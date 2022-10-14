Read full article on original website
Crawfish frogs are declining in Arkansas
Large amounts of crawfish frogs seemed to be dying, and researchers weren’t sure why. Chelsea Kross, a quantitative ecologist at the Illinois Natural History Museum, and her colleagues had conducted a short study placing telemetry tracking devices on 26 of the amphibians at the Woolsey Wet Prairie Sanctuary near Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2015. The sanctuary, owned by the city, was created after a water treatment plant disturbed some crawfish frog habitats.
Small-town Arkansas roots run deep for UAMS College of Pharmacy alumnus
Lenora Newsome, P.D., a 1980 graduate of the UAMS College of Pharmacy, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
Arkansas State Fair has $2 Day on Oct. 17
A state fair promotion is running all day Monday is a discount on admission and parking.
Oct. 17: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Get ready for a cold week. And if you’re thinking it’s a little early for that, you’d be right. The cold airmass on the way this week is very unusual for...
Arkansas CenterPoint customers will need to make changes during Nov. 1 switch to Summit Utilities
CenterPoint Energy customers have some changes ahead with the transition from that company to Summit Utilities.
What is Arkansas Ballot Issue 1?
There are four ballot issues that will be on the Arkansas ballot in November. What does Ballot Issue 1 mean?
What to know ahead of freezing temperatures this week in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — It is time to pull out those boxes of winter clothes because frigid Canadian air is on its way to Arkansas. Freeze warnings are in effect for the early part of this week for Northwest Arkansas while the River Valley could see widespread frost with colder locations dropping below freezing. Being this cold this early into the fall is not the norm as record-low temperatures could be made this week.
Where to Catch the Best Fall Foliage in Arkansas
Arkansas is gorgeous year-round, but fall is an especially eye-catching season. Fall foliage sets The Natural State ablaze with a blanket of vibrant reds, oranges and yellows. Grab your hiking boots and road trip essentials for a chance to see fall at its finest in Arkansas. Scenic Drives. Scenic 7...
VOTE 2022: A breakdown of Issue 2 in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With election season just around the corner, Region 8 News will begin to explain what issues you could see on the ballot. One of those issues Arkansans will see in the November election will be Issue 2. A vote for Issue 2 means support for increasing...
Here Are The 4 Creepiest Hauntings and Urban Legends in Arkansas
Who is ready for some creepy ghost stories? Arkansas is full of hauntings and urban legends. Here are four of the creepiest hauntings and legends in the state of Arkansas. Have you heard of these stories? Better yet have you been to any of these places in person and tried to see these ghosts? Did you experience something that you wish you hadn't? Let's see what the stories are behind some of these hauntings and urban legends.
Everything you need to know for early voting in Arkansas
On October 24, Arkansas voters can cast their ballot in the General Election, so it's time to start taking a look at your sample ballot, and getting familiar with your candidates and ballot issues.
Important changes coming to Summit Utilities Arkansas customer accounts
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Summit Utilities announced Monday that their customers can be expecting changes coming to their accounts on Nov. 1. Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy's distribution in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Texarkana, Texas area back in January. Since then CenterPoint has been providing certain services...
Arkansas’ Only Authentic Ghost Town Calico Rock Within a Town
Have you ever heard of the abandoned ghost town of Calico Rock in Arkansas?. According to the historical marker, in the 1890s shanty taverns lined both banks of the lower Calico Creek. If you ever wondered about the words, "pepper sauce" bartenders during that time served something called "peppersauce" a local name for the homebrew-type drink they served to visitors who stopped at the steamboat landing from the nearby White River.
Everything Arkansas voters need to know about 2022 elections
From the historic governor race to voting on recreational marijuana, here's all of the information you'll need for the upcoming 2022 elections in Arkansas. Arkansans are set to cast their votes for the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Below, you can find everything you need to know about candidates, ballot issues, voting, and other key dates in Arkansas.
What would legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas mean?
Of the four issues that will be found on the voting ballot in Arkansas, perhaps the most contentious is the choice of legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana—Issue 4. Issue 4 is the only citizen-proposed measure on the 2022 ballot, meaning that it garnered Arkansas residents' signatures in order to get in front of voters on the 2022 ballot. The other three issues are being introduced by state lawmakers.
This Arkansas Train Ride Takes You Through Beautiful Fall Foliage
It's that time of year to see the beautiful changing colors of the leaves in Arkansas and we found the best way ever to see the fall foliage. On a train ride. That's right, a train ride on the Arkansas-Missouri Railroad. It will take you through all the fall foliage. The old train, with vintage cars from the 1920s to the 1950s, will take you not only through little towns and tunnels but also it will give you the chance to see all those fall colors.
Barbie’s Battle: Arkansas woman goes from 8 hours of chemotherapy to raising 8 kids
Barbie Jones is a central Arkansas resident that knows how to put up a fight when it comes to the big C.
Arkansas PBS to air, livestream debate series before Election Day
“Election 2022: Arkansas PBS Debates,” featuring 24 candidates in nine races, will livestream at youtube.com/arkansaspbs and air live on Arkansas PBS daily from October 17-21.
Arkansas State Fair livestock competitors relay the struggle of gearing up for the competition
The Arkansas State Fair is back in full swing this weekend with plenty of rides, food, and something that makes come livestock competitors work harder than they have before.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson joins 18 governors opposing Biden administration union contract rule
A proposed federal rule to require collective bargaining in federal construction projects is facing opposition from many state leaders including Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
