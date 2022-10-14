The family of the pregnant 18-year-old killed in a hit-and-run car crash is fighting for justice more than year after her death. More than 30 friends and family gathered outside the courthouse in Indio protesting the probation of the charged suspect. Debbie Nelson was killed in a single-vehicle crash in which the driver fled the scene. She The post Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio crash protest probation of suspect charged appeared first on KESQ.

INDIO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO