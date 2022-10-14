ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

coolcleveland.com

SOZO Opens at Pinecrest Offering a “Farm to Table” Fashion Concept

Imagine walking into your favorite store, seeing a hoodie or a jacket you coveted and you hear those dreaded words — SOLD OUT. Fear not. Cleveland’s newest apparel brand, SOZO has a solution for that. Recently opened in Pinecrest, SOZO (named after the Greek God, Soteria, the Goddess...
CLEVELAND, OH
akronlife.com

Updating Your Home Decor

As the seasons change, so do the stylish collections at the new Izzy P at Home boutique in downtown Canton. Embrace fall with rust-colored knit pumpkins and a “Let’s Snuggle and Watch Scary Movies” sparkly wood block sign with a buffalo check rim. Owner Crisiva Palmer launched...
coolcleveland.com

Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home Says Goodbye With an Evening of Dancing

Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home is in its final days after 103 years. In the first half of the 20th century it was a busy home-away-from-home for the east side’s large Slovenian community, which produced “Cleveland-style,” aka Slovenian, polka music. It hosted meetings, community events, theater, and dances with the likes of Cleveland Polka King Frankie Yankovic, who had two million-selling records in the late 1940s and a big national reputation. Those evenings must’ve been packed!
EUCLID, OH
wanderwisdom.com

The Haserot Angel of Lake View Cemetary

Karen lives in Jackson, MS, with her husband and son and works as an accountant. She enjoys writing, reading, and D&D role-playing games. Why would an angel cry? The Haserot Angel, who guards the grave of Frances Henry Haserot in Lake View Cemetery near Cleveland, Ohio, has permanent tears. It's haunting, yet still beautiful.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

It’s time to get cozy – and thrifty: Beth Milstein

Guest columnist Beth Milstein is vice president of retail operations at the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland (NCJW/CLE). She is leading the team in planning this year’s Designer Dress Days Sale. (Save the dates: Nov. 4, 5 and 6 at Legacy Village) Fall has arrived! Leaves are changing and...
CLEVELAND, OH
akronlife.com

Apple Brie Pizza at TJ's

Tom Tieche and Jack Clampitt noticed something missing in Wooster, so in 1964, they launched TJ’s. “There was no place in Wooster where you could get a beer and eat a steak,” says Greg Tieche, who is Tom’s oldest son. He bought it in 1978 and renamed it TJ’s Restaurant.
WOOSTER, OH
93.1 WZAK

Win Tickets to the Royal Comedy Tour!

The Royal Comedy Tour is coming to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square!. Scroll down to register for your chance to win free premium tickets!. Starring Bruce Bruce, Sommore, Level Crawford, Henry Welch and more!. The show is Saturday, November 19th @ 8pm!. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal...
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week

While we don’t claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected. That’s right....
CLEVELAND, OH
akronjewishnews.com

Chair-ity helps foster children furnish first apartments

Growing up, all Cleveland resident Maria Paparella wanted was a sibling. Raised as an only child in Akron to parents that couldn’t have another but had many cousins, the family considered adoption for a time, but found the process time-consuming and expensive. While they considered adoption, the family would look at waiting lists of children up for fostering and adoption on the Summit County Children Services website. There, Paparella told the Akron Jewish News she found a young girl, who at the time, had a lot in common with her – their birthdays were even just days apart.
CLEVELAND, OH

