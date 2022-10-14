Read full article on original website
Lindsay Lohan Is an Heiress Suffering From Amnesia in Holiday Romance ‘Falling for Christmas’ Trailer
Lindsay Lohan is in the holiday spirit. The actress on Friday debuted the official trailer for her upcoming Netflix film Falling for Christmas, in which she stars alongside Chord Overstreet. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Rings of Power' Writers React to 5 Fan Criticisms of Their Show'Luckiest Girl Alive' Review: Mila Kunis Leads Lackluster Netflix Adaptation of Jessica Knoll's Best-SellerFirst 'Super Mario Bros.' Trailer: Chris Pratt Brings Nintendo Favorite to Life In the film, Lohan plays a hotel heiress who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident — seconds after a marriage proposal. Unable to remember who she is, the heiress...
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
bravotv.com
Garcelle Beauvais Just Landed a Major Acting Gig
Fans can catch the RHOBH cast member on a brand-new comedy series. Garcelle Beauvais just landed a role in a project sure to serve as a major addition to her acting resume. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member is set to star in Survival of the Thickest, a new Netflix comedy series that also features FBI's Anissa Felix, Pose's Peppermint, P-Valley's Taylor Selé, and I May Destroy You's Marouane Zott.
NME
Lily-Rose Depp loses control to The Weeknd in ‘The Idol’ trailer
HBO has released a new trailer for upcoming series The Idol – check it out above. Created by Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, Reza Fahim and Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, the drama series follows a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.
Essie Davis Joins Netflix Adaptation of David Nicholls’ ‘One Day’ (Exclusive)
The Babadook star Essie Davis has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming series adaptation of David Nicholls much-loved 2009 comic romance novel One Day. The White Lotus‘ Leo Woodall and This Is Going to Hurt breakout Ambika Mod are set to play the lead roles of Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley, respectively, in the series, which will chart the pair’s encounters and the ups and downs of their relationship on the same day each year, beginning when they first meet at Edinburgh University on July 15, 1988. The Hollywood Reporter understands that Davis will play Dexter’s mother, Alison (who was...
Naomi Watts Was Told Her Acting Career Would End Once She ‘Became Unf—able’ at 40: ‘That Made Me so Mad’
Naomi Watts just earned strong reviews for leading Amazon Prime Video’s English-language remake of “Goodnight Mommy.” This month, she’s headlining Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix thriller, “The Watcher.” She’ll also be reuniting with the mega-producer to play Babe Paley in the Capote-centric second season of FX’s “Feud.” All of this is to say Watts’ acting career is thriving, which is not what she was told by an unnamed Hollywood figure after her U.S. breakthrough in David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive.” Watts was 33 at the time, which many in Hollywood viewed as old. “I was told, ‘You better get a lot done because...
Margot Robbie says police had to shut down 'Amsterdam' filming because the director never called 'cut'
Margot Robbie told "The Tonight Show" that the director David O. Russell refused to stop filming. The Pasadena, California, police department was forced to shut down production, she said. Christian Bale was acting right up until the authorities told the crew to stop, she added.
Chandra Wilson’s Children: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Two Daughters & Son With Partner
Chandra Wilson has a high-profile career playing Dr. Miranda Bailey on TV’s wildly popular hit series Grey’s Anatomy. But the Emmy nominated actress and People’s Choice Award winner, 53, has a fulfilling life behind the scenes as well. And although she’s been extremely private about her longtime partner, she does sometimes open up about her three children, ranging in age from 16 to 28.
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
‘The Addams Family’: Jackie Coogan Was a Former Child Star Before Taking on Uncle Fester Role
Long before he became Uncle Fester on 'The Addams Family," Jackie Coogan was a child star discovered by Charlie Chaplin.
Outlander Recasts Jenny Murray For Season 7 — Find Out Who's Playing Her
Outlander‘s Murray family will look a wee bit different when the Starz drama returns for Season 7. Kristin Atherton (Doctors, Waterloo Road) is joining the series as a recast Jenny Murray, a role played in Seasons 1 through 3 by Laura Donnelly (The Nevers), the network announced Tuesday. In addition, Starz revealed that some familiar faces from past seasons will show up again in the upcoming episodes. Graham McTavish (who plays Dougal MacKenzie), Nell Hudson (Laoghaire Fraser), Steven Cree (the elder Ian Murray), Lotte Verbeek (Geillis Duncan), Andrew Whipp (Brian Fraser) and Layla Burns (Joan MacKimmmie) all will reprise their characters. How will...
msn.com
The Big Bang Theory cast felt "blindsided" by Jim Parsons
The Big Bang Theory cast felt "blindsided" when Jim Parsons decided that season 12 would be his last. A new book has revealed some previously unknown backstage drama that threatened to derail the beloved sitcom's final season. Titled The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series and written by Jessica Radloff, the book features the show's cast members detailing how they found out that the series was coming to a close.
ComicBook
Sons of Anarchy Star Teases Potential Return to Franchise
Sons of Anarchy came to a bloody, heartbreaking end back in 2014. Fans watched as the show's lead character, Jax Teller, opted to end his own life in an effort to save both his family and the club. In the years since, the man who played Jax has gone on to be a much bigger star. Charlie Hunnam has starred in studio blockbusters and indie darlings since hanging up his helmet at the end of Sons of Anarchy, but a return to the franchise could be in the cards, as improbable as that seems.
WHAS 11
'She-Hulk' Star Tatiana Maslany on the Season 1 Finale, Daredevil & the New Hulk in the Family (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for the season 1 finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show Is This?" Don't read on if you haven't watched!. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up its first season on Thursday with a majorly-meta finale that found Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), literally breaking the fourth wall to reset the things that had gone wrong with her story.
The Big Bang Theory: What happened after Jim Parsons ‘blindsided’ co-stars with news of his exit?
A new oral history of The Big Bang Theory has disclosed how Jim Parsons apparently “blindsided” his co-stars with his decision to exit.Jessica Radloff’s forthcoming book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit casts a light on the dramatic conclusion to the hit series, which came to an end in 2019 after 12 seasons.As per Yahoo! Entertainment, Parsons – who played the character of Sheldon – told Radloff: “I don’t think there was a part of me that actually thought I would do more seasons [of Big Bang] after the twelfth.“I was ready to…...
Why Jamie Lee Curtis Had Trouble Distinguishing Her Real Life From ‘Freaky Friday’ While Filming
Jamie Lee Curtis had a lot in common with her 'Freaky Friday' character. In fact, it affects her memory of shooting the film.
Murder, She Wrote's Angela Lansbury, Star of Stage and Screen, Dead at 96
Angela Lansbury, a TV legend thanks to her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, passed away Tuesday at the age of 96. Broadway World has a statement from Lansbury’s family: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday. In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”
WHAS 11
Rob Lowe Looks Back on The Moment He Thought His Career Was Over (Exclusive)
Rob Lowe has come a long way. The 58-year-old actor rocketed to fame in 1983's The Outsiders and has since enjoyed an enviable career by any standards, but Lowe admits that even he worried that his career might be over at one point in the '90s. "One day I woke...
theplaylist.net
‘The Penguin’: Colin Farrell Teases Opening Moments Of His Upcoming ‘Batman’ Spinoff Series
While we don’t know when Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson are going to get back together and start production on a sequel to “The Batman,” we know that we’ll be invited back to Gotham soon enough thanks to the first spinoff series, “The Penguin.” And now, thanks to that series’ star, Colin Farrell, we have an idea about when/how the show fits in the continuity.
WHAS 11
'Rings of Power' Finale: The Cast Reacts to 'Unexpected and Satisfying' Conclusion to Season 1 (Exclusive)
The first season of The Rings of Power has officially come to a close with an “unexpected” finale as the Lord of the Rings prequel series explores the lives and events that took place thousands of years before J. R. R. Tolkien’s trilogy of books (and subsequent films). And along the way, audiences learned how Mordor was created, that the elves were in danger of dying, and there were plenty of signs that evil was, in fact, reemerging.
