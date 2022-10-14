Eminem in the running to headline Glastonbury Music Festival along with Arctic Monkeys next year

Eminem may be crossing the Atlantic Ocean to headline Glastonbury next summer.

The rapper, 49, is reportedly in talks to play the huge event at Worthy Farm in England, according to The Sun.

It would be the first time he's ever played at the iconic festival.

'Eminem is wanted for a huge slot at Glastonbury and has been in talks for yonks,' a source told the publication.

'His dates all line up and if they can get him on board, it will be the first time he has ever played at the festival.'

The source added, 'Eminem is one of the greatest rappers on the planet and to have him down on the farm would be incredible. There is also a huge nostalgia factor with Eminem. He has been around for over 25 years and everyone knows his music.

'It would be a really special moment, not just for him but for everyone at the festival,' the source concluded. 'The organizers think he will sign on the dotted line and they can get things moving.'

News of Eminem's possible headlining role came on the heels of his new album titled Curtain Call: The Hits 2, a sequel to his 2005 album Curtain Call: The Hits.

Curtain Call: The Hits 2, like its predecessor, serves as a greatest hits album, so many of the songs are recognizable to fans.

In addition to the greatest hits album, Eminem also released a collaboration with rapper Snoop Dogg titled From the D 2 the LBC.

The song is just the second time the two Dr. Dre students collaborated, and publicly ended a feud that sprung up between the two rappers. The duo also played together at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.

The Not Afraid rapper would join the alternative rock group Arctic Monkeys if he agrees to play the festival.

Arctic Monkeys signed on last month for the third time in the group's history. The band formed in Sheffield, England, about three hours north of Somerset where the festival takes place.

'It is really special for [Arctic Monkeys] to be doing a hat-trick on that stage and it is something they have wanted to do for a while,' a source told The Sun when the news was first announced. 'After the dates lined up with their upcoming tour they said they couldn’t not play at Worthy Farm again.'