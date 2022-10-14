Read full article on original website
Dunkirk family joins Sweet Buffalo on News 4 at 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In late January 2022, 38-year-old Jose Carmona of Dunkirk became infected with COVID-19. After a months long ordeal with multiple visits to hospitals, Carmona passed away, leaving behind a wife and six children. On Monday, his family, including his wife Meagan joined News 4 at...
Buffalo’s Hertel Ave Gets a New Name [Photos]
A major street in the City of Buffalo just got a new name, and people are loving it. It's not every day a major, well-known road in a city gets a new name. Often, when they do, it's for historical or cultural reasons. That makes sense, too. Cities do and should celebrate their icons and significant people. After all, in Buffalo McKinley Parkway isn't a random name. It's named after President McKinley.
Tariq Nelson and Hannah Heil Named Bengal Athletes of the Week
BUFFALO, NY – Congratulations to Tariq Nelson (Brooklyn, NY/Boys and Girls) of the Buffalo State football team, and Hannah Heil (Medina, NY/Medina) of the Buffalo State women's swimming and diving team, our Bengal Athletes of the Week. Nelson earns the honor for the second time this season after a...
Buffalo and Western New York Bartender Hall of Fame inducted 16 new members
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Western New York Bartender Hall of Fame inducted 16 new members at a lively ceremony Monday night at The Buffalo Bar and Grill. Inductees were recognized for their decades of service and always memorable hospitality. The annual event had more inductees than usual...
Hosa Omar Scores Late Winner to Lift Men's Soccer over Potsdam
POTSDAM, NY – Hosa Omar's (Buffalo, NY/Lackawanna) goal in the 83rd minute lifted the Buffalo State men's soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Potsdam on Saturday afternoon. RECORDS: Buffalo State (4-6-4, 2-4-1 SUNYAC), Potsdam (5-5-4, 0-4-3 SUNYAC) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Omar's goal was his team-leading third...
Grief, anguish after Tyler Lewis, 19, is stabbed to death at University of Buffalo
BALDWIN, N.Y. - The promising life of a Long Island college student ended after he was stabbed to death outside a dorm at the University at Buffalo. Witnesses say they saw a group of young men fighting when one suddenly fell to the ground. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, there's grief and anguish inside an elegant Tudor-style home in Baldwin. College student Tyler Lewis, 19, was the only child of Terrence and Roquishia. The parents are inconsolable, surrounded by relatives who are asking "Why?" "We want justice for Tyler. This was his freedom," said aunt Tiffany Walker. "Education was key. He came from a...
Four Famous Places To Get Pasta In Western New York
Today is National Pasta Day and while Buffalo is known for its wings and sponge candy there are some amazing places to celebrate all things pasta today. If you are looking for a great place to dig into an amazing plate of pasta there are four places that are must head to for a great dish of pasta.
Earliest Date You Can Expect Inches Of Snow In Buffalo, New York
How many reports have you seen showing that there “may or may not” be snow in the forecast this week?. Tons, right? It’s like everyone in Western New York keeps attempting to predict when it will come, but what does that really mean?. Lately, you may have...
Buffalo High School Football Team Has To Forfeit Games
Officials from the school blame a clerical error for allowing a student, who was later deemed ineligible to play, to make the team. The number 1 ranked Lewis J Bennett Tigers High School Football team has been forced to forfeit the first 6 games it's played this season. According to...
Family of UB stabbing victim seeking answers, justice
Tyler Lewis, a 19-year-old Buffalo State College student, was a victim that lost his life after being stabbed on University at Buffalo's North Campus on Friday.
Here’s When the Chick-fil-A in Hamburg Should Open
Buffalo is a city which is big on supporting its local restaurants. This is a region that adores locally-owned businesses and those are the places which serve up the best chicken wings, beef on weck, spaghetti parm, French onion soup, craft beer and so much more. Western New York still...
Rock legends Journey to perform in Buffalo March 16 with special guest TOTO
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Legendary rock band Journey will bring their Freedom Tour 2023 to Buffalo in March. They will perform at the KeyBank Center on March 16, 2023, along with special guest TOTO. Journey is promoting their 50th Anniversary celebration of their Freedom Tour. “We are all thankful and...
Erie County Fall Festival held Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of Western New Yorkers stopped by Como Park Saturday for the sights and sounds of Erie County’s Fall Festival. The festival featured a variety of vendors, food trucks, and free family programs.
'Don't Stop Believin' as Journey is set to bring its tour to KeyBank Center
Legendary rock band, Journey, is set to bring its 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2023 to Buffalo in March.
Buffalo man shot in Baitz Ave. apartment complex
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Dynamic duo behind Dopest Dough rising to meet demand in East Aurora
EAST AURORA — If you are the type of person who believes a great bagel can change your day, then you have to try Dopest Dough. Dopest Dough is an artisan bakery in East Aurora that specializes in handcrafted breads, bagels. and more. "Everything we do is sourdough based,"...
Buffalo teen in stable condition after Saturday shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 15-year-old Buffalo boy is in stable condition after a shooting Saturday night, police said. Police say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Oakmont Avenue, where they say the teen was struck in connection with a shots fired call between two vehicles. He was […]
Student from Long Island fatally stabbed at Buffalo college campus
Tyler Lewis, 19, of Baldwin was stabbed in the chest Friday night on Campus Road. He was a student at a different SUNY school - Buffalo State College.
Buffalo police are investigating a shooting in East Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in East Buffalo. According to police, South District officers responded to a call just after 7:10 p.m. on Baitz Avenue, off Clinton Street. Detectives say a man was shot while inside an apartment complex. The 29-year-old...
Famous Hamburg Restaurant is Finally Expanding Its Parking
Now that we're heading into the colder weather, going to comforting Western New York restaurants will be a popular activity over the next several months, especially from now until Christmas and New Year's Eve. The Buffalo region is known for many famous restaurants and if you have noticed, some of...
