dexerto.com

Shroud baffled by Overwatch 2 loss caused by clueless teammate

Twitch streamer and FPS legend Shroud was baffled when his Overwatch 2 teammate had no idea how to play the game, causing his team to lose the match. Although Shroud is one of the greatest FPS players of all time, even he cannot carry some of the clueless teammates that Overwatch 2 pairs him with during his ranked matches.
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 players blast new Victory cards amid departure from 6v6 matches

Overwatch 2 has players less than impressed with its new iteration of Victory cards, as one vital flaw has been pointed out amid the game’s change to 5v5 matches. Overwatch 2 dropped on October 4 and while Blizzard’s shooter has largely satisfied patient players, there have undoubtedly been some hiccups during its launch period.
dexerto.com

HisWattson explains why Apex Legends pros always call out enemies for cheating

Apex Legends pro Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin has explained why high-ranked players immediately call out their enemies for cheating whenever they’re eliminated from a match. As with any multiplayer FPS, Apex Legends suffers from cheaters who gain an unfair advantage by using third-party software. While these hackers appear...
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 breaking records already as devs celebrate 25 million players

Overwatch 2 has topped 25 million players in 10 days, breaking records set by the first game. Activision Blizzard deployed Overwatch 2 as a free-to-play title approximately two weeks ago. It didn’t exactly enjoy a smooth landing, though. On the contrary, a pair of DDoS attacks severely strained server...
dexerto.com

FormaL bashes “horrible” Warzone 2 gameplay after first look

CoD legend Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper shared his early impression of Warzone 2 and was less than impressed. In August, we ranked Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper as the sixth-best CoD player in history. He played an integral role in OpTic’s dynasty run and is considered one of the greatest AR players. FormaL retired from CoD in 2021, returning to his roots as a Halo player.
dexerto.com

Videogamedunkey slams Overwatch 2 as “most disappointing” game of the year

In yet another video, Videogamedunkey harshly critiqued Overwatch 2, labeling the game as one of the “most disappointing” games of the year. Videogamedunkey is a popular YouTuber who frequently creates humorous videos reviewing the latest games while also providing brutally honest critiques. Initially, Dunkey released a video criticizing...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How does Bellibolt’s new ability work?

Bellibolt has been revealed as part of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Pokedex, and it is available to get in the Paldea Region with a new ability called Electromorphosis. The Pokemon was first unveiled as Iono’s partner on October 14, meaning it will be part of the Supercharged Streamer’s main team as Gym Leader.
dexerto.com

Dr Disrespect slams “clueless” CoD devs over massive Warzone 2.0 changes

YouTube streamer and mustache expert Dr Disrespect has described CoD devs as “clueless” over the proposed changes to Warzone 2.0, with particular concern over the inclusion of AI in standard multiplayer matches. Warzone 2.0 is rapidly approaching, and fans of the first battle royale are eagerly anticipating what...
dexerto.com

Fortnite’s new Lizzo-inspired Emote will pump you up

The Pump Me Up emote in Fortnite features moves by Jaedan Gomez, who took inspiration from Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” single. TikTok star Jaedan Gomez went viral a few months ago for her “About Damn Time” dance. In addition to inspiring countless others to adopt the dance moves, the viral video also captured Lizzo’s attention.
dexerto.com

Dr Disrespect reveals big reason he won’t talk about Deadrop on stream

Dr Disrespect is not only one of the biggest streamers in the world, but he’s also the founder of Midnight Society, the development team behind upcoming vertical extraction shooter Deadrop. Doc’s position as the face of the company combined with the high accessibility to fans as a content creator...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go player calls out Niantic as Elite Raid eggs ruin Community Day

Pokemon Go players are furious following the announcement of Elite Raid battles, with many areas unable to spawn Litwick Community Day Lampent Raids thanks to the 24-hour timers. Pokemon Go players have expressed much-needed excitement over the spooky Litwick Community Day happening October 15, 2022, from 2 PM through 5...
dexerto.com

New Apex Legends Season 15 teasers hint at upcoming map and Legend

Fresh Apex Legends Season 15 teasers continue to hint at the upcoming season’s map and Legend, as well as pointing to the involvement of the National Alliance of Boreas and referencing the butterfly effect. Apex Legends Season 15 is fast occupying the minds of Respawn’s BR player base, with...
dexerto.com

Scump explains why slide canceling won’t be an issue in MW2

Slide-canceling has dominated competitive CoD for years, but Seth’ Scump’ Abner doesn’t believe it will be an issue in Modern Warfare 2. Modern Warfare 2 hits shelves on October 28, and we got our first taste of gameplay during the open beta. It was impossible to formulate an opinion on the game’s meta with just four maps and a handful of weapons at our disposal during the beta.
