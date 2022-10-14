ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Application for student loan forgiveness now online

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Friday night released their first version of the student loan forgiveness application. In August, President Joe Biden announced the long-awaited plan to deliver on his campaign promise to provide $10,000 in debt cancellation for millions of Americans — and up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need.
