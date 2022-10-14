Read full article on original website
IRS provides inflation adjustments, top rates for tax year 2023
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today announced the tax year 2023 annual inflation adjustments for more than 60 tax provisions, including the tax rate schedules and other tax changes. Revenue Procedure 2022-38PDF provides details about these annual adjustments. New for 2023. The Inflation Reduction Act extended certain energy...
Application for student loan forgiveness now online
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Friday night released their first version of the student loan forgiveness application. In August, President Joe Biden announced the long-awaited plan to deliver on his campaign promise to provide $10,000 in debt cancellation for millions of Americans — and up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need.
