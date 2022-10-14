No Charges for Truck Driver Who Killed Cyclist Despite Being on a No-Truck Route and Failing to Yield

Read full article on original website
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
EYES ON THE STREET: A Bronx Bus Lane that Underwhelms
Bronx bus riders can’t seem to catch a break. Even when the city throws them a bone in the form of a new dedicated bus lane, drivers immediately ruin it. Recently Streetsblog rode the entire route of the Bx3 — which begins its run at 179th and Broadway in Washington Heights and terminates under the elevated at 238th and Broadway in Kingsbridge — in order to experience the new University Avenue bus-priority lane. The Bx3 has 24 stops; 10 are on University.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Opinion: Cars Do More Damage to Business Districts Than Local Officials Admit
Too many reckless drivers lack car insurance, do not possess a valid driver’s license, and/or drive with expired registration. And the disproportionate number of crashes they cause end up defeating the business-friendly and safety purpose of design strategies such as complete streets, road diets, curb extensions, and other traffic-calming elements that encourage bike- and pedestrian-safe main streets.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
‘A NIMBY City Hall’: Adams Appointees Thwart Key Bike and Bus Projects
As the city seeks to redesign its streets to better serve transit riders, pedestrians and cyclists, interference is emerging from an unlikely place: City Hall itself. And one division of City Hall in particular. The Mayor’s Office of Intergovernmental Affairs has become a frequent impediment to new street improvements in...
Sheriff: Off-duty sergeant wasn't driving impaired when he fatally struck woman in Yarnell
The Arizona Department of Public Safety provided a preliminary report revealing new details of the collision where an off-duty sergeant with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office fatally struck 74-year-old Donna Gordon in August in Yarnell. In an update released Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said Sgt. Dakota Brinkley tried to swerve to avoid the collision and wasn't...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Advocates Like (But Don’t Love) the DOT’s Third Ave. Redesign
Hey, DOT — 2010 called and it wants its street redesign back. An Upper East Side community panel on Wednesday applauded the city for redesigning deadly Third Avenue — a seven-lane car sewer that offers no quarter for bus riders, pedestrians and cyclists — to include dedicated bus and bike lanes, but many members of the panel as well as street safety activists lamented that the plan could still be more ”ambitious.”
Comments / 0