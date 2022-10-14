Read full article on original website
Mother and son identified as victims in DougCo I-25 crashHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Infant, mother sought by CBI and Aurora Police for alleged parental kidnappingHeather WillardAurora, CO
Man convicted of exposing Aurora child to fentanyl sentenced to 20 yearsHeather WillardAurora, CO
Denver's $2 billion sidewalk build-out plan: Yes or no?David HeitzDenver, CO
Construction beginning on new Aurora Mental Health Center campusDavid HeitzAurora, CO
chsaanow.com
5A boys tennis: Cherry Creeks fends off Valor Christian for team title
DENVER - New format, same result. With a 5-2 dual victory, the Cherry Creek boys tennis team clinched the 2022 5A boys tennis championship over Valor Christian, Tuesday evening, at Denver's City Park. It was the 45th team title for the Bruins, and third in a row, but the first with the new format.
247Sports
Quarterback Brendon Lewis enters the transfer portal
Quarterback Brendon Lewis entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, ending a near three year run with the Buffaloes. The Dallas native started 13 games, and saw action in two other contests, during his time at CU. "First off, I'd like to begin by thanking God for giving me the opportunity...
goairforcefalcons.com
Golfers travel to TPC Colorado at Heron Lakes
THIS WEEK: The Air Force golf team travels north on I-25 for the TPC Colorado at Heron Lakes, hosted by the University of Denver, Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 17-19, in Berthoud, Colo. The par-72 course plays at 8,001 yards. Tee times will begin each day at 9:30 am MT. Live scoring will be available on golfstat.com.
What’s Up With That Giant Bubble Thing In Windsor?
If you're driving in East Windsor on HWY 392 and you glance to the South, you will notice something really big that seemingly popped up overnight and may be wondering what the heck that giant white bubble looking thing is?. Well, I can assure you that it is not a...
9News
Elton John adds Denver concert to farewell tour
DENVER — Elton John is returning to the Mile High City next month for a concert as part of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour.'. The 'Rocket Man' will perform his 15th concert in Denver at Ball Arena on Friday, November 4. Fans can sign up...
Next steps announced for historic tourist stop along Colorado 14er
Denver officials have rolled out a rough blueprint for the near future of an iconic, historic destination undergoing major changes. While a decades-long family operation is set to end, Denver Parks and Recreation recently pledged limited services at Echo Lake Lodge while working toward a multi-year mission "to maintain and protect its rustic mountain character and setting well into the next century."
Honest Cooking
How To Spend A Spectacular Culinary Weekend In Denver’s Cherry Creek North
Whether you’re looking for a staycation outside of your homey Denver neighborhood or you’re craving a culinary and shopping weekend in one place, look no further than Cherry Creek North. This beautiful, walkable city is a bit high-end but still approachable, polished, and clean, and it prides itself...
Got A Sweet Tooth? Voodoo Donuts To Open Another Spot In Colorado
If you love doughnuts, one of the best places to get them anywhere in the country is a place called Voodoo Doughnuts and they're expanding with their 15 location overall and their 4th here in the great state of Colorado. With locations already on Araphoe and 30th in Denver along...
cohaitungchi.com
15+ Romantic Things to Do in Denver, Colorado
This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure page for full details. You are reading: Fun things to do in denver for couples | 15+ Romantic Things to Do in Denver, Colorado. Looking for romantic things to do in Denver? We’ve got you covered. Denver is a vibrant...
This Denver Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Colorado
Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta in every state.
i-70scout.com
CPW relocates bear from residential area of Littleton to better habitat
The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate. LITTLETON, COLO. – After receiving a report of a bear hit by a car near Ken Caryl Avenue and Kipling Parkway in Littleton, Colorado around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers received a second call of a bear in a tree in a residential area not far from the intersection. Officers from CPW and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office monitored the bear throughout the evening, suspecting it was the same bear that had been hit by a car. When the bear was still in the tree in the morning, the decision was made to tranquilize and evaluate the bear.
KDVR.com
This is the date Denver usually sees 1st snowfall
DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a day with high temperatures near 70 degrees. While the weather might not have you thinking about snow, Tuesday is actually the average date of the first snowfall in Denver. While Denver does not currently have snow in the short-term...
This Colorado Haunted House Is #1 In The Country And We Agree
This Colorado haunted house has been locally famous for decades but is also ranked as the top haunted attraction in the country. Have you ever been?. As a kid, I remember walking through the now-defunct Northglenn Mall and seeing the posters and displays for the "Brutal Planet" haunted house which was set up in the Mall. I was only 9 or 10 so I wasn't allowed to go but that's where my love for haunted houses began. When they moved Brutal Planet to Elitch Gardens years later, I finally got to experience this legendary Colorado haunted house, and it was well worth the wait.
Cheapest places to get a gallon of gas in Denver metro
If you need to fill up your gas tank in the Denver metro area Monday morning, there is some good news. Gas prices are actually down over the last week.
travellens.co
17 Best Things to Do in Boulder, CO
Boulder is a city just 30 minutes from the state capital Denver. It’s the county seat of Boulder County and is one of the most populated cities in the entire state of Colorado. Situated at the foot of Colorado’s world-famous Rocky Mountains, Boulder teems with natural resources and geographical...
KDVR.com
Elton John brings surprise stop of final tour to Denver in 2 weeks
DENVER (KDVR) — Sir Elton John is saying farewell to the yellow brick road one last time in Denver, and the best part is you won’t have to wait long to see the show. Ball Arena made a surprise announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday that the Rocket Man himself will be back in Denver in just two weeks on Friday, Nov. 4.
Top 10 vehicles stolen in Denver metro
Colorado continues to lead the nation in motor vehicle thefts and new data shows things aren't slowing down.
Shotgun Willie's lawyer dies following night at club
A lawyer for the topless club Shotgun Willie's stopped breathing in the club parking lot three weeks ago and later died after an evening of drinking and unusual behavior, according to several witnesses.George Stephen Long, 70, represented the strip club in various legal actions and was at the club the night of Sept. 30. According to a police report obtained by CBS News Colorado, Long got to the club around 8:30 p.m. and met with a female entertainer who played cards and had drinks with the attorney.A videotape reviewed by Glendale police indicated Long had two or three drinks between...
Denver Colorado’s Schomp Family’s Lavish Mansion is For Sale
A piece of Denver history is available for purchase - but it comes with a hefty price tag. The Schomp Mansion, known for its ties to the long-standing Colorado automotive group, has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. Step Inside...
arizonasuntimes.com
Celebrity Drag Queen Serves as Crossing Guard for Denver Students to Promote Safety
A Denver school featured a drag queen as a crossing guard in celebration of National Walk and Bike to School Day, according to school social media posts. Drag entertainer Dixie Krystals helped students cross the street at Denver Public School on Oct. 12 as a part of the school’s Walk & Roll to School Day, according to social media posts. Krystals was included as one of the school’s “celebrity crossing guards” in honor of Pedestrian Safety Month.
