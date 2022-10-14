Read full article on original website
Melatonin can be a nightmare if used incorrectly, experts say
Melatonin appears to be effective at helping people who take it fall asleep, but the supplement may also cause nightmares and potentially disrupt the body's natural clock when used inappropriately, experts told UPI.
5 Best Michigan Winter Family Vacations
I think it's time to get a head start on this whole winter thing by writing an article about the 5 best Michigan winter family vacations. Before you know it, all of Michigan will be covered in a blanket of snow and that only means one thing, time to plan a winter destination getaway.!
DOJ files injunction against six e-cigarette makers
The Justice Department has filed a permanent injunction against six separate manufacturers of e-cigarettes, alleging they continue to flout federal rules and guidelines, authorities said Tuesday.
Asian Americans Are Sharing The Most Offensive Thing A Non-Asian Person Has Said To Them "Romantically," And My Jaw Is On The Floor
"While hitting on me, a guy said, 'I love it when you get mad because you look even more Asian.'"
Not So Motor City: Detroit Named One Of The Worst Cities In US To Drive In
While it may hold the nickname of Motor City, it can be a little bit of a headache to drive around in Detroit. And while most major cities have the advantage of being able to blame heavy traffic for the disadvantage of being "hard to navigate", Detroit instead faces every other problem possible without the long delays.
