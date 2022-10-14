ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 2

Related
wildlife.org

Crawfish frogs are declining in Arkansas

Large amounts of crawfish frogs seemed to be dying, and researchers weren’t sure why. Chelsea Kross, a quantitative ecologist at the Illinois Natural History Museum, and her colleagues had conducted a short study placing telemetry tracking devices on 26 of the amphibians at the Woolsey Wet Prairie Sanctuary near Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2015. The sanctuary, owned by the city, was created after a water treatment plant disturbed some crawfish frog habitats.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Small-town Arkansas roots run deep for UAMS College of Pharmacy alumnus

Lenora Newsome, P.D., a 1980 graduate of the UAMS College of Pharmacy, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Oct. 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Get ready for a cold week. And if you’re thinking it’s a little early for that, you’d be right. The cold airmass on the way this week is very unusual for...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

What to know ahead of freezing temperatures this week in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — It is time to pull out those boxes of winter clothes because frigid Canadian air is on its way to Arkansas. Freeze warnings are in effect for the early part of this week for Northwest Arkansas while the River Valley could see widespread frost with colder locations dropping below freezing. Being this cold this early into the fall is not the norm as record-low temperatures could be made this week.
ARKANSAS STATE
littlerocksoiree.com

Where to Catch the Best Fall Foliage in Arkansas

Arkansas is gorgeous year-round, but fall is an especially eye-catching season. Fall foliage sets The Natural State ablaze with a blanket of vibrant reds, oranges and yellows. Grab your hiking boots and road trip essentials for a chance to see fall at its finest in Arkansas. Scenic Drives. Scenic 7...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

VOTE 2022: A breakdown of Issue 2 in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With election season just around the corner, Region 8 News will begin to explain what issues you could see on the ballot. One of those issues Arkansans will see in the November election will be Issue 2. A vote for Issue 2 means support for increasing...
ARKANSAS STATE
Ultimate Unexplained

Here Are The 4 Creepiest Hauntings and Urban Legends in Arkansas

Who is ready for some creepy ghost stories? Arkansas is full of hauntings and urban legends. Here are four of the creepiest hauntings and legends in the state of Arkansas. Have you heard of these stories? Better yet have you been to any of these places in person and tried to see these ghosts? Did you experience something that you wish you hadn't? Let's see what the stories are behind some of these hauntings and urban legends.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Important changes coming to Summit Utilities Arkansas customer accounts

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Summit Utilities announced Monday that their customers can be expecting changes coming to their accounts on Nov. 1. Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy's distribution in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Texarkana, Texas area back in January. Since then CenterPoint has been providing certain services...
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

Arkansas’ Only Authentic Ghost Town Calico Rock Within a Town

Have you ever heard of the abandoned ghost town of Calico Rock in Arkansas?. According to the historical marker, in the 1890s shanty taverns lined both banks of the lower Calico Creek. If you ever wondered about the words, "pepper sauce" bartenders during that time served something called "peppersauce" a local name for the homebrew-type drink they served to visitors who stopped at the steamboat landing from the nearby White River.
CALICO ROCK, AR
localmemphis.com

Everything Arkansas voters need to know about 2022 elections

From the historic governor race to voting on recreational marijuana, here's all of the information you'll need for the upcoming 2022 elections in Arkansas. Arkansans are set to cast their votes for the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Below, you can find everything you need to know about candidates, ballot issues, voting, and other key dates in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
localmemphis.com

What would legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas mean?

Of the four issues that will be found on the voting ballot in Arkansas, perhaps the most contentious is the choice of legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana—Issue 4. Issue 4 is the only citizen-proposed measure on the 2022 ballot, meaning that it garnered Arkansas residents' signatures in order to get in front of voters on the 2022 ballot. The other three issues are being introduced by state lawmakers.
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

This Arkansas Train Ride Takes You Through Beautiful Fall Foliage

It's that time of year to see the beautiful changing colors of the leaves in Arkansas and we found the best way ever to see the fall foliage. On a train ride. That's right, a train ride on the Arkansas-Missouri Railroad. It will take you through all the fall foliage. The old train, with vintage cars from the 1920s to the 1950s, will take you not only through little towns and tunnels but also it will give you the chance to see all those fall colors.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy