ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIVB

Dunkirk family joins Sweet Buffalo on News 4 at 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In late January 2022, 38-year-old Jose Carmona of Dunkirk became infected with COVID-19. After a months long ordeal with multiple visits to hospitals, Carmona passed away, leaving behind a wife and six children. On Monday, his family, including his wife Meagan joined News 4 at...
DUNKIRK, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Hertel Ave Gets a New Name [Photos]

A major street in the City of Buffalo just got a new name, and people are loving it. It's not every day a major, well-known road in a city gets a new name. Often, when they do, it's for historical or cultural reasons. That makes sense, too. Cities do and should celebrate their icons and significant people. After all, in Buffalo McKinley Parkway isn't a random name. It's named after President McKinley.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Tariq Nelson and Hannah Heil Named Bengal Athletes of the Week

BUFFALO, NY – Congratulations to Tariq Nelson (Brooklyn, NY/Boys and Girls) of the Buffalo State football team, and Hannah Heil (Medina, NY/Medina) of the Buffalo State women's swimming and diving team, our Bengal Athletes of the Week. Nelson earns the honor for the second time this season after a...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Hosa Omar Scores Late Winner to Lift Men's Soccer over Potsdam

POTSDAM, NY – Hosa Omar's (Buffalo, NY/Lackawanna) goal in the 83rd minute lifted the Buffalo State men's soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Potsdam on Saturday afternoon. RECORDS: Buffalo State (4-6-4, 2-4-1 SUNYAC), Potsdam (5-5-4, 0-4-3 SUNYAC) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Omar's goal was his team-leading third...
POTSDAM, NY
CBS New York

Grief, anguish after Tyler Lewis, 19, is stabbed to death at University of Buffalo

BALDWIN, N.Y. - The promising life of a Long Island college student ended after he was stabbed to death outside a dorm at the University at Buffalo. Witnesses say they saw a group of young men fighting when one suddenly fell to the ground. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, there's grief and anguish inside an elegant Tudor-style home in Baldwin. College student Tyler Lewis, 19, was the only child of Terrence and Roquishia. The parents are inconsolable, surrounded by relatives who are asking "Why?" "We want justice for Tyler. This was his freedom," said aunt Tiffany Walker. "Education was key. He came from a...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Four Famous Places To Get Pasta In Western New York

Today is National Pasta Day and while Buffalo is known for its wings and sponge candy there are some amazing places to celebrate all things pasta today. If you are looking for a great place to dig into an amazing plate of pasta there are four places that are must head to for a great dish of pasta.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Here’s When the Chick-fil-A in Hamburg Should Open

Buffalo is a city which is big on supporting its local restaurants. This is a region that adores locally-owned businesses and those are the places which serve up the best chicken wings, beef on weck, spaghetti parm, French onion soup, craft beer and so much more. Western New York still...
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo teen in stable condition after Saturday shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 15-year-old Buffalo boy is in stable condition after a shooting Saturday night, police said. Police say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Oakmont Avenue, where they say the teen was struck in connection with a shots fired call between two vehicles. He was […]
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy