William Freeman has joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP from ExxonMobil Corp. to be a tax partner in Dallas, the firm said Tuesday. Freeman has experience advising on issues related to corporate tax, partnership tax, and US international tax, according to the firm. He was an associate in Hunton Andrews Kurth’s tax group before leaving the firm in 2007 to become senior tax counsel at ExxonMobil. He received his law degree from Harvard Law School, the firm said.

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO