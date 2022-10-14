Read full article on original website
Related
bloomberglaw.com
Barclays, UBS Among Banks to Win Antitrust Appeal Over Yen-Libor
Commodities Act doesn’t cover overseas activity, court says. , and other top financial institutions escaped litigation over their alleged scheme to rig two Japanese interest benchmarks, when a federal appeals court in Manhattan ruled that US market manipulation laws don’t cover their activity overseas. The US Court of...
bloomberglaw.com
Consumer Bankruptcy Overhaul Envisioned in New Bill: Explained
Congressional Democrats have reintroduced a bicameral bill that would radically alter how individuals file bankruptcy, a response to criticism that the process is too complicated and disfavors people of color. The Consumer Bankruptcy Act of 2022 was introduced in September by two Democrats—former bankruptcy professor Sen. Elizabeth Warren and chairman...
bloomberglaw.com
Katten Adds Ex-Amazon Litigator Eichenberger in Securities Group
Sarah Eichenberger has joined Katten as a partner in the securities litigation practice in New York, the law firm said Monday. Eichenberger joins the firm from Amazon.com, where she served as in-house counsel and oversaw commercial litigation, according to Katten. She has also been a litigation partner at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, Katten said.
bloomberglaw.com
Hunton Andrews Kurth Adds Tax Partner, Counsel From ExxonMobil
William Freeman has joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP from ExxonMobil Corp. to be a tax partner in Dallas, the firm said Tuesday. Freeman has experience advising on issues related to corporate tax, partnership tax, and US international tax, according to the firm. He was an associate in Hunton Andrews Kurth’s tax group before leaving the firm in 2007 to become senior tax counsel at ExxonMobil. He received his law degree from Harvard Law School, the firm said.
bloomberglaw.com
Why a Handshake Won’t Seal a Crypto Business Deal
Blockchain technology enables professionals around the world to work collectively on non-fungible token projects, create new cryptocurrencies, build decentralized crypto-exchanges, or DEX, and engage with other facets of the web3. However, because business deals in the crypto space often lack formal arrangements, such as written contracts or a corporate formation,...
bloomberglaw.com
JPMorgan Investment-Banking Chair Hernandez to Retire Next Year
JPMorgan Chase & Co. ’s Carlos Hernandez , executive chair of investment and corporate banking, plans to retire next year. Hernandez will leave at the end of the first quarter after 36 years at the biggest US bank, according to an internal memo Monday from Chief Executive Officer. Jamie...
bloomberglaw.com
Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Goldman Has Some New Divisions
The basic historical situation is that there were commercial banks and investment banks. Commercial banks did things like lending money to companies, making mortgage loans, offering checking accounts and issuing credit cards. Investment banks traded stocks and bonds and offered advice to companies on mergers and stock and bond offerings. In the US, the Glass-Steagall Act of 1933 kept these businesses separate, more or less prohibiting commercial banks from trading stocks and bonds, and investment banks from taking deposits.
bloomberglaw.com
Brazil Investor Barsi Probed on Alleged Insider Trading (2)
Unipar Carbocloro SA ’s Vice Chairman Luiz Barsi Filho is being probed for alleged insider trading, Brazil securities regulator. Barsi Filho is being probed on whether he had used privileged information to trade before a filing on June 2, 2021, according to CVM. “I’m completely certain that no wrongdoing...
bloomberglaw.com
Crypto Leaks Risks Roche Freedman Losing More Class Action Work
An upstart litigation boutique that has made a name for itself by taking on crypto firms is on the ropes and at risk of losing its status as counsel in class actions. Roche Freedman faces the repercussions after a website called Crypto Leaks released recordings of founding partner Kyle Roche boasting of his relationship with blockchain startup Ava Labs and voicing an apparent strategy to target the company’s competitors.
bloomberglaw.com
Debevoise Corporate Head Sees Deals Slowing to ‘Healthy’ Level
Debevoise & Plimpton is feeling the effects of a drop in deals activity as a slowing economy crimps transactions though is optimistic a healthy flow remains, the new leader of the firm’s corporate group said in an interview. “Deal volume has fallen, but it’s important to look at that...
bloomberglaw.com
Domino’s Drivers Get Nod for Nearly $2 Million Franchisee Deal
Delivery drivers accuse franchisees of not paying minimum wage. Domino’s Pizza franchisees and drivers who say they weren’t appropriately reimbursed for using personal vehicles to make deliveries won approval for their almost $2 million settlement from a federal judge in Michigan. The deal, which provides relief for more...
bloomberglaw.com
Chico’s Covid Rent Judgment Reversed Over Failure to Notify
Landlord gave notice of default judgment to store sales clerk. A California appeals court reversed a default judgment in a rental dispute between. and a property owner, citing a failure to notify Chico’s counsel of the lawsuit for failing to pay back rent during the Covid-19 shutdowns. The California...
bloomberglaw.com
Justices Send Domino’s Driver Arbitration Case Back to 9th Cir.
Pizza chain says justices’ recent Saxon holding needs clarity. The US Supreme Court took up a wage lawsuit against. by ingredient delivery drivers seeking to clarify which workers are engaged in interstate commerce and thus exempt from mandatory arbitration, solely for the purpose of sending the case back to the lower court.
bloomberglaw.com
Cigna Defrauded Medicare With False Diagnoses, US Alleges (1)
The US government has joined a whistleblower’s suit alleging that Cigna Corp. and others violated the False Claims Act by submitting false and invalid patient diagnosis information to inflate payments from Medicare. Cigna knew it was billing Medicare despite relying on home health visit vendors that didn’t perform testing,...
Comments / 0