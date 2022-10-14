Read full article on original website
Richard Bushong
2d ago
My wife and I filed our taxes and are well below the poverty threshold, we didn’t get anything back from IRS, when we asked we were told we are not eligible. This is vote buying plain and simple.
Reply
4
Related
Hundreds of thousands of Americans can claim one-time $850 relief check – see who’s eligible
THOUSANDS could get $850 dollar relief checks – but swift action is needed. Maine residents must submit their 2021 tax return by the extended date of October 31st in order to claim the check. An estimated 858,000 Mainers are eligible for a piece of the $729.3 million relief package,...
Direct payments of $275 go out in the mail to nearly 2million Americans in weeks – are you eligible?
NEARLY two million households will start receiving tax credit payments in the coming weeks. New York residents who filed their taxes for 2021 and received either the earned income tax credit or the child tax credit are eligible for additional direct payments this fall. The extra payments, totaling $475million, were...
One week until Americans get direct payments worth up to $1,657 – your birthday will decide when you get the money
MILLIONS of Social Security recipients can expect to see their next payment in one week. The payments, which average $1,657 a month, will drop into accounts on one of three days, depending on your date of birth. Social Security payments go out on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of...
CNET
Social Security Payments for October: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive
The next Social Security check for October will be disbursed tomorrow, Oct. 12. Payments for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already gone out this month. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye...
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
Motley Fool
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
Stimulus update: Exact date $1,050 one-time inflation relief check payments will be sent out revealed
People living in California may be eligible for a state-issued direct payment of over $1,000.
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
Apply now to get $500 in stimulus money each month
counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for thousands of residents in Chicago. A new program is in place to help give $500 each month nearly 36% of Cook County residents.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payment: $1,657 direct check for October to be sent out Wednesday
Several Social Security recipients will receive their regular monthly payment worth an average of $1,546 per check on Wednesday. Those born from the first through the 10th of their birth months will receive their regular payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. Recipients with birth dates after the 10th will receive their checks later in the month.
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: Which States Will Send Out Money in October
Californians should start receiving their "Middle Class Tax Refund" checks in October. Eligible Virginians can look for rebate checks by Halloween. To help residents weather the uncertain economy, many states are sending stimulus checks as large as $1,050 in the form of one-time tax rebates and refunds this year through the start of 2023.
ValueWalk
10M People Have Yet To Claim Federal Coronavirus Stimulus Checks – They Can Still Do So
Federal stimulus checks proved to be a lifeline for millions of Americans during the coronavirus pandemic. A new government report, however, claims that millions of people haven’t yet claimed their federal stimulus payment. There is still some time left for such people, both taxpayers and non-filers, to claim federal...
Fox40
Direct deposit or debit card? Here’s how you’ll get your inflation relief check
(NEXSTAR) – The very first batch of California inflation relief checks – also called the Middle Class Tax Refund – will be sent out on Friday. How quickly you receive your payment will depend on the method it’s being sent out. The state is sending out...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get $841 boost as multiple states to pay out – will you get cash?
MILLIONS of SSI recipients are awaiting their monthly $841 payments, which are set to drop in about two weeks. Social Security Supplemental Income is intended to help seniors, disabled, or blind people with lower incomes. SSI payments are always sent out on the first of the month unless it falls...
Woman mails check to IRS, has it returned with all ink vanished | Here's what happened
It seems like something out of a spy novel: A woman mailed a check to the IRS, only to have it returned to her completely blank! Here's what happened.
Stimulus Check Update: When to Expect Rebate As 10 States Send Out Payments
Residents in California, Virginia and eight other states will receive some extra cash in October to combat the rising prices across the nation.
You could still be owed $3,600 from unclaimed $3.7billion pot – how to check if you’re missing out
AMERICANS are owed up to $3,600 worth of payments and you’ll want to check and make sure that you’re not missing out. A report from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration shows that the Internal Revenue Service failed to send the advanced Child Tax Credit payment to 4.1million qualifying households, worth a total of $3.7billion.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Maximum payment of $4,194 to be sent out to millions in five days
Social Security retirement payments of up to $4,194 will be sent to qualifying recipients in five days. The average retiree receives $1,673 per month from Social Security, but those who refrain from retiring until age 70 could be eligible to receive the maximum benefit of $4,194. Payments are slated to be sent out on Oct. 19 for people with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of any month.
State Stimulus Check Updates: October 2022
According to NBC Bay Area, California's Franchise Tax Board is expecting about 90% of the payments to be made by the end of October. Individuals earning between $75,000 and $125,000 will get $250 each, plus another $250 if they have dependents.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 17