WTAP
Obituary: Siegrist, Ronald C.
Ronald C. Siegrist, 69, of Grantsville, WV, died on October 16, 2022. Ron was born on September 12, 1953, in Radford, VA. He was the son of Paul and Jewell Cain Siegrist. Ron is survived by his wife, Vicki Siegrist, his daughter, Juli Jones; his sons, Matt (Jen) Siegrist, Chad (Liz) Siegrist, and Adam (Erin) Siegrist; and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Gary Siegrist and Glen Siegrist, and his sister, Paula Siegrist.
WTAP
Obituary: Strahler, Elizabeth Ann “Liz”
Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Strahler, 87, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio. She was born on May 12, 1935, in Marietta, Ohio, to Clement F. Miller Sr. and Linnie L. Dodd Miller. Liz graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School in 1953 and later from Washington State...
WTAP
Obituary: DeVolld, Carrel D.
Carrel D. DeVolld age 67, of Caldwell, OH passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. He was born March 6, 1955 in Marietta a son of Imogene Carrel DeVolld of Caldwell and the late Donald Lee DeVolld. He was a graduate of the...
WTAP
Obituary: Morton, James P.
James P. Morton, 88, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Belpre Landing Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born July 16, 1934, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Charles T. and Gladys Mick Morton. James retired from E.I. DuPont after 36 years of service. He was a member of the Broadway Baptist Church and enjoyed bowling, golfing, and watching sports on tv.
WTAP
Obituary: Burrell, Michael Jay
Michael Jay Burrell, 76, of Parkersburg, WV, went home to be with the Lord Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born September 23, 1946, in Elkins, WV, a son of the late Amory and Josephine Burrell. Michael loved his long career as a sales representative, technical advisor, and independent consultant in the blasting and mining industry. In his many years, he had the privilege to work for the Ensign-Bickford Company and Dyno Nobel Inc. and was a member of multiple professional organizations. He relished traveling the country and many parts of the world for his work, and he developed many meaningful partnerships with his colleagues, who became valued friends.
WTAP
Obituary: March, Karen Kay
Karen Kay March, 66, of Elizabeth, died October 14, 2022, at the Willows Center Nursing Home. Karen was born on September 26, 1956, in Cleveland, OH, and was the daughter of Willard and Zoanna Wright Dorsey. She worked as a medical records clerk in Dr. Simms office and attended Island...
WTAP
Obituary: Russell, Lura Emily
Lura Emily Russell, 83, of Parkersburg, died October 14, 2022, at the J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown after a brief illness. She was born on June 7, 1939, in Leachtown, the daughter of the late Charles Rinehart and the late Wanita Rinehart. Lura was a 1956 graduate of Parkersburg High School. She was a homemaker, though, for a time, she had a small business of wallpapering and interior painting. Through the years, she enjoyed vegetable gardening and canning, working in her flowers and antiques, drawing and painting, fishing, and reading.
WTAP
Obituary: Knox, David Harold
David Harold Knox, 80, of Nashville, IN, formerly of Belpre, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born February 10, 1942, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Matthew and Christina Martin Knox. David was a 1960 graduate of Parkersburg High School. He was the owner and operator...
WTAP
Obituary: Holbert, Wanda “Toots”
Wanda “Toots” Holbert, 81, of Mineral Wells, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 4, 1941, in Parkersburg, WV but grew up in Slate, EV, and was a daughter of the late Clem and Nina Grace Sams Hall. Wanda was a 1959...
WTAP
Obituary: Wilson, Ronald “Ron” Lee
Ronald “Ron” Lee Wilson, 74, of Washington, WV, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 14, 1948, a son of the late Cleopheus “Tood” Lloyd and Icie “Peach” Loraine Wilson.
WTAP
Obituary: Cottrell, Michael Alan
Michael Alan Cottrell, 61, of Parkersburg, passed away on October 14, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born March 16, 1961, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Michael Joe Cottrell and Charlene Ann Allman Cottrell of Parkersburg. Growing up, Mike had a love for football, baseball,...
WTAP
Obituary: Swaney, Sigrid
Sigrid Swaney, 83, of Marietta, lost her battle with cancer on Friday, October 14, 2022, at her home. She was born on January 4, 1939, in Erfurt, Germany (moving to Marietta in the late 1950′s), a daughter of the late Rudolf and Marianne Bolens Guelland. Sigrid was well-traveled and...
WTAP
Sisters Health Foundation celebrates 25 year anniversary
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - the Sisters Health Foundation celebrated its 25 anniversary at WVUP on Tuesday. Several of Wood county’s non-profits were there to help them celebrate. The foundation serves 11 counties in the Mid-Ohio Valley including Calhoun, Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt and Wood counties in West...
Marshall County to bring the ‘Joys of Christmas’ to the Moundsville parade
There will also be a Christmas parade in Marshall County! The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce will be bringing ‘The Joys of Christmas’ to the city of Moundsville on November 19 at 2 PM. This will be the 52nd year for the Moundsville Christmas parade. The Parade Marshall will be Jim Cochran. Jim has been […]
WTAP
Student Athlete of the Week: Zaiden Huck
BEVERLY, Ohio. (WTAP) - Zaiden Huck, a senior from Fort Frye High School, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week. As a defensive captain for the Cadets, Zaiden has helped his team to the top of leaderboards in South East Ohio. Zaiden has been a star kicker, long...
WTAP
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Dept. to hold volunteer reception center training Oct. 18
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is holding a free training class for people that can save lives. The health department will be holding a volunteer reception center training class this Tuesday. The class teaches what to do when a disaster strikes. Health department public information officer,...
WTAP
OSHP: Plane crash in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are responding to a plane crash in Marietta. Not much is known about the flight at this time. According to a Twitter post from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between Interstate 77 and Browns Road. The crash happened near Pioneer Family Auto...
WTAP
Putnam Street tunnel mural receives Ohio awards
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently the Putnam Street mural has received two Ohio awards. The mural that was done in 2021 has received recognition from Heritage Ohio. The mural won the ‘Best Ohio Main Street Committee Project’. Public Art Committee Chairman, Bobby Rosenstock, says that the mural brings...
Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified
UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
WTAP
Parkersburg Police deals with multiple school threats in recent weeks
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently at local Wood County Schools threats have been called in that the Parkersburg police department had to take care of. Parkersburg police department officials say that all threats that they get called for are taken as serious until the situation is properly dealt with. Police...
