players selected to represent Lincoln Parish in the sixth annual I-20 Bowl. Ruston running back Dyson Fields, offensive lineman Mason Skipper, and quarterback Jaden Osborne were selected from Ruston’s offense, while defensive tackle Christian Davis will represent Ruston’s defense.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Slow start too much to overcome for Panthers

A scoreless first half was too much for Lincoln Preparatory School to overcome despite controlling the second as time ran out on the Panthers in a 43-26 loss at St. Frederick Friday night on Warriors Field. Lincoln Prep looked to its run game early but found a wall had been...
GRAMBLING, LA
ktalnews.com

Prescott pitches shutout of Homer to remain unbeaten

HOMER, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Prescott Curley Wolves used a strong defensive effort to defeat Homer 9-0 in an interstate battle on Friday. The Curley Wolves improve to 7-0. The Pelicans fall to 5-2. Next week Prescott faces Smackover. Homer will take on Arcadia.
HOMER, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Football Friday Night: Final scores for October 14, 2022

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here are the final scores for October 14, 2022: WEST MONROE 43, WEST OUACHITA 0 NORTH WEBSTER 7, CARROLL 49 RUSTON 62, PINEVILLE 0 JENA 45, BOLTON 6 DELHI 58, BLOCK 0 ST. FRED’S 43, LINCOLN PREP 26 CEDAR CREEK 49, LAFAYETTE RENAISSANCE 6 DELHI CHARTER 64, TENSAS 12 OAK […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

La Tech Students alerted about armed robbery suspect possibly near campus

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police confirmed to KNOE that a “tech alert” went out Saturday evening, alerting students of a possible armed robbery suspect. Campus police said an armed robbery is believed to have occurred off-campus in Ruston on Saturday, October 15. Police say to be aware of a possible armed robbery suspect on Louisiana Tech’s campus, wearing all black. As we get more information, we will update this article.
RUSTON, LA
Commercial Dispatch

Former mayor George Wade passes away

Former Columbus Mayor George Wade, 88, passed away Thursday in West Monroe, Louisiana. Wade served one term as mayor, from 1997-2001. Former city councilman Charlie Newell, who served four of his eight years with Wade, remembered him as a good man. “He was very easy to work with,” Newell said....
COLUMBUS, MS
KNOE TV8

“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dianne King Cage, who contributed her wit and charm to KNOE and its viewers for more than two decades, has died at the age of 79. Cage passed away on Oct. 10. Cage was well known for her infectious personality and became a staple in homes...
MONROE, LA
fgazette.com

UPHS Homecoming Scheduled

Union Parish High School homecoming festivities will be held October 28, beginning with the coronation ceremony at 10:30 a.m. in the UPHS Gym. Madison Haulcy will be crowned as homecoming queen during the event. The coronation will be live-streamed on the Union Parish High School Facebook page. The UPHS homecoming...
FARMERVILLE, LA
K945

Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, & Bone Thugs Coming To Bossier City

Today is a good day in the SBC. We just got a massive announcement for this December. Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City has announced a gigantic show for Friday, December 2nd, 2022. Yeah, a freakin' Friday. Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will all be coming to Bossier...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Golden Corral in West Monroe looking to fill 150 positions

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Golden Corral in West Monroe is reopening on November 15th. It has been closed for two years because of COVID, and many thought it was closed forever. With the restaurant reopening, they are hiring. They are looking to fill 150 positions at the restaurant. Jeremy Lewis, the general manager, told […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

Ruston man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend and shooting her male friend; charged with Attempted Murder

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 6 PM, 28-year-old Quandavius ”Spud” Stringfellow was arrested by Bossier City Police and US Marshals at a residence in Bossier City, La. According to officials, Stringfellow surrendered to authorities after a brief stand-off. On September 25, 2022, […]
GRAMBLING, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier pedestrian to be cited after being hit by vehicle overnight

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team is investigating an early-Sunday morning pedestrian accident. When he is released, police say the victim will be issued a citation for a pedestrian in the roadway. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday Bossier Police responded to reports of an...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 80 in Haughton

HAUGHTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a pedestrian killed on Saturday. The body was found in the median of U.S. 79 and U.S. 80 in Haughton. Louisiana State Police took over the investigation shortly afterward. Troopers told KTBS they were interviewing a person of...
HAUGHTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

LP Narcotics Enforcement Team rounds up suspects

The Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team (LPNET) rounded up suspects this week, executing arrest warrants to culminate several ongoing drug trafficking investigations. LPNET apprehended Larry A. Jones, 64, of Ruston, on a vehicle stop on Water Tank Road. Jones was taken into custody on drug distribution warrants and suspected crack cocaine was found in his pocket. A search of the car discovered two bags of marijuana and hydrocodone and acetaminophen tablets.
RUSTON, LA
WWL

State police whistleblower rejects settlement offer

MONROE, La. — The whistleblower who was fired as a state trooper rejected a settlement offer this week, because he wanted his day in court. Carl Cavalier's actions led to a closer look at the death of Ronald Greene in custody of Louisiana State Police. Greene was killed after...
