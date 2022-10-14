Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Can you spot the spooky goings-on in this Halloween brain teaser?
The spooky season is among us, and these nine brain teasers will get you in the mood for a Halloween hunt. So give yourself a break from work and trick or treat yourself to these phantom puzzles. Here, gaming experts Slingo have created a series of brainteasers to get you...
20 FUN Things to Do with Kids in Yakima Valley as a Family
List of 20 Things to Do As a Family in the Yakima Valley. Is your kid one of those who doesn't do much with you as a family unit? Do they always seem to be on their tablet or phone playing video games like Roblox and Minecraft? I can relate. In fact, every time I want to go out and do something with my 11-year-old daughter Willow, she says she'd rather stay home and watch stuff on YouTube and look at tons of TikTok videos! I realized the other day that I was in a sad predicament where my child would rather be with ELECTRONICS than spend time with me as a family. That made me sit on my bed and cry.
News Talk KIT
Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0