No Charges for Truck Driver Who Killed Cyclist Despite Being on a No-Truck Route and Failing to Yield

Bronx bus riders can’t seem to catch a break. Even when the city throws them a bone in the form of a new dedicated bus lane, drivers immediately ruin it. Recently Streetsblog rode the entire route of the Bx3 — which begins its run at 179th and Broadway in Washington Heights and terminates under the elevated at 238th and Broadway in Kingsbridge — in order to experience the new University Avenue bus-priority lane. The Bx3 has 24 stops; 10 are on University.

BRONX, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO