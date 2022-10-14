Read full article on original website
Shroud baffled by Overwatch 2 loss caused by clueless teammate
Twitch streamer and FPS legend Shroud was baffled when his Overwatch 2 teammate had no idea how to play the game, causing his team to lose the match. Although Shroud is one of the greatest FPS players of all time, even he cannot carry some of the clueless teammates that Overwatch 2 pairs him with during his ranked matches.
Overwatch 2 players blast new Victory cards amid departure from 6v6 matches
Overwatch 2 has players less than impressed with its new iteration of Victory cards, as one vital flaw has been pointed out amid the game’s change to 5v5 matches. Overwatch 2 dropped on October 4 and while Blizzard’s shooter has largely satisfied patient players, there have undoubtedly been some hiccups during its launch period.
Apex Legends players demand changes to stop Ranked smurfing for good in Season 15
The Apex Legends community is once again calling on developers Respawn to make a small change that should stop players from surfing in Ranked entirely. Smurfing is a huge issue in just about every game that has a skill-based MMR system, and Apex Legends is no different. From the get-go,...
HisWattson explains why Apex Legends pros always call out enemies for cheating
Apex Legends pro Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin has explained why high-ranked players immediately call out their enemies for cheating whenever they’re eliminated from a match. As with any multiplayer FPS, Apex Legends suffers from cheaters who gain an unfair advantage by using third-party software. While these hackers appear...
Overwatch 2 breaking records already as devs celebrate 25 million players
Overwatch 2 has topped 25 million players in 10 days, breaking records set by the first game. Activision Blizzard deployed Overwatch 2 as a free-to-play title approximately two weeks ago. It didn’t exactly enjoy a smooth landing, though. On the contrary, a pair of DDoS attacks severely strained server...
FormaL bashes “horrible” Warzone 2 gameplay after first look
CoD legend Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper shared his early impression of Warzone 2 and was less than impressed. In August, we ranked Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper as the sixth-best CoD player in history. He played an integral role in OpTic’s dynasty run and is considered one of the greatest AR players. FormaL retired from CoD in 2021, returning to his roots as a Halo player.
Videogamedunkey slams Overwatch 2 as “most disappointing” game of the year
In yet another video, Videogamedunkey harshly critiqued Overwatch 2, labeling the game as one of the “most disappointing” games of the year. Videogamedunkey is a popular YouTuber who frequently creates humorous videos reviewing the latest games while also providing brutally honest critiques. Initially, Dunkey released a video criticizing...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How does Bellibolt’s new ability work?
Bellibolt has been revealed as part of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Pokedex, and it is available to get in the Paldea Region with a new ability called Electromorphosis. The Pokemon was first unveiled as Iono’s partner on October 14, meaning it will be part of the Supercharged Streamer’s main team as Gym Leader.
Apex Legends coach PVPX demonstrates perfect Pharah counter in Overwatch 2 with Junkrat
Apex Legends master PVPX was one of the most talented Junkrat players in the world back in the original Overwatch and now he’s taking on OW2 and showing people how to perfectly shut down Pharah. The Overwatch 2 launch has drawn a lot of former players back into the...
Warzone streamer runs into little bro in Rebirth and gets absolutely smoked
Warzone is always full of surprises but few moments could possibly be as shocking as running into a family member in a public lobby but that’s exactly what happened to one streamer who ran into their little brother in a Rebirth Island lobby. Sibling rivalries can take all kinds...
FaZe Booya reveals BP50 Warzone build so good it’s a “bug” in Season 5 Reloaded
FaZe Clan Warzone competitor Booya has revealed a Season 5 Reloaded build of the new BP50 assault rifle, claiming it’s so strong in Rebirth Island it’s basically a “bug”. As is the system Warzone fans have become accustomed to, new weapons from Vanguard continue to make...
Halo Infinite player recreates Kokiri Forest from Zelda in stunning Forge build
One Halo Infinite player has recreated Kokiri Forest from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in stunning detail using Forge build mode. While Halo Infinite has suffered numerous development setbacks following its launch in November 2021, fans have long been holding out hope for the game’s Forge mode.
Dr Disrespect slams “clueless” CoD devs over massive Warzone 2.0 changes
YouTube streamer and mustache expert Dr Disrespect has described CoD devs as “clueless” over the proposed changes to Warzone 2.0, with particular concern over the inclusion of AI in standard multiplayer matches. Warzone 2.0 is rapidly approaching, and fans of the first battle royale are eagerly anticipating what...
Pokemon Go players slam Niantic for keeping Elite Raids “in-person” only
Pokemon Go players slam Niantic’s decision to limit the new Elite Raid battles to in-person only and fans are claiming it limits inclusivity. Pokemon Go recently announced the addition of Elite Raid battles, which serve as a more challenging raid mode. Unfortunately, the launch of Elite Raids did not...
Fortnite’s new Lizzo-inspired Emote will pump you up
The Pump Me Up emote in Fortnite features moves by Jaedan Gomez, who took inspiration from Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” single. TikTok star Jaedan Gomez went viral a few months ago for her “About Damn Time” dance. In addition to inspiring countless others to adopt the dance moves, the viral video also captured Lizzo’s attention.
Dr Disrespect reveals big reason he won’t talk about Deadrop on stream
Dr Disrespect is not only one of the biggest streamers in the world, but he’s also the founder of Midnight Society, the development team behind upcoming vertical extraction shooter Deadrop. Doc’s position as the face of the company combined with the high accessibility to fans as a content creator...
Pokemon Go player calls out Niantic as Elite Raid eggs ruin Community Day
Pokemon Go players are furious following the announcement of Elite Raid battles, with many areas unable to spawn Litwick Community Day Lampent Raids thanks to the 24-hour timers. Pokemon Go players have expressed much-needed excitement over the spooky Litwick Community Day happening October 15, 2022, from 2 PM through 5...
Aydan’s Warzone curse strikes again as Twitch star gets dev error in another $100K event
Although he was once the most dominant player in all of Warzone, Aydan just can’t seem to catch a break in 2022 as the Twitch star has once again been hindered by dev errors in yet another six-figure tournament. When Verdansk was in rotation, Aydan was the top dog...
New Apex Legends Season 15 teasers hint at upcoming map and Legend
Fresh Apex Legends Season 15 teasers continue to hint at the upcoming season’s map and Legend, as well as pointing to the involvement of the National Alliance of Boreas and referencing the butterfly effect. Apex Legends Season 15 is fast occupying the minds of Respawn’s BR player base, with...
Scump explains why slide canceling won’t be an issue in MW2
Slide-canceling has dominated competitive CoD for years, but Seth’ Scump’ Abner doesn’t believe it will be an issue in Modern Warfare 2. Modern Warfare 2 hits shelves on October 28, and we got our first taste of gameplay during the open beta. It was impossible to formulate an opinion on the game’s meta with just four maps and a handful of weapons at our disposal during the beta.
