The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be TemporaryTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 MillionTom HandyEl Paso, TX
golobos.com
Lobos Drop Rio Grande Rivalry 21-9
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — It was another rough third quarter, and a key penalty that kept an Aggie drive alive proved critical and New Mexico State took the 112th edition of the Rio Grande Rivalry 21-9, its first win over UNM since a 30-28 win in Albuquerque in 2017.
Week Nine 9 Overtime Game of the Week: Riverside vs. Austin
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – District 1-4A Division I could be decided on Friday night in the week nine 9 Overtime Game of the Week. Riverside (7-1, 2-0 District 1-4A DI) will travel to McKee Stadium to square off with Austin (3-4, 1-0) in what will likely serve as the de facto district championship game. […]
Speaking their language: Navajo broadcast of NM State game highlights Navajo Nation, lack of Native Americans in college athletics
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – On Saturday, New Mexico State beat rival New Mexico on the football field for the first time since 2017, 21-9. The Aggies and Lobos mean a lot to the state, but so do its indigenous people, who have lived in the region for hundreds of years. That history and tradition […]
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa Jackalopes vs. El Paso Rhinos
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Jackalopes swept the El Paso Rhinos in their first home series of the season. Watch the highlights below for a more in-depth look.
‘Shark Tank’ event gives students, alumni chance to pitch to investors
The event is annual, and for the last two years, it had been held virtually.
Things to do this Weekend
EL PASO, Texas-- It's the end of the week. Don't have any plans? We got you covered. El Paso Film Festival started yesterday and will go through Sunday, come enjoy "The Prank" film showing at the Plaza Theater Today. Starting at 7 pm to 9 pm. For more information visit: https://elpasofilmfestival.org/festival/2022/films/the-prank Also the El Paso Wine The post Things to do this Weekend appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Rain storms hit the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas- Large volumes of rain hit the Borderland Sunday night going into Monday morning. Storms out of the Southwest pushed their way into the area dropping close to an inch of rain within minutes near Las Cruces. The systems were fast-moving preventing any real flooding. Those clouds mixed...
West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause
EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulbeda, has now turned into 63 corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause appeared first on KVIA.
EPISD explores returning “traditional” calendar, they’re asking for parents’ opinions
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District is receiving feedback from parents to bring back the "traditional" school calendar. Early this month, the EPISD Community Engagement Department sent an email to district parents asking for feedback on the traditional and intersession school calendar. Currently, students are given two weeks off in March The post EPISD explores returning “traditional” calendar, they’re asking for parents’ opinions appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Rain continues with temperatures dropping
EL PASO, Texas- The First Alert will stay in effect through the weekend into Monday. Chances for precipitation jump up to 80% on Sunday, dropping off to 20% on Monday. Things dry up slightly Tuesday through Friday when a 10% chance returns. Temperatures will be in the high 70s during...
Two men found shot in desert area near Red Hawk golf course in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men were shot in the desert area west of the Red Hawk Golf Club in Las Cruces, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. They found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his […]
A New Mexico Skater Landed a Tricky & Popular Spot In El Paso
So today is my final day working at KLAQ and wanted to highlight something that's gnarly but scary as hell. I came across a friend of a friend's post that just blew my mind. It sure is nice to see skater tourists looking for an ideal spot to skateboard in El Paso. Just like one particular visitor from Albuquerque, New Mexico who visited El Paso recently.
Horizon, San Eli, Socorro make FBI’s “50 safest cities in Texas” list
These are the 50 safest cities in Texas, according to SafeWise data.
EP Water schedules water outage in northwest El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest El Paso overnight on Monday, Oct. 17. The shut off will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Residents may not have water service or may experience low water pressure during this time. […]
cbs4local.com
Abe Romero died from 'blunt head trauma,' according to autopsy
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The Medical Examiner released the autopsy for a Las Cruces high school football player that died weeks after a game he played in. Abe Romero died on September 17 while receiving treatment at an El Paso hospital. Romero who played football for Organ Mountain...
KFOX 14
Crash on I-10 west near Zaragoza caused delay for drivers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash on Interstate 10 west near Zaragoza caused major delay Monday morning. The crash blocked the left 2 lanes and caused backup to Don Haskins. It is unknown of any injuries. It is unknown what caused the crash. The crash happened at 8...
cbs4local.com
El Paso water announces temporary water shut off for northwest neighborhoods
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso water announced that some neighborhoods in Northwest El Paso will be without water services Monday night. The scheduled temporary water outage is scheduled to begin Monday at 8 p.m. and last overnight until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. The planned water shut off...
El Paso County celebrates breaking ground on new off-road vehicle park in Fabens
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department, along with the office of Commissioner Iliana Holguin, Precinct 3, hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony for San Felipe Park on Saturday, Oct.15. San Felipe Park is an Off-Highway Vehicle Park located in Fabens and is often used by the off-roading community. The newly […]
KFOX 14
Crash reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A multi-vehicle crash was reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca Monday afternoon. It's unknown at this time how many vehicles are involved. EMS is currently checking three patients at the scene. It's unknown what caused the crash. The right lane is closed. Motorists are...
Alleged Walmart shoplifter shot in September by EPPD charged
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man shot by El Paso Police (EPPD) after allegedly lunging at him with a knife after reportedly shoplifting from a Neighborhood Walmart in Northeast El Paso in September is now behind bars. Jonathan Aguilar Kurzenberger, 22, is charged with Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault on a Peace officer. As […]
