Read full article on original website
Related
AP Top 25: Tennessee up to No. 3, ‘Bama’s Top-5 Streak Ends
Tennessee moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama. The Crimson Tide was one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend and dropped three places to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Alabama swapped places with the Vols after losing to them 52-49 on a field goal as time expired Saturday.
Nick Saban Comments on the State of Officiating
Alabama broke a school record for penalties in the loss against Tennessee on Saturday. Alabama committed 17 penalties for a total of 130 yards to the the Volunteers' six. The Crimson Tide now leads the country with 66 penalties. Nick Saban has talked about Alabama's penalties issues throughout the year,...
Big 12 finalizing 14-team scheduling model which include Oklahoma and Texas
The Big 12 is in deliberation on finalizing the football schedules for the 2023 and 2024 football seasons. The conference is going forward with a 14-team conference schedule that will include Brigham Young University, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF. Texas and Oklahoma have two more seasons in the conference before joining...
When the College Football Playoff rankings will be announced
Rankings make or break teams in college football. And while the AP Top 25 rankings and Coaches Poll help us understand where the top teams stand up to now, the one that really matters is the official College Football Playoff poll created by the committee. Here's a look at the CFP committee's ...
Hurts and Smith Keep Eagles Undefeated
Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith propelled the Philadelphia Eagles to victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts finished the game with 155 passing yards, 27 rushing yards, and two touchdowns. Smith had five catches for 44 yards and caught the game-sealing touchdown. The Eagles entered the...
Poll: Has Zappe forged a QB controversy in Foxborough?
It's a new week but the same Monday question for today's Drive Poll as Zappe Fever rages on throughout New England. The epidemic reached new heights yesterday in Cleveland as 4th round pick Bailey Zappe became the first QB in the Super Bowl era (1967-present) to win his first two starts and tally a QB rating of 100 or better in those matchups.
Look: Joe Burrow Rocks A National Championship Jersey In His Return To The Dome
It's another NFL Sunday and that means another week of great matchups and storylines. This Sunday brings a highly anticipated matchup between the Saints and the Cincinnati Bengals. Both teams are looking to get to .500 on the season and stay in contention for a playoff spot. This game also...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0