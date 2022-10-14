Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
coolcleveland.com
SOZO Opens at Pinecrest Offering a “Farm to Table” Fashion Concept
Imagine walking into your favorite store, seeing a hoodie or a jacket you coveted and you hear those dreaded words — SOLD OUT. Fear not. Cleveland’s newest apparel brand, SOZO has a solution for that. Recently opened in Pinecrest, SOZO (named after the Greek God, Soteria, the Goddess...
akronlife.com
Updating Your Home Decor
As the seasons change, so do the stylish collections at the new Izzy P at Home boutique in downtown Canton. Embrace fall with rust-colored knit pumpkins and a “Let’s Snuggle and Watch Scary Movies” sparkly wood block sign with a buffalo check rim. Owner Crisiva Palmer launched...
Hundreds of zombies to fill Wadsworth streets for 'Thriller' dance: Sneak peek
WADSWORTH, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally featured in an unrelated Halloween story from Wadsworth on Oct. 18, 2022. Its creepy choreography is legendary – and it will soon be haunting Wadsworth. Hundreds of zombies will fill the streets in a special recreation...
coolcleveland.com
Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home Says Goodbye With an Evening of Dancing
Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home is in its final days after 103 years. In the first half of the 20th century it was a busy home-away-from-home for the east side’s large Slovenian community, which produced “Cleveland-style,” aka Slovenian, polka music. It hosted meetings, community events, theater, and dances with the likes of Cleveland Polka King Frankie Yankovic, who had two million-selling records in the late 1940s and a big national reputation. Those evenings must’ve been packed!
wanderwisdom.com
The Haserot Angel of Lake View Cemetary
Karen lives in Jackson, MS, with her husband and son and works as an accountant. She enjoys writing, reading, and D&D role-playing games. Why would an angel cry? The Haserot Angel, who guards the grave of Frances Henry Haserot in Lake View Cemetery near Cleveland, Ohio, has permanent tears. It's haunting, yet still beautiful.
Fox from Medina named 'Stinky' up for America's Favorite Pet
MEDINA, Ohio — It's time for the cutest story of the day. A pet fox named "Stinky" is up for America's Favorite Pet. Read that again, we aren't joking. Fox Tale Sanctuary in Medina is a non-profit that is home to 17 rescued foxes. Stinky came there at just three days old.
It’s time to get cozy – and thrifty: Beth Milstein
Guest columnist Beth Milstein is vice president of retail operations at the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland (NCJW/CLE). She is leading the team in planning this year’s Designer Dress Days Sale. (Save the dates: Nov. 4, 5 and 6 at Legacy Village) Fall has arrived! Leaves are changing and...
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in Ohio
A popular off-price retail chain is opening another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. HomeGoods, a major off-price retail chain, is opening another new location in Ohio on October 20, 2022.
akronlife.com
Apple Brie Pizza at TJ's
Tom Tieche and Jack Clampitt noticed something missing in Wooster, so in 1964, they launched TJ’s. “There was no place in Wooster where you could get a beer and eat a steak,” says Greg Tieche, who is Tom’s oldest son. He bought it in 1978 and renamed it TJ’s Restaurant.
Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.
Homeless Jesus sparks conversations, leads to installation of Matthew 25 sculptures across Greater Cleveland
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- A group of Clevelanders was recently invited to take a tour of the Matthew 25 Sculpture Collection, which began a few years ago with just one: Homeless Jesus, a life-sized sculpture portraying Jesus sleeping on a park bench. The sculpture, by artist Timothy Schmalz, made a strong...
FORECAST: A costly winter to heat your homes
“I think there’s concern, both at the gas pump as well as natural gas prices, that those will get passed to our gas and electric bills as winter approaches."
‘Just devastating’: 47 animals removed from local pet rescue business; 4 found dead
A 24-year-old woman is facing eight misdemeanor counts in Stark County after 47 animals were found without proper access to food and water at her home business.
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, Ohio
More times than I care to admit, I've ordered a bagel sandwich from Panera. I know Panera is the definition of basic, but I have a soft spot for their asiago bagels. On many a morning, I would order an asiago bagel sandwich for breakfast.
Win Tickets to the Royal Comedy Tour!
The Royal Comedy Tour is coming to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square!. Scroll down to register for your chance to win free premium tickets!. Starring Bruce Bruce, Sommore, Level Crawford, Henry Welch and more!. The show is Saturday, November 19th @ 8pm!. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal...
It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week
While we don’t claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected. That’s right....
akronjewishnews.com
Chair-ity helps foster children furnish first apartments
Growing up, all Cleveland resident Maria Paparella wanted was a sibling. Raised as an only child in Akron to parents that couldn’t have another but had many cousins, the family considered adoption for a time, but found the process time-consuming and expensive. While they considered adoption, the family would look at waiting lists of children up for fostering and adoption on the Summit County Children Services website. There, Paparella told the Akron Jewish News she found a young girl, who at the time, had a lot in common with her – their birthdays were even just days apart.
Gas prices drop 24 cents in Akron, 14 cents in Cleveland: Why GasBuddy says prices in Great Lakes will 'drift lower'
AKRON, Ohio — After gas prices spiked throughout Northeast Ohio in recent weeks, drivers are now experiencing some relief once again. Akron's gas prices have dropped 24.2 cents within the last week with the average price now listed at $3.67 per gallon, according to new data released by GasBuddy early Monday.
