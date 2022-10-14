Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Katie Hobbs on the issues most pressing to Arizona
If elected the next Governor of Arizona, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has part of her day-one agenda laid out — calling a special session over abortion. The law from before Arizona was a state that bans abortion in nearly all circumstances, including rape and incest, except if the life of the pregnant person is at risk was reinstated after a Pima County judge ruled to lift an injunction in late September.
KTAR.com
Arizona veterans honored through flights to visit their memorials
WASHINGTON – Arizona veteran James Byram Price stood at attention and stared straight ahead at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the names of fallen soldiers etched onto the black marble of the wall, his reflection staring back. He stood rigid, silent, before the wall. His eyes were hidden behind a...
inbusinessphx.com
Scottsdale-Based Financing Co. Arranges Nearly $150M for New Arizona Build-to-Rent Developments
Tower Capital arranged $185.7 million in financing for four Build-to-Rent (BTR) developments that will result in 740 units delivered in Arizona and North Carolina. The financing encompasses three new projects in the Phoenix market, including $67.4 million for Village at Carver Mountain, $59.6 million for Village at Sonoran Vista, and $21.2 million for Montana Del Sur, as well as $37.5 million in financing for Poplin Glen, a BTR project in the Charlotte, NC MSA.
ABC 15 News
Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake talks big issues and election night
PHOENIX — After more than a year of listening to speeches and tolerating a blitzkrieg of television ads and social media posts, it's time for Arizona voters to have their say. Election Day is nearly upon us and 1.9 million voters in Maricopa County have received their early ballots....
viatravelers.com
16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Jerome, Arizona
Do you believe in Ghosts? Then, Jerome, Arizona, is the place for you. The historic town is roughly 25 miles southwest of Sedona and 100 miles north of Phoenix on Mingus Mountain. This unique town is a great day trip destination or perfect for a weekend getaway from Tucson, Sedona, or even Phoenix.
What do Arizona voters want from our next governor?
To that end, our reporters went into the community to ask Arizonans about key issues they want the next governor of Arizona to focus on once elected.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These 2 Arizona Restaurants Made Tripadvisor’s 2022 Best of the Best List
Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, announced this year’s award-winning restaurants in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice® Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants. The list features top rated restaurants in the U.S. and around the world, including two restaurants in Arizona: Cafe Monarch...
azbigmedia.com
5 best solleges in Arizona
With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 – $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
recordpatriot.com
On Kari Lake's campaign for Arizona governor, the mic is always hot
PHOENIX - If you'd like to speak with Kari Lake, there are some things you should know first. One is that Kari Lake does not say "um." Kari Lake's words are crisp and clean and, when needed, they can be warm or they can be harsh. The more confrontational you are, the more composed Kari Lake will become. People have said Kari Lake is "Donald Trump in heels," but really, she is Donald Trump with media training and polish. Her sentences are perfectly complete. Her hair is cropped into a familiar pixie cut, left over from 22 years on the anchor desk at Channel 10, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, where she entered living rooms every weeknight at 5 and 9. The name Kari Lake, first and last, is known by virtually everyone in Arizona. It has power. When Kari Lake walks into a room, all eyes turn to Kari Lake. She is one of those people.
inbusinessphx.com
Los Angeles Real Estate Firm Acquires 155-Unit Multifamily Property in Metro Phoenix
Odyssey Properties Group, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in Los Angeles, has acquired Nola on 50th, a 155-unit multifamily community located in the Arcadia submarket of Phoenix, Arizona, for $37.25 million. Nola on 50th, which Odyssey will be rebranding as Parq on 50th, is...
More dead horses found in Northern Arizona. Reward for info leading to arrest raised to $35k
ALPINE, Ariz. — Horse advocates say the number of horses found shot to death is now at 25 after they found another 10 carcasses in the forest near Alpine, AZ. Last week the number was at 15. Simone Netherlands, leader of the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, has...
scottsdale.org
State poised to become gambling world mecca
Arizona is gearing up for a sports year like no other the state could become the sports betting capital of the world – at least for a few weeks. The Valley hosts a national semifinal in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Then Super Bowl LVII comes to the same stadium Feb. 12. Finally, the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament unfolds at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 10-12 during Super Bowl week.
The Feds Tell Governor Ducey No More Containers on the Arizona Border
The U.S. Government sent a letter to Arizona's Governor and told him to stop putting up shipping containers on the Arizona-Mexico border. They also said it was a "trespass against the United States."
prescottenews.com
Arizona business appeals decision on Louisiana’s hodgepodge sales tax system for remote sellers – The Center Square
[Editor’s Note: Halstead Bead is a locally owned company.]. An Arizona business is appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals after a federal judge earlier this year dismissed a lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s remote seller sales tax structure. Halstead Bead, a small Arizona-based family craft and jewelry wholesaler owned...
prescottenews.com
Poll: Arizonans unhappy with country’s direction – The Center Square
When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
Incredible Video Shows Landspout Touch Down In Arizona
"The landspout that was spotted is likely a cold air funnel that briefly touched the ground."
fox10phoenix.com
Feds tells Arizona to remove shipping containers along border wall. We have why
The Bureau of Reclamation sent the letter last week, calling for the existing containers near the desert city of Yuma to be removed and no new ones placed. The letter says the bureau wants to prevent conflicts with two federal contracts already awarded and two more pending to fill two border wall gaps near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma area.
iheart.com
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Most Terrifying Places In America'
Halloween is in a few weeks and spooky season is in full swing! Those looking for a fright are in luck! Arizona is home to one of the most terrifying places in America. Cheapism compiled a list of the most terrifying places in the country. The website states, "America's scariest spots include places where horrific crimes took place, a cave where it's said a malevolent witch lurks, and a graveyard where some say a buried skull can still be heard screaming underground."
kyma.com
U.S. Department of Interior says Arizona broke federal law with shipping container placement
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The federal government says Arizona and Governor Ducey broke the law when they placed 122 shipping containers in multiple gaps in Yuma's border wall. The containers themselves, and the placement of the containers, were both bought and paid for by the state using money from...
