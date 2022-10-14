Read full article on original website
Interstate traffic slowed following big rig wreck in Cabazon
Motorists were facing a traffic slowdown on Interstate 10 in Cabazon Tuesday morning following a wreck involving a big rig and a construction truck. According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened in the freeway's westbound lanes east of Morongo Trail and the Desert Premium Outlets mall at 2:51 a.m. Only minor injuries were reported, The post Interstate traffic slowed following big rig wreck in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
14-Year-Old Dirt Bike Rider Killed in Homeland Crash
foxla.com
Suspected human remains found in pipe near 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A blocked pipe at the 55 Freeway at Baker Street in Costa Mesa may have human remains in it, officials said Tuesday as efforts were underway to clear the pipe. Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials became aware of the blockage at Baker Street on Monday...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Wounded in Alleged ‘Road Rage’ Shooting in Cathedral City
menifee247.com
Motorcyclist killed in collision in Homeland
An unidentified male died Saturday after his dirt bike collided with a vehicle at an intersection in Homeland, authorities said. The collision occurred about 2:35 p.m. when the male was riding a 2008 Honda CRF45 dirt bike eastbound on McWade Avenue. The motorcyclist failed to stop for a posted stop sign and struck the side of a Mazda CX-5 at the intersection of Homeland Avenue, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
14-Year-Old James Bond Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Homeland (Homeland, CA)
onscene.tv
Driver Trapped After Rollover Crash on The 405 Freeway | Huntington Beach
10.16.2022 | 2:17 AM | HUNTINGTON BEACH –Units from the California Highway Patrol Westminster office and Huntington Beach Fire Department were dispatched to a rollover crash on the southbound I-405 freeway just south of Newland Street in Huntington Beach. Arriving units found a black SUV on its roof with...
Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio crash protest probation of suspect charged
The family of the pregnant 18-year-old killed in a hit-and-run car crash is fighting for justice more than year after her death. More than 30 friends and family gathered outside the courthouse in Indio protesting the probation of the charged suspect. Debbie Nelson was killed in a single-vehicle crash in which the driver fled the scene. She The post Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio crash protest probation of suspect charged appeared first on KESQ.
Horseback rider arrested on suspicion of DUI in California
A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to stop for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Southern California, the Whittier Police Department said.
Woman found dead following altercation in North County identified
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department on Monday identified the 41-year-old woman who died following an altercation in the Vista area.
Police investigate car-to-car shooting in Cathedral City
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Investigates Shooting of Suspect
(CNS) – Authorities Monday were continuing to investigate a law-enforcement shooting that left a murder suspect injured in Sky Valley. Oscar Ernesto Canas, 42, was identified Friday as a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred earlier that day in Desert Hot Springs, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.
Woman killed, man hospitalized in Riverside motorcycle crash; DUI suspected
A motorcyclist was seriously injured and his passenger was killed in a crash in Riverside County early Saturday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Fairhaven Drive in the city of Riverside. Officers from the Riverside Police Department responded to the scene where they found the crashed motorcycle and […]
mynewsla.com
Murder Suspected: Man Found Dead in Hemet
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Hemet street
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of the road in Hemet Saturday morning.
newsantaana.com
A woman was arrested in Tustin in a stolen car with drugs and stolen checks and credit cards
Tustin police officers awoke a sleepy female Parolee after observing drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle. Further discovered in the vehicle were a set of golf clubs and a California Driver License which had recently been stolen from nearby Tustin residences. Will you still vote for...
mynewsla.com
Half Of 91 Freeway In Corona Set For Third Weekend Shutdown
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend — for the third time in five weeks — to enable crews to continue re-surfacing work, and motorists were “strongly urged” to use alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays.
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects commit armed robbery and assault employee at jewelry store in Rancho Cucamonga
Two suspects committed an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Rancho Cucamonga and assaulted an employee, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 15 at about 2:40 p.m. at Gemma’s Jewelers in the 10500 block of Foothill Boulevard. During the robbery,...
kyma.com
One killed and 12 other injured in CA taco stand car crash
POMONA, Calif. (NBC) - A car crashed into a food stand in Southern California Friday night, leaving one person dead and 12 other injured. The collision took place just before 8:00pm in Pomona. Police said a driver went into opposite lanes of traffic before crashing into a taco stand. In...
2 killed after vehicle crashes into pole in Colton
Two men were declared dead Saturday morning after they were involved in a single-vehicle crash in Colton. The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on the 1600 block of East Steel Road. Colton police arrived on scene and found the vehicle had crashed into a large steel pole. Two men were found inside the vehicle with […]
