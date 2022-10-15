ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Can business owner Marie Perez defeat ‘extreme’ Trump-backed candidate in critical contest?

By Andrew Buncombe
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wASBA_0iZXH6TJ00

Democrat Marie Perez says her campaign to defeat Joe Kent, a hardline conservative backed by Donald Trump , is running on “jet fuel”.

She says the scrapping of Roe by the Supreme Court has led to a surge in support for her campaign, especially among women and young people.

And she suggests Trump’s efforts to punish and oust the 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him may very well backfire.

While Kent overcame moderate Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler in the open primary in August, many mainstream conservatives in Washington’s Third Congressional District are now faced with a dilemma – do they back a Republican candidate she says is too extreme, sit out the election, or opt to back her and deliver Democrats their first victory here since 2008?

She claims many moderate Republicans, along with independents, are backing her campaign and she is set to make history. Her campaign says their chances of winning would be much reduced if Herrera Beutler were still the Republican candidate.

“The campaign is running on jet fuel right now. We’re really excited. There’s so much grassroots enthusiasm,” she tells The Independent .

“We’ve had over 900 people submit volunteer forms, and we hit 2,300 doors last Sunday. People are really working hard to protect democracy in our district.”

She adds: “I think we have an incredible chance here, and I think the polling is backing that up.”

All campaigns talk up their chances of winning and every commissioned poll that points to pieces of information they can use.

Kent, 42, a former Green Beret whose wife was killed by an Isis bomb in Syria, has similarly insisted he is going to be sent to Washington DC to represent this district in southwest Washington state, where he has vowed to pursue a Maga-imbued America first strategy that would prioritise job creation, energy independence and what he has called medical freedom.

Often Kent has expressed those ideas in striking terms, raging against “the tyrants” behind lockdowns and mask mandates, and has called for the arrest of Dr Antony Fauci.

Perez, 34, the mother of a young son, and the owner of an auto-repair business in southwest Washington, has sought to present herself in stark contrast to Kent.

At town hall meetings and Zoom events, she has stressed local issues – the need for better internet service, investment in jobs that pay working families a living wage, and the need to protect abortion rights.

She has talked about working-class roots and said Congress has too many lawyers and doctors.

On a sunny Sunday morning in Vancouver, Washington, located about 150 miles south of Seattle, Perez was stopping to meet people among the fruit and vegetable stalls, with vendors selling everything from dried mushrooms to coffee.

She was accompanied by a five-year-old black alsatian, named Uma Furman.

Echoing the comments of Beto O’Rourke in Texas, Perez says her campaign saw a surge in interest in volunteers after the Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v Wade , the 1973 judgment that two generations of women had relied upon to access safe and legal abortions.

“There was a sea change. Many of us had questioned whether or not women and Democrats and independents and moderate Republicans would sit on the couch in this race in the midterms, or whether they would show up and vote,” she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cGzhB_0iZXH6TJ00

“And it’s clear that a lot of women are really on fire. And working to protect our rights.”

Perez has said she wants to boost the development and support of various trades in the region, and that some Democrats have for too long been scornful of people who make a living with their hands.

She says that has to stop, adding that Trump seized on the sense of elitism espoused by some of her colleagues in the party when he swept to power in 2016. She says most people in the largely rural district are focused on jobs and the state of the economy, alongside threats to democracy such as what happened at the Capitol on 6 January, and which the likes of Beutler and Liz Cheney were punished for trying to confront.

Given Biden’s modest approval ratings, the area’s conservative history and the fact that the party that controls the White House typically does badly in the midterms, Perez has often claimed she is independent of Washington DC and the broader Democratic Party.

If the president offered to come and campaign for her, would she like that?

“I deeply value my independence. And I think it’s really important that we have independent voices in Congress and people walking down the middle,” she says. “What I’m focused on right now is ensuring that Americans in our districts are being heard and listened to and acted on.”

Perez says a poll conducted for her campaign by Expedition Strategies – which the campaign shared with The Independent on the company’s letterhead – gave her a 47-45 lead over Kent.

She claims once voters are given more information about Kent’s positions, her potential lead over him increases to 52 to 40, with 7 per cent of voters undecided.

The polling shows Kent has considerably more name recognition than Perez – 75 to 45 – but the research document claims more voters are “unfavourable (39 per cent ) to [Kent] than are favourable (36 per cent), including 30 per cent who say they are very unfavourable towards him”.

On the streets of Vancouver, or in a park on the edge of the city where volunteers are being dispatched to knock on doors armed with yard signs and flyers, it is not difficult to find people who say they’re going to vote for her.

Johanna Barron, 48, an educator says she will certainly be voting Democrat.

“I care about the environment and I care about abortion rights,” she says.

Amber Hargreaves, 38, a librarian, says she moved to Washington state a month ago and she and her boyfriend rapidly registered to vote. “People were telling us this was going to be important,” she says, adding she will vote for Perez.

A retired couple who asked to be identified as Terry and Brenda said they were moderate Republicans who disliked Trump and had previously voted for Beutler. They said there was no way they would be voting for Kent.

“If we vote for Joe Kent we will just be voting for Trump,” says Terry. Brenda adds: “We’ll be voting for Perez.”

But it might be a dangerous temptation for Perez’s supporters to get too carried away.

Once you leave the centre of this small city and head east or north, it appears there are more yard signs for Joe Kent than there are for Marie Perez. In both 2018 and 2020, Democrats thought they had a good chance of beating Beutler when college professor Carolyn Long put up a good fight but was eventually beaten by a shuddering 56 to 40 in the last effort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IqaWa_0iZXH6TJ00

In the 2020 presidential election, Trump easily beat Biden in five of the seven counties that make up the Third District, with Democrats only showing much-concentrated strength in Clark County, centred on the city of Vancouver, the most purple dot in a sea of red.

And while the non-partisan Cook Political Report recently moved the third from “solid Republican” to “leans Republican” after Kent became the party’s candidate, the analysis site FiveThirtyEight currently suggests Kent has a 96 per cent chance of winning, compared to four per cent for Perez. It predicts Republicans will clean up by a margin of 56-43.

There is also the issue of money.

While the campaign’s most recent financial reports are yet to be collated, in the previous report Kent collected a total of $2.25m compared to her $240,000.

Kent has attacked Perez as being typical of “big spend Democrats” and has suggested he would not wish to add to inflation by supporting more infrastructure bills. He has also alleged that Perez’s repair shop posted a sign during the protests for racial justice, offering free repairs for leaf blowers.

(Leaf blowers were reportedly used by protesters – termed antifa by Kent - to dissipate teargas. Perez says the post on Instagram was made by a former employee, that she has no records of repairing leaf blowers, and that the attacks are a sign of Kent’s desperation.)

The pair have debated once already and are set to have a second event on Saturday.

Given Democrats have not won in this conservative district since 2008, what makes the Democrat so confident she is going to be different?

“I’m the only moderate running. I am a small business owner and work in the trades,” says Perez, whose campaign website shows her dressed in a mechanic’s overalls.

“Everybody’s really focused on the economy and what we can do to rebuild it, to shore up our supply, and to rebuild American manufacturing. This is not a hobby of mine or a political interest of mine. This is the life that I live in.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Audio reveals Trump showed Kim Jong-Un letters to Bob Woodward: ‘Don’t say I gave them to you’

A recording from a new audiobook by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward reveals that former President Donald Trump gave the journalist copies of letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. “Nobody else has them, but I want you to treat them with respect,” Mr Trump says on the recording. “And don’t say I gave them to you, okay?”Mr Woodward, the legendary journalist who helped break the Watergate story in the 1970s and has continued to cover the White House and major news in Washington since, is releasing an audiobook featuring eight hours of his interviews with Mr Trump on...
The Independent

‘Where’s the beef?’ Special master shows frustration in Trump documents case

A special master put in charge of reviewing documents seized by the Justice Department from Donald Trump’s home is growing increasingly frustrated over the lack of progress being made in the case.CNN reported that Judge Raymond Dearie expressed that frustration on Tuesday during a hearing as the two sides disputed the origin of some of the seized records.“Where’s the beef? I need some beef,” he was quoted as saying.The moment was not his only admonition of the attorneys on Tuesday; Mr Dearie also reportedly warned both sides against delay tactics meant to disrupt the short timeframe the special master...
The Independent

Pelosi says Trump ‘wouldn’t have had the courage’ to come to Capitol during Jan 6 riot: ‘He’s all talk’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has responded to footage taken of her and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer during the January 6 riot. The Democratic leader spoke on MSNBC in an interview with Andrea Mitchell after the House select committee investigating January 6 played footage of her responding to news that Donald Trump wanted to come down to the Capitol during the deadly riot started by his supporters.
The Independent

Biden – live: Midterms push president to give gas price speech as approval rating flatlines

With three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, Joe Biden is set to give a speech today outlining a plan to bring down gas prices amid still-high inflation.Polls indicate that the president’s approval rating is flatlining in the 40 per cent range and that voters are still more concerned about the economy and consumer prices than other issues.Mr Biden has tried to rally Democratic voters with a promise that should the party retain control of both houses of Congress he will send lawmakers a bill codifying the right to an abortion.“If Republicans get...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon

The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
The Independent

Clip resurfaces of Eric Trump saying the Secret Service gets charged only $50 for Trump hotels

An old news clip of Eric Trump has resurfaced in which he said the Secret Service is “saving a fortune” as it has been revealed Donald Trump repeatedly charged “exorbitant rates” to the agents.The son of the former president and executive vice president of Trump Organisation was speaking at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit on 10 October 2019 when he claimed agents stayed at Trump properties for free and they only charged the cost of housekeeping.“If my father travels, they [Secret Service agents] stay at our properties free — meaning, like cost for housekeeping,” he said at that...
The Independent

Chris Christie mocks Trump for prop Resolute Desk: He ‘can’t believe he’s not president’

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie says that Donald Trump’s ego may never recover from the blow dealt to him by Joe Biden in 2020. In an appearance on ABC’s This Week on Sunday the former Trump ally mocked his fellow 2016 contender over a photo recently posted by the president showing him behind a large, wooden desk at Mar-a-Lago that bears striking resemblances to the massive Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene obsesses over opponent’s hat and claims to be a victim of Jan 6 in heated Georgia debate

Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene on Sunday used her only general election debate to comment on her Democratic opponent’s headgear and cast herself as a “victim” of the January 6 attack on the Capitol despite supporting the aims of the rioters that day.Ms Greene is running for a second term against Marcus Flowers, who has raised significant amounts of money but has little chance of defeating her because of the makeup of Georgia’s 14th district. Nonetheless, after Mr Flowers kicked off the debate by referencing Ms Greene’s support of the January 6 riot and her advocacy for people who’ve...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Historians sue Biden for ‘illegally’ withholding 16,000 JFK assassination files: ‘What are they hiding’

The most expansive online directory of information on the assassination of President John F Kennedy has sued the Biden administration and the National Archives in an attempt to make the government publicise all the documents not yet shared concerning the murder on 22 November 1963. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday by the Mary Ferrell Foundation – one year after President Joe Biden shared a memo delaying the release of the final 16,000 documents relating to the assassination, NBC News reported. The JFK records act was signed into law by President Bill Clinton. The law states that the documents...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Can noncitizens vote in US elections?

Can noncitizens vote in U.S. elections?Federal law bans noncitizens from voting in federal elections, including races for president, vice president, Senate or House of Representatives. The 1996 law states that noncitizens who vote illegally will face a fine, imprisonment or both. Noncitizens who cast a ballot and get caught may also face deportation.When people in the U.S. register to vote, they confirm under penalty of perjury that they are U.S. citizens. Several states also verify that registration against federal and state databases.Some politicians and pundits have raised alarm that noncitizens could be voting illegally in high numbers. Studies show this...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

What we know about E Jean Carroll’s rape allegations against Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s attempt to delay a defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who alleges he raped her has failed.The former president will have to sit for a deposition on 19 October and answer questions under oath, US District Judge Lewis A Kaplan ruled on 12 October.Mr Trump’s legal team had asked for the testimony to be delayed – a request now denied by the judge.Roberta Kaplan, Ms Carroll's attorney, said in a statement: “We are pleased that Judge Kaplan agreed with our position not to stay discovery in this case.”Mr Trump has denied Carroll’s allegations. Alina Habba, his attorney,...
The Independent

The Independent

886K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy