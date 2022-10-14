Read full article on original website
UCLA swim and dive hits personal, team goals at intrasquad meet
Despite a cloudy weekend, the Bruins brought spirit and speed to their annual intrasquad meet. UCLA swim and dive concluded its six-week internal competition with the Blue vs. Gold intrasquad meet on Friday and Saturday at Spieker Aquatics Center. The competition divided the team into two rivaling groups – the blue and the gold – as they participated in a series of different competitions, including weight room, dryland and social media competitions.
Tristin Savage leads UCLA women’s volleyball to conference win over Oregon State
After four years riding the bench, redshirt senior middle blocker Tristin Savage posted the best night of her career. Behind Savage’s five blocks to lead the match, UCLA women’s volleyball (9-7, 3-4 Pac-12) swept Oregon State (6-11,1-6) on Friday evening in the Pauley Pavilion for its third consecutive win in conference play.
UCLA women’s soccer sustains 1st loss of season against No. 9 Stanford
One year ago, Margueritte Aozasa was sitting on Stanford’s sideline as an assistant coach for the Cardinal. Fast forward to Friday, the first-year head coach led the undefeated Bruins into Palo Alto as the No. 1 ranked team in the country. Aozasa was ultimately unable to best her former...
Four-Star Safety R.J. Jones Commits to UCLA
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star safety R.J. Jones announced his commitment to UCLA on Friday night. Jones, who was offered on August 1, picked the Bruins over offers from a variety of Pac-12 schools. He had previously been committed to California, but decommitted from the Bears soon after his offer from UCLA.
UCLA Cracks the Top Ten in Both the Coaches and AP Polls
Despite the bye week, the UCLA football team moved up two spots in both the USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 poll after several teams in the Top 10 lost on Saturday. The Bruins are now No. 9 in the AP and No. 10 in the Coaches Poll.
Jordan Addison injury: Lincoln Riley offers postgame injury update on USC star WR, LB Eric Gentry
Not only did the USC Trojans drop their first game of the season, but the team lost star wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Eric Gentry to injuries. Addison exited with a leg injury in the third quarter and Gentry also left with a leg injury. Head coach Lincoln Riley did not immediately have an update postgame, but noted the bye week coming up was “fortunate.”
Stock rising fast for SoCal RB Damian Henderson
Not many players have upped their stock more this year than Los Alamitos (Calif.) running back Damian Henderson and he had another impressive outing on Friday. After a relatively slow start to the season, Henderson showed signs of what he can do in the 2nd half of the Griffins week four win over Anaheim (Calif.) Servite.
Update on Goose Landing at Dodger Stadium
In San Diego, Game Three of the Dodgers series with the Padres is tonight at Petco Park, a couple days after a surprise visitor flew onto the field at Dodger Stadium. In Game Two of the National League Division Series in Los Angeles Wednesday night, a goose landed on the grass in the bottom of the 8th. Umpires stopped the game while crews got the large bird off the field. The game went on and the Padres beat the Dodgers five to three, tying up the series at one game each. A tweet from Los Angeles Audubon said the bird at the game was a Greater White-Fronted Goose, noting that bright lights can disorient birds that migrate at night. They also said they heard that the goose was released safely by Dodgers personnel.
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 14
Week eight of high school football in Orange County continues with Friday night games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores throughout the night, then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website covering Orange County sports.
Santa Clarita, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Jars by Fabio Viviani Making Los Angeles Debut in Cerritos
The company also signed a 10-unit franchise deal for Orange County
Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application
Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
Gallery: Honduras’ Kitchen offers traditional Honduran food to Huntington Park
Chakrabarti is the 2021-2022 assistant Photo editor on the news beat. She is a third-year mathematics of computation student at UCLA, and she is from Sacramento, California.
Announcing the 2023 California Teachers of the Year
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today named five exceptional educators as the 2023 California Teachers of the Year. “These five educators receive the prestigious honor of 2023 California Teachers of the Year for their extraordinary talents and efforts to teach young people in California during historically challenging circumstances,” says Thurmond, who began his career as a social services worker. “Using their exceptional skills, creativity, and experience, they continue to create positive learning environments and make meaningful contributions to the academic and social-emotional needs of their students.”
KABC Weekend Anchor Veronica Miracle to Join CNN
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KABC anchor and reporter Veronica Miracle is joining CNN as a correspondent based in San Francisco. Miracle anchored the weekend evening newscasts...
St. Barnabas Church: A Surprising Story
If you drive up Fair Oaks Ave. at 35 MPH you will probably miss the modest, adobe-style church on the east side of the street, wedged in between the Jackie Robinson Center and the recently installed climbing gym. Unlike many of the churches in downtown Pasadena, St. Barnabas Church does...
Three LA County Educators Named as Teachers of the Year
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond Thursday named five educators as the 2023 California Teachers of the Year, including three from Los Angeles County and one from Orange County.
TV's Teri Hatcher slinks into the role of Morticia in 'The Addams Family' musical
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — They’re creepy, they’re kooky and they’re doing choreography. The Addams Family has left their mansion and moved into the Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks for a few weeks. The whole macabre clan is here, Uncle Fester, and, of course, the matriarch, Morticia,...
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
Asian American Actress Sues Studio
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader. A former employee is suing a Burbank-based studio, alleging she was forced to quit in 2020 in large part because of a supervisor’s derogatory comments about the Asian American plaintiff’s eyes. Olivia Cordell’s Los Angeles Superior...
