Knoxville, TN

AP Top 25: Tennessee up to No. 3, ‘Bama’s Top-5 Streak Ends

Tennessee moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama. The Crimson Tide was one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend and dropped three places to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Alabama swapped places with the Vols after losing to them 52-49 on a field goal as time expired Saturday.
Nick Saban Comments on the State of Officiating

Alabama broke a school record for penalties in the loss against Tennessee on Saturday. Alabama committed 17 penalties for a total of 130 yards to the the Volunteers' six. The Crimson Tide now leads the country with 66 penalties. Nick Saban has talked about Alabama's penalties issues throughout the year,...
Hurts and Smith Keep Eagles Undefeated

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith propelled the Philadelphia Eagles to victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts finished the game with 155 passing yards, 27 rushing yards, and two touchdowns. Smith had five catches for 44 yards and caught the game-sealing touchdown. The Eagles entered the...
Poll: Has Zappe forged a QB controversy in Foxborough?

It's a new week but the same Monday question for today's Drive Poll as Zappe Fever rages on throughout New England. The epidemic reached new heights yesterday in Cleveland as 4th round pick Bailey Zappe became the first QB in the Super Bowl era (1967-present) to win his first two starts and tally a QB rating of 100 or better in those matchups.
