World Screen News
GRB Scores MIPCOM Sales
AMC Iberia (Spain, Portugal) took on season three of Auction Kings. OSN (MENA) bagged a pair of factual series: Down to Earth with Zac Efron and Lens of Culture. SIC (Portugal) acquired five titles, among them Down to Earth with Zac Efron. The package also featured Pregnant & Dating, the documentary Remembering Whitney, Bobbi Kristina and Cinderella Bride.
World Screen News
Really? Wins MIPJunior Project Pitch Teens/Tweens
Starlight Media’s live-action series Really? has won the MIPJunior Project Pitch in the teens/tweens category. The show centers on Vika, who has endured her insignificant life for 15 years and decides she is going to commit suicide. Her plan is interrupted as the war begins in Ukraine. Really? was...
World Screen News
Special Report: What Do Buyers Want?
From complex rights negotiations to the never-ending search for the perfect kids’ comedy, leading programmers weigh in on their acquisition strategies. Kids’ content buyers may be spoiled for choice given the sheer volume of animated and live-action fare available on the market, from classic library shows to premium OTT commissions now hitting their second windows. But that certainly hasn’t made their jobs any easier as they look out for characters and concepts that will keep young ones engaged and tuned in when they have so many other options for their entertainment.
World Screen News
Sky Picks Up Last King of The Cross
Cineflix Rights has presold the new Australian crime drama Last King of The Cross to Sky, which will have an exclusive in Italy, the U.K., Ireland and Germany. Last King of The Cross is inspired by John Ibrahim’s best-selling autobiography charting his rise from a poverty-stricken immigrant with no education, money or prospects to Australia’s most infamous nightclub mogul. It is an operatic story of two brothers who organize the street but lose each other in their ascent to power.
World Screen News
Creation Entertainment & Magic Frame Team for BuddyBots
Creation Entertainment Media and Magic Frame Animation are partnering for the new animated series BuddyBots. The series follows a group of robots and two teen protagonists, chronicling their adventures in a sci-fi animated world where learning and family are some of the most important values. Emmy Award winner Louis Elman (Early Man, Brave, The Imitation Game, V for Vendetta) will be the voice director for the show.
World Screen News
Banijay UK Acquires Mam Tor Productions
Banijay UK has acquired Mam Tor Productions, which is behind the hit BBC One drama Chloe. Mam Tor focuses on high-end, contemporary and original returning series and works predominantly with new talent, women and other underrepresented groups. Its latest series, the six-part original drama Chloe, was a hit for BBC One earlier in the year and was acquired by Amazon Prime Video.
World Screen News
BBC Studios Appoints for International Formats & Production
BBC Studios has named Fiona Wassenberg as head of BBC Studios Benelux production and Isabel Durán as format sales director for Iberia and Latin America. Wassenberg is responsible for BBC Studios’ formats and production business across Benelux. Wassenberg will work closely with BBC Studios’ unscripted format partners in the market, as well as commissioners and producers in the region. She is based in Amsterdam. Prior to joining BBC Studios, Wassenberg spent nearly 16 years at the Dutch public broadcaster Omroep MAX, most recently as commissioning editor and content acquisitions.
World Screen News
Banijay to Take Reality Series The Hotel Global
Banijay has secured the global rights for the Argentinean reality competition series The Hotel. Produced by Diego Guebel’s BOXFISH for Canal 13 in Argentina, where it is known locally as El Hotel, the competition reality series sees 16 celebrity contestants isolate themselves for four months in a luxury hotel on the outskirts of a city—but with one catch: the luxury establishment does not employ any staff.
World Screen News
Hello Dolly Hones Limitless Production Strategies
This year kicked off the launch of Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win on ITV. The game show, hosted by the eponymous powerhouse presenting duo, marked ITV’s biggest brand-new entertainment launch since The Masked Singer and proved a hit among the coveted 16-to-34 demographic, with the show winning its slot each week. Created by Hello Dolly and co-developed by Hello Dolly and Mitre Studios, the series has been recommissioned for a second season.
World Screen News
BBC Studios Takes Full Ownership of Sid Gentle Films
BBC Studios has moved to full ownership of Sid Gentle Films, behind the hit drama Killing Eve. The company was founded in 2013 by Sally Woodward Gentle, with Lee Morris and Henrietta Colvin. BBC Studios has been a 51 percent investor since 2018. Sid Gentle Films’ productions include The Durrells...
World Screen News
Cineflix Rights Closes Slew of Sales in the Nordics
Cineflix Rights has sold more than 100 hours of content from its scripted slate to platforms and broadcasters across the Nordics. Season two of the crime series Whitstable Pearl, produced by Buccaneer Media, was picked up by SVT (Sweden), Yle (Finland), TV2 (Denmark), NRK (Norway) and Acorn TV (Nordics). Viaplay...
World Screen News
Dandelooo Scores Presale for Fantastic Antics
Dandelooo has presold the 2D comedy edutainment series Fantastic Antics to the kids’ educational platform Da Vinci. Produced by Les Films Jack Fébus, the series sees three heroes cross eras, territories and ancient societies to introduce children to historical cultures and show how they were the foundation of modern civilization.
World Screen News
Julianne Moore Joins New Sky & AMC Drama
Academy Award- and BAFTA-winning actor Julianne Moore (Still Alice, Far From Heaven) is set to star in to the new Sky original and AMC Networks drama Mary & George. Written by DC Moore (Killing Eve, Temple), Mary & George is based on the true story of Mary Villiers, who moulded her son to seduce King James I and become his lover. Through her scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become the richest, most titled mother and son in England.
World Screen News
Warner Bros. Discovery Pacts with Singapore Tourism Board
Warner Bros. Discovery and the Singapore Tourism Board have entered a three-year partnership to collaborate on entertainment and lifestyle content, as well as joint marketing. The companies will present original localized stories spanning a variety of genres to showcase Singapore across the globe. First up from the pact is the HBO Asia original series Food Affair with Mark Wiens, which takes audiences on a gastronomic journey through Singapore’s rich and diverse dining scene.
World Screen News
Cyber Group Studios & A Productions Working on Digital Girl
A Productions and Cyber Group Studios have kicked off production on the brand-new adventure-comedy superhero series Digital Girl. The series has been commissioned by the BBC in the U.K. and presold to Super RTL in Germany and Discovery Kids in Latin America. It is set to be delivered in late 2024.
World Screen News
Global Screen Sells Munich ’72 Doc
Global Screen has notched up a new raft of deals for the documentary Munich ’72, a co-production with Sipur (formerly Tadmor Entertainment) and Israel’s Channel 8. Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the slaughter of Israeli athletes by Palestinian terrorists at the 1972 Munich Summer Olympic Games, Munich ’72 also traces the origins of modern terror to this day. The doc has been picked up by Poland’s Canal+, Italian broadcaster La 7, Slovenia’s RTV and Spanish’s Filmin.
World Screen News
Nippon TV & Sera Film Reveal Baby Shower
Japan’s Nippon TV and Turkey’s Sera Film have co-developed their first project together: Baby Shower. The studio game-show format, targeting family viewers, sees regular baby shower parties taken to a new level, as two groups of expectant parents, family and friends join forces to tackle games to win prizes of baby items.
World Screen News
Zee Co-Producing The Lion’s Last Roar
Zee Plus, the co-production and development arm of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, is working on The Lion’s Last Roar, its latest co-production with Talesmith. The documentary series, filmed in 4K, explores lion conservation. Told across two hour-long episodes, The Lion’s Last Roar features unprecedented access, in-the-moment action and observational documentary filming to present all sides of the debate about trophy hunting.
World Screen News
New Round of Sales for The Larkins
All3Media International has placed The Larkins with new broadcasters across Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America and Africa. The series, from Objective Fiction and Genial Productions, was picked up by Acorn TV for North America, while ABC acquired the feel-good show for Australia and TVNZ for New Zealand. BritBox International took SVOD rights in a pan-territory deal covering Africa.
World Screen News
A+E Networks Signs on for More Miss Scarlet and the Duke
A+E Networks Global Content Sales has been appointed to distribute seasons two and three of Miss Scarlet and the Duke in key markets worldwide (excluding the U.S., U.K., Ireland, English-speaking Canada, Africa and Benelux). Season three of the detective drama set in 19th-century London is slated to premiere in the...
